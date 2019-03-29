Risner, Dalton, OL, Kansas St.

NFL Draft analysis for Risner, Dalton, OL, Kansas St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Chippy, versatile blocker with impressive feet, a heavy anchor, and the ability to recover if initially beaten, although the latter doesn't happen very often at all. Despite a lack of prototypical size, Risner projects to the right tackle spot but has the mobility to play anywhere up front. -- CT

