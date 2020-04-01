Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

NFL Draft analysis for Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Physical at the line, fights to break up screen
  • Controlled footwork
  • Good awareness

Weaknesses:

  • Does not have the quickest feet
  • Hips get a bit stiff
Our Latest Stories