Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.12 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Rico Dowdle

Summary:

SaRodorick Thompson is a solid back who runs hard but is limited athletically. He could carve out a role as a No. 2 or No. 3 back while contributing on special teams. He is also an asset in the passing game as a dumpoff option with YAC ability.

Strengths:

  • Will hit hole hard and has ability to bounce it and force LBs to make plays in space
  • Shows good hands on short throws away from his frame; has YAC potential
  • Runs hard but doesn't run through a lot of arm tackles

Weaknesses:

  • Can run too upright at times.
  • Doesn't have home-run speed; can rip off big chunks but will get run down
  • Not a lot of wiggle in the open field -- more of a straightline bruiser looking to punish
  • Can sometimes get himself in trouble trying to extend/string out plays
  • Ways to go as a blocker, both run and pass