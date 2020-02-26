Redskins will meet with Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow ahead of 2020 NFL Draft: Here's what it means

Indianapolis -- Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera revealed Wednesday from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine that the team intends to host Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. By most projections, the Redskins are expected to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young at No. 2 overall a year after taking another Buckeye, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

By bringing in Tagovaiola and Burrow to meet with Rivera and the team officials, Washington is doing one of two things: 1.) genuinely evaluating their options and leaving the door open to replace Haskins or 2.) posturing for a potential trade-down scenario. The franchise may be able to fetch a larger return if other teams believe they have a legitimate interest in adding a quarterback.

However, fans should not be quick to discount the latter option either. Haskins was less than impressive during his rookie season, which is not unexpected considering all of the turnover and turmoil that ravaged the building. The former No. 15 overall selection completed 119 of 203 passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

In 2019, the Arizona Cardinals made the scrutinized decision to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall after adding UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen at No. 10 overall the prior year. Arizona determined that Murray was a better quarterback for what they were trying to do on offense. It is not unreasonable to think that Rivera believes he has a better chance to succeed with Tagovailoa under center. The expectation is that the Cincinnati Bengals will choose Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection.

What if Washington does take Tagovailoa? In all likelihood, this would create urgency among other quarterback-needy teams and could spur trade action for Oregon's Justin Herbert or Utah State's Jordan Love in the Top-5.

Tagovailoa played in nine games this season before suffering a hip injury against Mississippi State. The Hawaii born quarterback intends to receive clearance to throw at his Pro Day in April. He completed 180 of 252 passes for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019 in addition to 20 carries for 101 yards. Tagovailoa does not have the strongest arm in this draft class, but he does possess pinpoint accuracy and oozes leadership potential.

Washington also has Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Alex Smith on the roster at quarterback.