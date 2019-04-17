Sample, Drew, TE, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Sample, Drew, TE, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Shows ability to drive legs and lock up when blocking on the edge in the run game. A good blocker who can line up inline our out wide. He's a very fluid, smooth route runner who ran primarily underneath routes. That said, almost one-third of his receptions last season were for more than 20 yards and he didn't drop a pass, according to Pro Football Focus. -- RW

Our Latest Stories