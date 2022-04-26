Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.77 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Antoine Brooks Jr.
Strengths:
Ace on special teams who had a long, illustrious, productive career. Deep-middle range is there. Play identification skills are above-average. Has NFL-caliber size for the safety position.
Weaknesses:
Not a safety with slot defender capabilities at the NFL level. Limited athletically in terms of explosiveness and twitch. Older prospect.
Accolades:
- Middle Tennessee's all-time leader in tackles
- 2021: first-team All-C-USA