Saunders, Khalen, DL, Western Illinois

NFL Draft analysis for Saunders, Khalen, DL, Western Illinois

Draft Scouting Report:

I'm pretty sure Saunders was created in a lab. He does things 99.999 percent of 320-pound humans cannot do. He knows how to use his hands and definitely utilizes his extreme athleticism to his advantage. He does have a tendency to stand up and get complacent in his rushes from time to time. -- CT

