Sanders, Miles, RB, Penn St.
NFL Draft analysis for Sanders, Miles, RB, Penn St.
Draft Scouting Report:
Sanders, who played behind Saquon Barkley in 2017, is a physical, compactly built one-cut runner who is an asset in the pass game. He can run patterns out of the backfield as well as line up in the slot, and when targeted he shows soft hands and the ability to make defenders miss in open space. Sanders is a shifty runner through the hole who uses eyes and quickness to set up blocks, then sets up second-level defenders with feints; he's hard to tackle in the open field because of strength, low center of gravity and effective use of the stiff-arm. -- RW
