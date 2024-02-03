Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has elected not to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, according to Pro Football Talk. He joins Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and others in making that decision.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will only play a few series, per PFT, so Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will receive the lion's share of the snaps. For the first time in Reese's Senior Bowl history, Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske will play for the National team after practicing all week with the American team due to attrition at the position.

Penix is currently CBS Sports' No. 4 quarterback and the No. 31 prospect overall. He is in a second tier of quarterbacks that includes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Nix. Players taken in the first round receive a fifth-year team option as part of their contracts, while others drafted receive four-year deals.

It is not uncommon for players to punt on playing in the game after practicing all week, but those decisions are made on an individual basis, usually with the consultation of an agent. The reasons for those decisions vary as well. Some players elect not to attend the event at all so they can recover from any injury suffered during the college football season. Some may sustain injuries throughout the week. Some may feel as though they performed well enough during the practices throughout the week that there is nothing to gain by performing in the game.

The actual game serves a purpose in providing entertainment for fans and bringing children closer to the game. More than 100 prospects from last year's game were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft -- the third consecutive year accomplishing the feat.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will be televised on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Tickets for the event exceed 25,000 and has sold out.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.