Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.96 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: J.J. Wilcox

Summary:

Ronnie Hickman is a safety with good size, but he makes his money with great awareness, quick key and close. Hickman does a poor job of coming to balance in space, resulting in a high missed tackle rate. Hickman shows good versatility to play the nickel but has average recovery speed.

Strengths:

  • Good size for the safety position
  • Quick key and close
  • Great awareness
  • Does a good job carrying routes across the field in nickel assignment

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a balanced tackle
  • 16.7% missed tackle rate in 2022; 11 missed tackles
  • Average top-end and recovery speed