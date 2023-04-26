Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.12 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Rico Dowdle
Summary:
SaRodorick Thompson is a solid back who runs hard but is limited athletically. He could carve out a role as a No. 2 or No. 3 back while contributing on special teams. He is also an asset in the passing game as a dumpoff option with YAC ability.
Strengths:
- Will hit hole hard and has ability to bounce it and force LBs to make plays in space
- Shows good hands on short throws away from his frame; has YAC potential
- Runs hard but doesn't run through a lot of arm tackles
Weaknesses:
- Can run too upright at times.
- Doesn't have home-run speed; can rip off big chunks but will get run down
- Not a lot of wiggle in the open field -- more of a straightline bruiser looking to punish
- Can sometimes get himself in trouble trying to extend/string out plays
- Ways to go as a blocker, both run and pass