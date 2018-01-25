Senior Bowl 2018: Observations from Wednesday's practices highlighted by Josh Allen's vintage performance
The Wyoming quarterback showed the good and the bad during a fascinating day of practices in Mobile
Josh Allen was vintage Josh Allen on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl, wowing the crowd during one drill, then disappointing just a few plays later.
Allen wasn't the only intriguing signal-caller on display, as Richmond's Kyle Lauletta had an impressive performance for the South squad.
Outside of the quarterbacks, James Washington, Dorian O'Daniel, Isaiah Wynn, and Andrew Brown continued their dominance of the preparatory sessions.
Here are my observations from the Wednesday's practices in Mobile.
North Team
- Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen again started practice with inaccurate tosses against air, which isn't a major problem, because he's throwing to receivers with whom he's not familiar. Happens to many signal-callers at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Soon thereafter, Allen redeemed himself with two ridiculous touchdown passes in one-on-one
drills. Both came from the 40-yard line, drove through the slight wind and were perfectly accurate. The first score was a dime to Iowa State wideout Allen Lazard. The second touchdown was to Colorado State wideout Michael Gallup. However, Allen's accuracy issues resurfaced reverted back to his errant ways in team drills with a variety of errant passes, one of which was an overthrow that resulted in an interception.
- On Lazard, he had a fantastic day creating separation -- particularly for a 6-foot-4 wideout -- and demonstrating his ball skills on a few catches well outside his frame. On Gallup, he glides all over the field, making room for his quarterback to get him the football. He's also well-built and has reliable hands. He's been outstanding in his first two practices.
- The Kalen Ballage train steamed ahead on Wednesday, as he continued to put his smooth athleticism on display in receiving drills and when he outran Oklahoma outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo downfield on a wheel route. The Arizona State specimen also dominated in the blitz pickup drill.
- Okoronkwo again utilized his long reach and pass-rushing moves in one-on-one and team drills. He had a would-be sack of Baker Mayfield -- on a rep against Oregon offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby.
- In 7-on-7, Mayfield got into a rhythm, as he completed many passes to different receivers. The velocity on those throws was impressive. He did hold onto the ball too long on consecutive plays that led to a throwaway and scramble after the aforementioned would-be sack by Okoronkwo.
- Boston College cornerback Isaac Yiadom broke up three passes on the afternoon, two of which came on deep throws in which he stayed in the hip pocket of the receiver he was covering. He's had a quality week thus far.
- Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki's height, length, and soft hands helped him stand out on Wednesday, as he made a few grabs above his head on seam throws. He got loose on a wheel route too for what would have been a big gain. Gesicki's a high-point tight end who'll be a reliable target in the NFL.
- Wisconsin edge-rusher Garrett Dooley refinement was apparent in team drills, as he played with proper leverage and hand use to free himself from an assortment of tackles on the outside.
- South Carolina cornerback JaMarcus King had a rough afternoon, and it was mainly due to his lack of functional strength. He's a fluid cover man but has trouble in press and at the catch point against bigger, stronger receivers.
- The NC State defensive line duo of Justin Jones and B.J. Hill were super-stout against the run as per usual, and Jones even got the best of sturdy guard Will Hernandez once, which was one of the UTEP's star sole mishaps of the practice.
South Team
- Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta was the best quarterback on the field for the South Team Wednesday. After a few misses early, his quick, compact release allowed him to fit the ball into some tight windows. On a red-zone drill, Lauletta squeezed a pass between defenders to Marcell Ateman on a slant for a score. He also made a nice anticipation throw over a linebacker on a dig route to LSU wideout D.J. Chark.
- Georgia offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn picked up where he left off yesterday, as he controlled multiple defensive linemen in one-on-one drills with a combination of quickness and jolting power at the point of attack.
- Virginia defensive tackle Andrew Brown may see his stock rise more than anyone after his week in Mobile. Being allowed to play a more attacking position on the inside as opposed to the two-gap spot he manned on the edge for the Cavaliers, the former five-star recruit has been freed to show off his electric first step and burst into the backfield. He was continually disrupting plays behind the line of scrimmage. It didn't matter which offensive lineman he faced.
- Oklahoma State wideout James Washington continued his effortless production at practice. While he did have a drop on a low throw against air, he won the vast majority of his matchups and was uncoverable down the field. He has an extra gear unlikely any other wideout at this year's Senior Bowl.
- Central Florida outside linebacker Shaq Griffin displayed plenty of juice around the edge on a few snaps during team drills. He can flatten to the quarterback too.
- Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss exhibited very active hands during a one-on-one drill with an offensive tackle, which even drew some praise from his teammates. He doesn't mess around at the point of attack.
- Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White rocketed a pass to the front corner of the end zone to Central Florida tight end Jordan Atkins who made the diving grab.
- Alabama center Bradley Bozeman and Texas defensive tackle Poona Ford had a fun, back-and-forth battle in the trenches. Ford got the best of the Crimson Tide pivot a few times, but on one rep I noticed Bozeman sink his hips to reach Ford's low center of gravity to stymie the stout defensive tackle. Later on Ford flashed a quick spin move in one-on-one drills.
- USC outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu used a fantastic straight-arm to maintain distance from the offensive tackle in front of him and ripped through for a would-be sack in team drills. He and Okoronkwo are extremely similar prospects. Nwosu is more of a technician. Okoronkwo is more of a dynamic athlete.
- Clemson outside linebacker Dorian O'Daniel pieced together another steady practice performance. He ran with speedy Southern Miss running back Ito Smith on a wheel route that fell incomplete and had tight coverage down the field on Indiana tight end Ian Thomas who made a nice grab on a perfect pass. O'Daniel used his twitchiness twice to beat running backs in a blitz drill.
- There's been an immense amount of buzz surrounding UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport, and while he did get around the corner a few times on Wednesday, he hasn't created the high amount of splash plays he consistently showed during his collegiate career.
-
Senior Bowl: Tuesday's practice notes
Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen took the field, but RBs and defensive front seven players stole...
-
Joseph not worried by Mayfield's height
Joseph cited Drew Brees when explaining why he's not concerned about the Oklahoma quarterb...
-
Senior Bowl weigh-in winners, losers
Senior Bowl weigh-ins may seem insignificant, but they hold importance during the pre-draft...
-
Vikings 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Vikings fans to turn their attention to the dra...
-
Jaguars 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Jaguars fans to turn their attention to the dra...
-
Mock Draft: Ridley boosts Bears WR group
John Elway gets the marquee runner in this class, and the Bears provide Trubisky with a No....
Add a Comment