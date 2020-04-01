Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette

NFL Draft analysis for Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Thick, wide frame with decently light feet
  • Tackle/guard versatility
  • Quality quickness and accuracy at second level
  • Above-average lateral movement skills in pass pro

Weaknesses:

  • Susceptible to counter moves
  • Can get a little overanxious, leading to waist-bending
  • Footwork needs some fine-tuning in pass pro
