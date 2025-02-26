On the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine's on-field workouts, a handful of players are still flying under the radar. I'm looking to change that by highlighting some of my favorite prospects who haven't gotten enough credit so far in the pre-draft process.

The list starts with one of the most productive quarterbacks in FBS history and continues with a running back who dealt with eligibility concerns and a wide receiver who is still relatively unknown despite a breakout season. On defense, there's an undersize defensive tackle, a small-college edge rusher and a linebacker whose 2024 season was cut short due to injury.

All Gabriel has ever done between UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon in his six collegiate seasons is play darn good football. He stepped on the field as a true freshman in 2019 and averaged 9.2 yards per attempt with 29 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions. As a sixth-year at Oregon, he led the No. 1 team in the nation, and I'd put his tape against Ohio State in the regular season up against any other quarterback's best game this last fall. He's short, yes (5-10 ½"), but the man has played more football entering the NFL (63 career starts) than anyone else in college football history. I'd bet good money he lands somewhere on the Russell Wilson to Brock Purdy spectrum of undersized quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has flown under the radar for one big reason: eligibility concerns limited him to playing one game for the Wildcats this past fall. But that game where he went for 106 yards on 13 carries, paired with his 2023 tape, was electric enough for me to be sold. He's got some of the best footwork in the draft class and enough juice to consistently hit big plays.

For the life of me I'm not sure why Kyle Williams is flying under the radar after a breakout campaign that saw him rack up 70 catches for 1,196 yards and 14 scores. That will change after the combine. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound wide receiver should be one of the best testers at the position in the draft class as his top-end speed is elite. He's a tremendous route-runner at every level of the defense and only dropped eight of his 139 catchable passes the past two seasons.

Harold Fannin Jr. is a certified tweener. At 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, his role will have to be a unique one at the next level. The more I watch, though, the more I feel confident it's a role that NFL teams would love to have in their offense. One, because he's an awesome blocker on the move. Locating linebackers or safeties was child's play for him. Two, because he's still very young at only 20 years old and developing physically. And finally, because he can pass as a wide receiver. The man led all of college football with 1,555 yards for a reason. He knows how to get open and has the explosiveness to keep doing so in the NFL.

It's a shame we didn't get to see Charles Grant at the Senior Bowl because I don't think he'd be underrated anymore if that was the case. He is hands-down the most athletic offensive lineman in the draft class. His ability to mirror and locate on tape is nothing short of elite. While he needs to get stronger, that's the starting point you want for a tackle to develop at the next level.

Willie Lampkin is another player who's flown so far under the radar that he didn't even get an invite to the NFL combine. The reason why is simple: he was a 5-foot-10, 270-pound guard for the Tarheels. The reason I think he can overcome that? His tape was the best of any guard in the country last season.

Obviously, that size will present challenges in the NFL and he'll have to move to center, but there's a few reasons why I believe he can overcome it. The first is that even though he's short, Lampkin has long arms (32 inches) and big hands (10 ⅜ inches). In fact, his 6-foot-6 wingspan was longer than three other offensive linemen measured at the Senior Bowl -- including potential first-rounder Grey Zabel. It's the weight that's the bigger concern; he'll have to get bigger, but if he's in an outside zone-heavy scheme it becomes far less of a concern. If Jason Kelce can be an All-Pro coming out of Cincinnati as a 280-pounder, I'll trust the tape on Lampkin.

Defensive tackle: C.J. West, Indiana

You may be noticing a theme here with some of my selections: undersized players with traits who can overcome their size deficiencies. For the 6-foot, 314-pound West with 31.5-inch arms, it's his raw power. You could watch numerous games last season without seeing him get cleanly blocked in the run game. He plays so violently that he'll get a little out of control at times and struggle to finish plays, but the man brings pure disruption in the run game.

There are a few players I found deserving of this designation. I think Ole Miss's Jared Ivey and Alabama's Que Robinson have flown under the radar as well compared to their respective abilities. Ultimately, both those players fall behind Walker on my board. That's because Walker has a trump card: high-end explosiveness and insane natural leverage. At only 6-foot yet 267 pounds, Walker presents a unique challenge. There wasn't a single offensive tackle at the Senior Bowl who stopped his bull-rush -- even 345-pound Anthony Belton. Walker may go Day 3, but he'll be more impactful than that in the league.

Nick Martin is a little forgotten about after an early-season knee injury cut his 2024 season short. Back in 2023, though, the 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker ranked fourth in the FBS with 66 stops. Through five games in 2024, Martin was on pace to match that number with 25 already. He's one of the fastest linebackers in the class and plays with a physicality that's necessary to get by at his size.

Benjamin Morrison stepped on the field at Notre Dame as a true freshman and was already the team's best corner. As a freshman and sophomore before a hip injury cut his 2024 season short, Morrison allowed under 300 yards in both seasons and intercepted nine total passes. He's one of the best man-match corners in the class and still only 20-years old. The injury is obviously a red flag, but the tape is a green one.

Yet another player who got injured this past fall in Kevin Winston Jr., who partially tore his ACL in Week 2 against Bowling Green. If you go back to his sophomore tape, though, you'll see one of the best safeties filling against the run and one of the best tacklers in all of college football. He's got a massive wingspan for a safety and uses it to his advantage when laying the boom downhill. With how many teams are asking safeties to consistently fill from a two-high alignment, Winston is uniquely suited to do so in the NFL.

