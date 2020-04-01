Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Chiseled with momentary flashes of brilliance when plus athleticism stands out
  • Good grip strength
  • Size of an NFL franchise tackle

Weaknesses:

  • Inconsistent with punch and length doesn't really get him a big advantage
  • At times, stops moving his feet once he latches on
  • Anchor is average
  • Seems a little lost at the second level
  • Susceptible to inside moves
