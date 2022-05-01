Draft Scouting Report:
Strengths:
Natural athlete with some nuance to his route running. Soft hands. Versatile player who can used at or around the line of scrimmage. Three years of solid production.
Weaknesses:
Thin frame with average top end speed. Has to be more physical through his routes. Limited range to make catches.
Accolades:
- 2021: Honorable mention All-Big Ten
- 2021: Set single-season program record with five 100-yard receiving games, posted second-highest yards-per-catch average in program history (19.5) among players with at least 40 catches in a season and T-sixth on program's on single-season receiving yardage list with 898.