Saints seven-round mock draft 2020: New Orleans bulks up on defense, gives Drew Brees a speedy target

There are a lot of mock drafts out there, but there aren't many seven-round mocks predicting each and every pick that will be made in the 2020 NFL Draft. Fortunately for you, you can check out an in-depth seven-round mock draft recently created by CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso, whose predictions include the selections of each of the Saints' upcoming draft picks.

Here's a look at Trapasso's prediction for each of the Saints' draft picks, along with some analysis on how these players would fit on New Orleans' roster heading into the 2020 season.

Day 1



Round 1, No. 24 overall: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

One of the top-rated linebackers in the draft, Murray could help quarterback a Saints defense that finished the 2019 season 20th in the NFL in pass defense as well as in red zone efficiency. During his final two seasons at Oklahoma, Murray, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, racked up 257 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, and six passes defensed. In the weeks leading up to the draft, Murray has been lauded for his speed, tackling ability and overall versatility as a linebacker.

Day 2

Round 3, No. 88 overall: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

While his college stats don't jump off the stat sheet, Jefferson is regarded as one of the top slot receivers in the draft. Lauded for his speed and shiftiness, Jefferson, the son of former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson, caught 175 passes in four seasons with the Gators, scoring 16 touchdowns and averaging 12.3 yards per catch. He could be a nice complement alongside Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 130 overall: Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan State

Round 5, No. 169 overall: Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse

Round 6, No. 203 overall: Tyler Clark, DL, Georgia

Bredeson, a 2019 second-team All-American who racked up 46 starts at Michigan, could help replace starter Andrus Peat if he departs in free agency. Coleman and Clark could help bring depth to a Saints defensive unit that allowed 136 rushing yards and 10-of-18 third down efficiency during their wild card playoff loss to the Vikings. Coleman, a four-year starter at Syracuse, racked up 14.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss during his final two seasons with the Orange. Clark, a second-team All-SEC performer last season, had at least five tackles in five different games in 2019.