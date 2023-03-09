Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.55 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Bobby Evans

Summary:

A former four-star recruit, Richard Gouraige is a steady, dependable player whose NFL future might be on the right side. Improved throughout his college career, he has the size and length (34-inch arms) to lock up NFL pass rushers.

Strengths:

Shows good re-anchor after absorbing initial stiff-arm bull rush

Moves well laterally when run-blocking; can get to second level and lock up linebackers

Stout at the point of attack

Controls edge defender with strong hands, doesn't allow them to get in gap in run game

Will find someone to hit in run game

Does good job sustaining blocks in passpro against active, athletic, long DEs

Weaknesses: