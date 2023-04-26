Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.25 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Roc Thomas

Summary:

Reese White has good vision and covers a lot of ground with his jump cuts. He would be best served in a wide-zone blocking scheme. He is undersized and lacks the mass to hold up as a feature back and in pass protection. White looks capable of contributing in the pass game but has limited production to validate it.

Strengths:

Good vision

Covers a lot of ground with his jump cut

Little wear on the tires

Weaknesses: