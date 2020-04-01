Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Perfect frame for three-techique position
  • Explodes off the snap, wins with that first step often
  • Active, decently heavy hands
  • Change-of-direction counter off his initial punch

Weaknesses:

  • Will get overwhelmed and pancaked by bigger blockers relatively often
  • More of an athletic gap-shooter than technician
