Samia, Dru, OL, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for Samia, Dru, OL, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

The first words in my notes on Samia are "gritty battler." He typically initiates contact and is under control. He really gets after it in the run game, but his movements can be clunky and his pad level isn't as necessarily low. Samia's hand work is slightly inconsistent too. -- CT

