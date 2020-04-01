Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

NFL Draft analysis for Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Fast, quick player
  • Tough runner, does not shy away from contact
  • Sorts through traffic well

Weaknesses:

  • Almost zero pass-catching experience
  • Not asked to run-block which is not likely a coincidence
  • Runs too high.
