Ridley, Riley, WR, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Ridley, Riley, WR, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Ridley is clean out of his breaks, and he puts his foot in ground to create separation on curls/hitches. Is fluid in his movements and has the short-area athletic ability to win out over smaller DBs. Great high-point catcher and also solid route runner. But a 4.58 40 at the combine will likely see fall to Day 2. -- RW

Our Latest Stories