Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.55 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Bobby Evans

Summary:

A former four-star recruit, Richard Gouraige is a steady, dependable player whose NFL future might be on the right side. Improved throughout his college career, he has the size and length (34-inch arms) to lock up NFL pass rushers.

Strengths:

  • Shows good re-anchor after absorbing initial stiff-arm bull rush
  • Moves well laterally when run-blocking; can get to second level and lock up linebackers
  • Stout at the point of attack
  • Controls edge defender with strong hands, doesn't allow them to get in gap in run game
  • Will find someone to hit in run game
  • Does good job sustaining blocks in passpro against active, athletic, long DEs

Weaknesses:

  • Can sometimes get a little too high in pass sets and get knocked off balance
  • Can sometimes struggle to reach DE type on stretch play
  • His NFL future might be on the right side