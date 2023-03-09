Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.25 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Foster Moreau

Summary:

Sam LaPorta is a do-everything, sneaky YAC monster at the TE spot. He lacks elite measurables or athleticism but has good wiggle, power and contact balance. Burst is good, not great, but he's not a stiff athlete, and he ran plenty of routes in college, so he understands what it takes to get open. He battles through initial contact off the line. He's not a ridiculous, contested-catch type. Speed is solid but unspectacular. Plenty of blocking experience and holds his own in that regard. He's an underrated TE prospect with strengths that bode well for what is asked of TEs today.

Strengths:

YAC specialist, contact balance, cutting skills are impressive

Gets the most out of his athleticism

Ran plenty of routes in college

Holds his own as a blocker

Weaknesses: