Every year at the Senior Bowl, a few premier prospects steal the headlines, but it's an event for the lesser-known prospects to make a name for themselves against top competition. Which participants have the most to prove this year down in Mobile, Alabama? Sure, the small-school prospects are the low-hanging fruit, so I'll mostly stay away from them -- of course -- they have something to prove. Although there is one small-school blocker I just couldn't ignore.

Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

After a promising 2019 at Wake Forest that ended on a low note, Newman transferred to Georgia, a move that generated some first-round buzz for the big, talented passer. Then, Newman decided to opt out. While certainly a decision that had a legitimate justification, Newman wasn't able to demonstrate his skills with high-level competition around him in the ultra-competitive SEC.

His junior year film was littered with lasers sent through minuscule windows, and his downfield accuracy was impeccable. As a luxury, Newman demonstrated keen scrambling skills and was even utilized as an effective designed runner.

We just haven't seen him in so long, and the final month of Wake Forest's 2019 season wasn't pretty. Huge opportunity for Newman at the Senior Bowl to potentially elevate himself into that second or third tier of quarterback prospects in this class.

Quinn Meinerz, OL, UW-Whitewater

Meinerz has already made a name for himself early in practice as a road-grading mauler who's had no issue dealing with power and pass-rushing moves from seniors from big-time programs. The DIII standout has proven to be plenty strong enough at the point of attack in the run game, and, more importantly, when retreating as a pass protector.

His quick, jolting hands reset to maintain control of rushers, and he rarely stops moving his feet so he has a quality anchor. Meinerz came into this week as the main small-school prospect who had something to prove, and he's done that thus far at the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

Robinson is an athletic specimen. And he's raw. And, sure, maybe raw, freak athletes don't make it in the NFL. But they're the type worth taking a flier on later in the draft. Because if they can develop some of the finer details of playing their position, they will represent tremendous value and cost next to nothing for the first four seasons of their NFL career.

At 6-5 and 266 pounds with nearly 36-inch arms, Robinson has length on length on length, and he's unbelievably fluid on the football field -- think big wide receiver. I'm serious.

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Hudson was a former defensive tackle who began his career at Michigan, flipped to the other side of the line then starred at Cincinnati after transferring to the Bearcats program.

The spring in his kick slide as a pass protector and speed to the second level in the run game pop on film in every game. Are there some overaggressive lunges and plays in which counter moves get the best of him? Absolutely. And they happen too frequently for the physically gifted Hudson to be considered a top-tier prospect right now.

Therefore, at the Senior Bowl, if Hudson showcases more patience and balance to combine with his outstanding physical traits, he'll leave Mobile as a draft riser.

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

Surratt was tremendous on those no-separation plays in 2019, frequently coming down with the football in those difficult situations. He had 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 grabs and was a favorite target of Newman in a suddenly explosive Wake Forest offense.

The thick wideout suffered a season-ending shoulder injury diving for a fumble in November 2019 against Virginia Tech then opted out before the 2020 season began. We just haven't seen him in a while, and many will be wondering if he took advantage of time away from the field to get quicker and learn more subtle ways to create separation. He's seeing a plethora of quality cornerbacks in Mobile, and a handful of one-on-one wins during practice -- and in the game -- would do wonders for his stock.