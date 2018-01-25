Senior Bowl 2018: Observations from Wednesday's practices highlighted by Josh Allen's vintage performance

Josh Allen was vintage Josh Allen on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl, wowing the crowd during one drill, then disappointing just a few plays later.

Allen wasn't the only intriguing signal-caller on display, as Richmond's Kyle Lauletta had an impressive performance for the South squad.

Outside of the quarterbacks, James Washington, Dorian O'Daniel, Isaiah Wynn, and Andrew Brown continued their dominance of the preparatory sessions.

Here are my observations from the Wednesday's practices in Mobile.

North Team

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen again started practice with inaccurate tosses against air, which isn't a major problem, because he's throwing to receivers with whom he's not familiar. Happens to many signal-callers at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Soon thereafter, Allen redeemed himself with two ridiculous touchdown passes in one-on-one

drills. Both came from the 40-yard line, drove through the slight wind and were perfectly accurate. The first score was a dime to Iowa State wideout Allen Lazard. The second touchdown was to Colorado State wideout Michael Gallup. However, Allen's accuracy issues resurfaced reverted back to his errant ways in team drills with a variety of errant passes, one of which was an overthrow that resulted in an interception. On Lazard, he had a fantastic day creating separation -- particularly for a 6-foot-4 wideout -- and demonstrating his ball skills on a few catches well outside his frame. On Gallup, he glides all over the field, making room for his quarterback to get him the football. He's also well-built and has reliable hands. He's been outstanding in his first two practices.



The Kalen Ballage train steamed ahead on Wednesday, as he continued to put his smooth athleticism on display in receiving drills and when he outran Oklahoma outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo downfield on a wheel route. The Arizona State specimen also dominated in the blitz pickup drill.

Okoronkwo again utilized his long reach and pass-rushing moves in one-on-one and team drills. He had a would-be sack of Baker Mayfield -- on a rep against Oregon offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby.

In 7-on-7, Mayfield got into a rhythm, as he completed many passes to different receivers. The velocity on those throws was impressive. He did hold onto the ball too long on consecutive plays that led to a throwaway and scramble after the aforementioned would-be sack by Okoronkwo.

broke up three passes on the afternoon, two of which came on deep throws in which he stayed in the hip pocket of the receiver he was covering. He's had a quality week thus far. Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki's height, length, and soft hands helped him stand out on Wednesday, as he made a few grabs above his head on seam throws. He got loose on a wheel route too for what would have been a big gain. Gesicki's a high-point tight end who'll be a reliable target in the NFL.

Wisconsin edge-rusher Garrett Dooley refinement was apparent in team drills, as he played with proper leverage and hand use to free himself from an assortment of tackles on the outside.

had a rough afternoon, and it was mainly due to his lack of functional strength. He's a fluid cover man but has trouble in press and at the catch point against bigger, stronger receivers. The NC State defensive line duo of Justin Jones and B.J. Hill were super-stout against the run as per usual, and Jones even got the best of sturdy guard Will Hernandez once, which was one of the UTEP's star sole mishaps of the practice.

South Team