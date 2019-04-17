Redwine, Sheldrick, S, Miami (Fla.)
NFL Draft analysis for Redwine, Sheldrick, S, Miami (Fla.)
Draft Scouting Report:
Redwine is a former cornerback, and skills he took from that position are obvious on film. He's explosive in a straight line and has plus ball skills. There's some stiffness when moving laterally, and he takes extra time to recognize route concepts. -- CT
