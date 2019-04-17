Ray, Wyatt, EDGE, Boston College

NFL Draft analysis for Ray, Wyatt, EDGE, Boston College

Draft Scouting Report:

Defensive end prospect with good, not great size and below-average athleticism and bend. First step is impressive at times. Doesn't have a developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves in one-on-one situations and gets stuck on many blocks. Effective on stunts. -- CT

