Rypien, Brett, QB, Boise St.

NFL Draft analysis for Rypien, Brett, QB, Boise St.

Draft Scouting Report:

If Rypien were a little bigger with a stronger arm and more athleticism, he'd be in the first-round conversation. I really believe that. He's incredibly experienced and it shows. He's the most polished quarterback in the class. He makes accurate throws to second and third reads. Awesome footwork. Downfield dimes. Pocket-drifting mastery (at times). Other times he doesn't feel pressure mounting. The ball can explode of his hand on long throws to the sideline or down the seam. In other instances, his arm strength leaves a little to be desired and gets him in trouble. -- CT

