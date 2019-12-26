Redbox Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in California vs. Illinois

Illinois and California have each played in and won this game in the past. Former Bears head coach Lovie Smith will be making his first appearance in a bowl game with the Illini. It is also the team's first bowl appearance since 2014. Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox has led his team to two consecutive bowl appearances. They also climbed into the top 25 in polls for a brief period of time.

There are a handful of 2020 NFL Draft prospects to monitor in this game, so let's break them all down.

California

Ashtyn Davis, DB

Davis is a really unique prospect. He is an accomplished hurdler for the track and field team in addition to his success on the field. The former walk-on combines that athleticism with good instincts and a natural desire to dislodge the football from its carrier. If the California native can become a more consistent tackler, there is large upside for the safety.

4x NCAA qualifier Ashtyn Davis bringing some speed to that hit! 😈 pic.twitter.com/IZwNCMMdmB — FloTrack (@FloTrack) September 11, 2018

The Reese's Senior Bowl selection has forced two fumbles and plucked two interceptions out of the air this season.

Illinois

Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE, Illinois

Betiku's path to Illinois has been circuitous. The Nigerian born pass rusher was initially a five star recruit considered a top 10 prospect regardless of position by 247Sports. He enrolled at USC before transferring to play with Lovie Smith and the Illini. Betiku has shown a lot of promise this year by recording seven sacks in his team's first four games primarily against non-Power Five teams, however. He is tapping into his potential at just the right time. Betiku missed roughly a month with a hip injury, but be on the lookout for him on the edge.

More to watch

California linebacker Evan Weaver is a high-volume tackler but he lacks the elite athleticism coveted in today's NFL. He could be a late round addition or potential undrafted free agent for teams. Cornerback Camryn Bynum is not the fastest player on the field but he does a good job shadowing the wide receiver for about 15 yards. His biggest area of improvement has been watching the quarterback's eyes and playing the ball in the air this season. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been a very productive player over the past two years, but he takes some bad angles to the football.

Illinois linebacker Dele Harding is another name to know on that Illini defense. Running back Reggie Corbin is a really fast player but he crumples on first contact and carries some bad body language.