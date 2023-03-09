Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.55 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ben Jones

Summary:

Ricky Stromberg is a well-proportioned center prospect with quality quicks for his size. His quickness is more impressive than his overall speed in space or athleticism. Good length, but his late hands are a problem. He loses balance much more frequently than you'd expect for a very experienced center. When he locks on, it's over. He has some reach-block ability and understands and leverages well. He has some nastiness to his game. He has high-level awareness/good ability on stunts and blitzes. Because of his size, experience, first-step quicks, and pop, his floor is high and but also plenty of upside.

Strengths:

Impressive quickness

Size and power are pluses

Vice grips for hands

High-level awareness of stunts and blitzes

Weaknesses: