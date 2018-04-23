San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft: Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 9, predictions for every pick

The 49ers might be in a prime spot to make a trade in the first round.

It's possible a quarterback (Josh Rosen is the likeliest candidate at this point) slips out of a top five, and if the teams picking sixth through eighth decide it's not worth passing up an elite prospect to move down, the 49ers could have teams like the Bills (No. 12 and 96), Cardinals (No. 15 and 79) or Patriots (No. 23 and 43) jockeying to get a QB.

However, in this mock the top four picks are all quarterbacks, and the 49ers stay put to add an excellent defensive prospect at No. 9.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are a rare team that doesn't make a trade in my mock. In the first round they snap up Fitzpatrick, a slot corner/free safety who can move around the defensive formation and have success in a fluid role if the team wants to use him creatively.

Baker addresses an area of need at linebacker and should start immediately. Phillips is a great value in the third round who could get a lot of snaps early. Rankin helps boost the team's talent at guard. Hamilton adds depth at receiver and could develop into a quality secondary option in the passing game.

O'Daniel will help the team move on from Reuben Foster if it chooses to give up on the recent first-round pick. Otherwise, he makes for nice insurance. Brown in a fast corner who should excel on special teams and could be a key piece in the secondary eventually. Fumagalli and Flowers are solid players who could stick in camp.