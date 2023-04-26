Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.25 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Roc Thomas
Summary:
Reese White has good vision and covers a lot of ground with his jump cuts. He would be best served in a wide-zone blocking scheme. He is undersized and lacks the mass to hold up as a feature back and in pass protection. White looks capable of contributing in the pass game but has limited production to validate it.
Strengths:
- Good vision
- Covers a lot of ground with his jump cut
- Little wear on the tires
Weaknesses:
- Undersized, will not hold up as a feature back
- Lacks mass to be effective in pass protection
- Limited production in the pass game