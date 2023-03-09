Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.96 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: J.J. Wilcox

Summary:

Ronnie Hickman is a safety with good size, but he makes his money with great awareness, quick key and close. Hickman does a poor job of coming to balance in space, resulting in a high missed tackle rate. Hickman shows good versatility to play the nickel but has average recovery speed.

Strengths:

Good size for the safety position

Quick key and close

Great awareness

Does a good job carrying routes across the field in nickel assignment

Weaknesses: