Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.96 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: J.J. Wilcox
Summary:
Ronnie Hickman is a safety with good size, but he makes his money with great awareness, quick key and close. Hickman does a poor job of coming to balance in space, resulting in a high missed tackle rate. Hickman shows good versatility to play the nickel but has average recovery speed.
Strengths:
- Good size for the safety position
- Quick key and close
- Great awareness
- Does a good job carrying routes across the field in nickel assignment
Weaknesses:
- Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a balanced tackle
- 16.7% missed tackle rate in 2022; 11 missed tackles
- Average top-end and recovery speed