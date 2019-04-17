Raymond, Dax, TE, Utah St.

NFL Draft analysis for Raymond, Dax, TE, Utah St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Raymond is a fun space player, both as a blocker and receiver. He was predominantly used split out in the slot but didn't shy away from the difficult task of locating smaller linebackers and cornerbacks on outside runs and screens and latching on. He's a quality pass-catching target too thanks to above-average burst off the ball and an extra gear once he gets the ball in his hands. -- CT

Our Latest Stories