Savage, Darnell Jr., S, Maryland
NFL Draft analysis for Savage, Darnell Jr., S, Maryland
Draft Scouting Report:
Savage can play deep safety, nickel backer or line up in the slot. He explodes downhill and his speed allows him to disguise coverages until last moment. He is a good tackler but can sometimes be out of control when trying to make plays near the line of scrimmage. Can sometimes be fooled in coverage but has the athleticism and speed to make up for most mistakes, and he'll only get better with experience. -- RW
