Scarlett, Jordan, RB, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Scarlett, Jordan, RB, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Scarlett is bigger than Marcus Murphy was when he came into the league out of Missouri, but both backs can deploy awesome jump cuts and stop on a dime then instantly accelerate, making them nearly impossible to be contacted as they slide through the line of scrimmage and into the second and third levels of the defense. -- CT

