Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

NFL Draft analysis for Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Draws double teams, plays with good leverage
  • Good hand fighting tech with stabs, rips and swims
  • Drives feet in the run game

Weaknesses:

  • Diminished pass rush production in 2019
  • Gets washed out of his gaps
Our Latest Stories