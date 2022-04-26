Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.77 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Antoine Brooks Jr.

Strengths:

Ace on special teams who had a long, illustrious, productive career. Deep-middle range is there. Play identification skills are above-average. Has NFL-caliber size for the safety position.

Weaknesses:

Not a safety with slot defender capabilities at the NFL level. Limited athletically in terms of explosiveness and twitch. Older prospect.

Accolades: