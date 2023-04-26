Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.12 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Rico Dowdle

Summary:

SaRodorick Thompson is a solid back who runs hard but is limited athletically. He could carve out a role as a No. 2 or No. 3 back while contributing on special teams. He is also an asset in the passing game as a dumpoff option with YAC ability.

Strengths:

Will hit hole hard and has ability to bounce it and force LBs to make plays in space

Shows good hands on short throws away from his frame; has YAC potential

Runs hard but doesn't run through a lot of arm tackles

Weaknesses: