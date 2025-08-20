The 2026 class isn't a finished product by any means -- so much so that I could reasonably see half the players listed below back in college next fall. That being said, there is still far more talent to be had than what we saw in 2025. Seven of the quarterbacks listed below made my initial top 50 rankings, as there's size and arm talent galore across the college football landscape. Now, they just need to play more football.

Here are my top 10 quarterback prospects (ordered from No. 1 to No. 10) ahead of the college football season.

Position rankings: EDGE • DT • LB • CB • S • IOL • OT • TE • RB • QB • WR

Note: ⭐️ represents each player's 247Sports star rating as a high school recruit

Player type: Total package

Total package Room for improvement: Experience

Experience Early grade: Top 10

I broke down all the strengths and weaknesses we've seen from the next generation Manning on 108 dropbacks in college so far. It's safe to say the pros far outweigh the cons for Arch Manning. He's like the last generation of Mannings updated for today's NFL with legit running ability that has to be accounted for. That's a scary thought. The only question is: will he declare?

Is Arch Manning worth the hype? Evaluating Texas QB as an NFL Draft prospect before highly anticipated season Mike Renner

Player type: Gunslinger

Gunslinger Room for improvement: Avoiding the big mistake

Avoiding the big mistake Early grade: Late first round

Earlier this week I dove deep into Garrett Nussmeier's game and came to the conclusion that he should be considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall with Arch Manning likely to return for his redshirt junior season. Nussmeier's NFL readiness is unmistakable on tape. It might have something to do with NFL bloodlines of his own, as Nussmeier's father, Doug, is a former NFL quarterback and current Saints offensive coordinator.

Renner's QB scouting series for 2026 NFL Draft: What makes LSU's Garrett Nussmeier the frontrunner to be QB1 Mike Renner

Player type: Dual-threat flamethrower

Dual-threat flamethrower Room for improvement: Progression timing

Progression timing Early grade: Late first round

As crazy as it sounds after backing up Cameron Ward for two seasons, John Mateer may have even better tools than last year's No. 1 overall pick. In terms of pure rushing ability, he's right up there with LaNorris Sellers for the best in the class. With a running back-esque build, Mateer went for over 1,000 yards on the ground last season (by NFL stat keeping standards). In terms of arm talent, well, you be the judge.

At the start of last season, he was truly all over the place as a passer. He had numerous head-scratching throws a game and his play style was frenetic. Down the stretch, though, his twitch pocket movements matched his progressions tighter and he threw with more consistent mechanics. I'm willing to buy into the marked improvement I saw on tape over the course of last season given the caliber of athlete Mateer is. There's a good chance Mateet is the next transfer to have a meteoric rise at his new destination.

Player type: All-around athlete

All-around athlete Room for improvement: Filling out frame

Filling out frame Early grade: Early Day 2

Cade Klubnik is a twitchy mover and thrower. While his release is a little funky, it gets NFL-caliber zip, as he's one of the best already attacking downfield in the class. From a pure physical tools perspective, Klubnik reminds me of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. What makes me most excited about Klubnik is the growth we've seen from him from a freshman starter until now. The man has improved by leaps and bounds. If that continues, he'll be a first-rounder.

Player type: Looks great in shorts

Looks great in shorts Room for improvement: Accuracy

Accuracy Early grade: Early Day 2

Drew Allar has some ultra-high-end traits to develop. Between his size, quick feet and rocket-launcher arm -- Allar has been all over NFL radars since he was a true freshman.

It's the consistency with his mechanics and decision-making that needs to improve. The former is obvious when you watch his inconsistent spirals throughout the game. He doesn't sequence naturally, and it has led to accuracy issues that, while improving, were still present last year.

It's that improvement -- and the fact that Allar is a gamer -- that I keep going back to as reasons to buy into him eventually being a franchise quarterback prospect.

Player type: Movable pocket passer

Movable pocket passer Room for improvement: Pocket awareness

Pocket awareness Early grade: Early Day 2

Fernando Mendoza may be QB5, but he still checked in amongst the top 32 on my preseason draft board. He's got a big frame with a plus NFL arm. I love how he was able to overcome a porous offensive line with his quick decision making and willingness to attack tight windows.

While he's a solid-enough straight-line athlete, he's not a loose mover to make defenders miss. He'll have to win primarily from the pocket at the next level. Mendoza's evaluation should be much cleaner with an improved supporting cast this year at Indiana compared to the past two seasons at Cal.

Player type: Tools-y project

Tools-y project Room for improvement: Comfort in dropback passing game

Comfort in dropback passing game Early grade: ???

Truthfully, ranking LaNorris Sellers at this point on his developmental curve feels foolish. He's the most gifted athlete in the class, but also the most raw. He's certainly in the Trey Lance/Anthony Richardson mold of prospect now, but with three years of eligibility left he doesn't have to be when he comes out.

Like Lance and Richardson, there isn't a box physically that Sellers doesn't tick. Size, speed, arm strength -- it's all there at a high-level. He's the single most impressive physical specimen in this quarterback class, but having just turned 20 this summer Sellers is a long way from an NFL quarterback.

Renner's scouting series for 2026 NFL Draft: Meet LaNorris Sellers, the most intriguing QB in college football Mike Renner

Player type: Gunslinger

Gunslinger Room for improvement: Consistent base

Consistent base Early grade: Early Day 3

TCU was quietly one of the best passing offenses in America last season. While two top 100 drafted receivers had a lot to do with it, the man getting them the football played a big role as well. Josh Hoover is a very natural thrower who has confidence in his arm to make any throw. His off-platform and tight pocket accuracy is outstanding, as he is seemingly unfazed by upcoming collisions despite being on the smaller side.

I love that he only took 15 sacks last season -- the fewest of any quarterback with at least 3,200 passing yards last year in college football (Hoover finished with 3,952 passing yards). And he did it behind an offensive line that didn't have anyone drafted.

While there's a big gap after number six in this quarterback class, Hoover has the building blocks to play in the league.

Player type: Creator

Creator Room for improvement: Play in structure

Play in structure Early grade: Day 3

Sam Leavitt is more athlete than quarterback at the moment, but the flashes get you excited. He can really run, racking up 502 yards and five scores on the ground last season.

Leavitt has a very loose arm that's accurate on the move. He almost seems more comfortable with a little movement at times. His play within structure needs work, but last year was only his first at Arizona State after transferring from Michigan State.

Given where he's at, if Leavitt doesn't make a massive leap this season, I'd expect him to return to Arizona State in 2026.





Player type: Tools-y project

Tools-y project Room for improvement: Deep ball

Deep ball Early grade: Day 3

It doesn't take long to see why Iamaleava was the No. 2 quarterback recruit behind Arch Manning in 2023 and a consensus five-star. The lanky quarterback can run like a deer and drill throws outside the numbers on a line.

Even with the obvious caveat of the Tennessee offense last season doing him no favors, Iamaleava still showed glaring room for improvement. His deep ball was all over the place even with the ample opportunities provided in the Tennessee offense. He also was very quick to turn into a runner, which led to some unnecessary sacks. The talent is evident, but it might be a few years away.