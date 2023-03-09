Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.55 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Bobby Evans
Summary:
A former four-star recruit, Richard Gouraige is a steady, dependable player whose NFL future might be on the right side. Improved throughout his college career, he has the size and length (34-inch arms) to lock up NFL pass rushers.
Strengths:
- Shows good re-anchor after absorbing initial stiff-arm bull rush
- Moves well laterally when run-blocking; can get to second level and lock up linebackers
- Stout at the point of attack
- Controls edge defender with strong hands, doesn't allow them to get in gap in run game
- Will find someone to hit in run game
- Does good job sustaining blocks in passpro against active, athletic, long DEs
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes get a little too high in pass sets and get knocked off balance
- Can sometimes struggle to reach DE type on stretch play
- His NFL future might be on the right side