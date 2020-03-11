Redskins seven-round mock draft 2020: Ron Rivera lands receiving weapon on Day 2, addresses O-line on Day 3

The Washington Redskins enter the new decade with Ron Rivera at the helm. After a 3-13 campaign in 2019, the Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick and plenty of holes to fill. At the same time, there are some bright spots to be excited about -- such as running back Derrius Guice, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

While Haskins came along as his rookie season progressed, it's not a sure thing that he will be the starter in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa should be on the board at No. 2 overall and if Rivera is intrigued by him, the Redskins could end up selecting the former Alabama star. Washington also could end up trading down in an effort to acquire more picks.

On Wednesday, NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso released his seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft, and he has the Redskins taking some interesting players that should help this team immediately. Let's take a look at what Trapasso envisions Washington doing next month.

Round 1 pick

No. 2 overall: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Trapasso believes the Redskins will stay at No. 2 overall and select Young -- which is a good move considering he appears to be a generational pass-rusher. Young recorded 27 total sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss during his sophomore and junior seasons at Ohio State, and morphed into a Heisman candidate right before our very eyes. He improved noticeably each season in Columbus, which has us believing he will soon become one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. He will fit in immediately with Rivera's 4-3 defense, and the tandem of Montez Sweat and Young could wreak havoc on the NFC East for years to come.

Day 2 pick

Round 3, No. 66: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

When it came to wide receivers at the NFL combine, Peoples-Jones was a clear winner. He outperformed everyone in the vertical jump and also ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. He's a big receiver with reliable hands and looks good when it comes to running routes. It's shocking that Peoples-Jones never recorded a 100-yard game during his time at Michigan, and the general consensus is that he is going to be a better pro than he was a college player. This kid has a lot of potential.

Day 3 picks

Round 4, No. 108: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Round 4, No. 142: Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

Round 5, No. 148: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Round 7, No. 216: Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Round 7, No. 229: Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

With Jordan Reed now a free agent and Vernon Davis retired, the Redskins clearly have a hole at tight end. Rivera could fill that by taking Moss in April. The son of Randy Moss may go sometime during Day 2, but his stock is up in the air since it was discovered he had a Jones fracture in his right foot at the combine. Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular-season games for LSU this past season, as the Tigers went on to win the 2020 College Football National Championship.

Don't let the fact that Taylor attended South Carolina State have you believing he doesn't have a future in the NFL. He's an athletic offensive lineman who also could go during Day 2, and possesses all of the physical tools to one day evolve into a stellar pass protector.

The Redskins have serious questions in the secondary, so they need to draft a couple of cornerbacks in this class. Jackson has nice size at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, which gives him the potential to be disruptive against some of the bigger wide receivers in the NFL. During his senior season at Nebraska, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after recording 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Swain looked incredible at the combine. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and also showed off his sharp route-running skills. No matter who is at quarterback next season for the Redskins, it's clear that Rivera wants to surround him with plenty of weapons. Swain is another player who could come in and make an immediate impact thanks to his speed.

The Redskins add another offensive lineman with their last pick of the draft, which makes sense considering the uncertain futures of Trent Williams, Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. Anchrum played tackle in college, but would probably make a better guard in the NFL. Either way, that kind of versatility is attractive.