Redbox Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Oregon vs. Michigan State bowl game

Justin Herbert's decision to return to Oregon for his senior season rocked the NFL Draft world, and his choice could lead to other juniors on this Ducks team following suit.

Michigan State corner Justin Layne, who had 15 pass breakups in 2018, is sitting out this year's Redbox Bowl to begin his preparations for the NFL, but the Spartans have another underclassmen with plenty of pro potential.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Michigan State

Kenny Willekes, EDGE

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound redshirt junior has lived in the opposition's backfield over the past two seasons. In 2017, he had 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. In 2018, he exploded with 20.5 tackles for loss and eight quarterback takedowns to go along with four pass breakups. Willekes is a high-motor player with a devastating swim move (and swipe-rip combo) that repeatedly beat offensive tackles. While not a supremely gifted athlete, the Michigan State star is powerful at the point of attack and can flip on the jets to close on the quarterback when need be. He's a sleeper prospect at the edge-rusher spot.

Oregon

Dillon Mitchell, WR

Mitchell was Herbert's favorite target in 2018, and with good reason. The versatile, sure-handed wideout caught 69 passes for 1,114 yards with nine touchdowns, which included six 100-plus yard games and one 239-yard outburst against Stanford. Mitchell can deploy some Keenan Allen-like basketball jukes to beat press coverage at the line, and he's a smooth operator in space with the ball in his hands. There's a downfield element to his game too, although I don't expect him to be a sub 4.45 guy. As a junior, Mitchell could return with Herbert for their senior seasons.