Seahawks 2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Wynn and Davenport great fits, 10 options ranked

Much is made of how the Eagles and Rams have built their rosters over the past two years -- capitalizing on a franchise quarterback midway through a cap-friendly rookie deal and using all the extra money to stock the roster full of play-makers. It worked to perfection for Philadelphia last season -- the team won its first Lombardi Trophy -- and Los Angeles has been so busy in recent months that you can make a case that the Rams -- and not the defending champs -- are the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIII.

But before there was Carson Wentz or Jared Goff, there was Russell Wilson, the Seahawks' 2012 third-round pick who won the starting job as a rookie and hasn't missed a game since. His rookie deal allowed Seattle to formulate a blueprint that other teams are now emulating, and the results -- six straight winning seasons, five straight 10-plus-win seasons, five straight playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy -- were impressive. But Wilson signed a lucrative new deal in 2016 and with less money for other players, the rebuilding-but we're-not-calling-it-rebuilding process began weeks after the team finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Gone are Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, DeShawn Shead, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson and Luke Willson, and it's unclear if Cliff Avril or Kam Chancellor will be cleared to play after suffering injuries. The Seahawks could also still trade Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas in the coming weeks.

Yes, plenty of good players remain -- middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, left tackle Duane Brown, wide receiver Doug Baldwin and Wilson -- and general manager John Schneider is confident, at least publicly, that this isn't a rebuild but more like a reset.

"There's a pretty cool group of guys, and I'm leaving guys out, I know," Schneider said in late March, via the Seattle Times. "It's not like 2010, when we felt like we had to make these sweeping changes. We've been here since 2010, and it feels like we've just constantly been doing this every single year. It's not like we have this, 'OK, season's over, now we're going to do A, B and C.' We're working all the way through the year."

But the reality is that the Seahawks have missed with their first pick in recent years...

... and as it stands, they're arguably the worst team in the NFC West behind the Rams, Cardinals and 49ers.

With the exodus of talent from last year's roster there's no room for error when the Seahawks go on the clock with the 18th pick. The team's biggest need heading into draft weekend:

Offensive line

Edge rusher

Defensive back

Linebacker

Tight end

Wide receiver



So who could the Seahawks target when the 2018 NFL Draft gets underway April 26? Here's our draft board:

Quenton Nelson, considered not only the best interior lineman in this draft but one of its best players, will almost certainly be a top-10 pick. Given that the Seahawks don't have a second- or third-round pick, it's hard to envision them trading up. Knowing that, Wynn is solid consolation prize. He played tackle at Georgia but his height (6-feet-3) will necessitate a move inside where his power and athleticism will shine.

For an idea of just how big a need interior line is, consider this: The Seahawks' highest-rated guard from a season ago -- former left takle Luke Joeckel -- ranked 54th among all guards, according to Pro Football Focus' grades. Oday Aboushi was 58th and Ethan Pocic was 76th out of 80 players graded. There's more: The Seahawks' offensive line ranked 31st in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders, and 26th in pass protection. This is all a long way of saying that if Wynn or Hernandez are on the board, Seattle would be wise to take him.

Good news: Duane Brown ranked 13th among left tackles last season. Bad news: Right tackle German Ifedi ranked 78 out of 83 offensive tackles. This is not good. McGlinchey is considered one of the draft's best tackles but some scouts think he'll be a better right tackle in the NFL after playing on the left side in college. And given the aforementioned issues with Seattle's front five -- and that the offense runs through Russell Wilson -- McGlinchey would be an obvious selection.

4. Marcus Davenport, EDGE, Texas-San Antonio

The Seahawks traded Michael Bennett to the Eagles last month and it's still unclear if Cliff Avril will be cleared to play. So it makes sense to look at Davenport, who is listed at 6-6, 245 pounds, and had a fantastic Senior Bowl and combine following a breakout senior season, which included 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Landry is a divisive player; he checks all the boxes when talking about measurables -- 6-3, 250 pounds, 4.64 40-yard dash -- but doesn't always play up to his athletic talents. He has drawn comparisons to Vic Beasley, who struggled early in his NFL career, but his senior season was hampered by an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the season. As a junior, however, Landry led the country with 16.5 sacks, forced seven fumbles and had 22 tackles for loss.

6. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Jackson is listed at 6-1, 192 pounds, rand a 4.56 40 at the combine and is considered a rangy ballhawk following an eight-interception season at Iowa in 2017. Sound familiar? With Sherman now in San Francisco, Jackson would fill an obvious, gaping need in the secondary.

Like Jackson, Oliver fits the description: 6-1, 190 pounds with long arms and the ability to run with wideouts down the field. He needs to improve on his overall technique but that should come with experience. Scouts love his potential and it would be hard to criticize his selection at No. 18.

8. Derwin James, S, Florida State

Whatever happens with Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, if James somehow falls to the second half of the first round, the Seahawks will grab him. The Florida State product has drawn comparisons to Jamal Adams, the Jets' No. 6 pick in 2017, though he needs to improve in both coverage and run defense. Still, he would immediately find playing time in the Seahawks' revamped defense that, in addition to looking for Sherman's replacement, could also need to fill spots vacated at both safety positions.

9. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Given that the Seahawks never found out how to get the most out of Jimmy Graham's talents, it would be something of a stretch for them to target a tight end in Round 1. But if their top targets at offensive line, pass rusher and in the secondary are already off the board, Goedert could make sense here. He's more receiver than blocker, which could also be problematic given the issues cited above, but he would also give Seattle's offense another downfield weapon, assuming they could find a way to exploit his talents.

Sutton isn't a burner, but he's a downfield and red-zone threat who would complement Doug Baldwin nicely. He has drawn comparisons to Demaryius Thomas, and given his size -- 6-3, 218 pounds -- he could also alleviate the need for a pass-catching tight end.