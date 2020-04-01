Sean Pollard, OL, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Sean Pollard, OL, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Versatile, has played three of five starting positions
  • Strong, blocks with good leverage
  • Solid quickness

Weaknesses:

  • Not fast enough to play on the edge
  • Struggles in pass protection
