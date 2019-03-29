Samuel, Deebo, WR, South Carolina

NFL Draft analysis for Samuel, Deebo, WR, South Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Can be the most dynamic player on the field, Samuel can line up in the backfield, run the jet sweep, line up in the slot or outside and beat a cornerback on a go route. He can also return kicks. A precise route-runner who is a bigger, stronger version of what Brandin Cooks can do. Incredibly tough, he willingly takes on blockers and welcomes contact. Proved speed wasn't an issue at the Senior Bowl and with a 4.50 40 at the combine. -- RW

