There are now just two teams left standing in the NFL season. All others have turned their full attention to the offseason, which begins with free agency in March and continues with the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Talent evaluators descended upon Mobile, Alabama, this week for a glimpse at NFL stars of tomorrow.

Here is how to watch and some of the top prospects who will participate in this year's Senior Bowl:

All times ET

Senior Bowl where to watch



Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 2:30 p.m. Location: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama) TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo try for free

Senior Bowl top prospects

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 31 overall (No. 6 OT)

The 2025 NFL Draft class is not as deep at offensive tackle as last year's, so that is an opportunity for players to rise and make a lot of money over the next few months. Conerly's potential has been evident since high school when he was regarded as a five-star recruit. He was playing his best football down the stretch for the Ducks and is now looking to build upon that momentum.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 80 overall (No. 4 QB)

Few quarterbacks have the history of production that Dart boasts. Over the course of his career, which began at USC, he has thrown for more than 10,000 yards and 81 touchdowns. Teams will be interested to see how he responds to coaching and how quickly he picks up the offense. Dart will be in that conversation to be the third quarterback off the board.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 54 overall (No. 3 TE)

Fannin had one of the best seasons by a tight end in college football history. He caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Senior Bowl is important for most prospects from non-Power 4 conferences to see how they will handle that step up in competition. Fannin offered talent evaluators a glimpse into this season as he totaled 19 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State and Texas A&M.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 71 overall (No. 12 EDGE)

Green had some lucrative NIL offers to enter the transfer portal and change schools, according to sources, but his stock potentially rising all the way into the first round made it a no-brainer for him to enter the NFL Draft. Now, he has the chance to show NFL scouts a diverse set of pass-rush moves that resulted in 17 sacks in 2024.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 45 overall (No. 3 QB)

There is no question that Milroe is the best runner among the top quarterback prospects in this class, but he needs to show that his passing capabilities can reach that same level. He had some big moments this season, but there needs to be a greater level of consistency.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 20 overall (No. 2 DL)

Nolen was on a really talented Texas A&M defensive line a year earlier. Fans unfamiliar will learn about one of those players if they keep reading. Nolen was a national recruit out of Tennessee, but he took the biggest step in his career from 2023 to 2024. In his final collegiate season, he scratched the surface of that potential with 6.5 sacks -- more than he had managed the prior two years combined.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 15 overall (No. 4 EDGE)

Scourton is more of a powerful edge rusher than he is nuanced, but those are the rushers having success in today's NFL. The Purdue transfer could be among the first 32 selections after recording 5.0 sacks in his lone season with the Aggies.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 33 overall (No. 5 DL)

Turner has not registered more than 1.5 sacks in a season, but the Aggies have asked him to play on the end rather than inside where his 6-foot-6-inch, 290 pound frame suggests. He does have the size and athleticism to provide some positional flexibility at the next level. The former 5-star recruit could hear his name called among the top half of the first round.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 16 overall (No. 5 EDGE)

Umanmielen has the length that NFL teams covet. There are a number of edge rusher options in this class, but the Florida transfer is the prototype. Umanmielen posted 10.5 sacks and a 20.5% pressure rate, which was first among college football players with at least 250 pass rush snaps last season, according to TruMedia.

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 26 overall (No. 4 DL)

Walker has a unique combination of size and athleticism that will endear him to NFL teams looking for help along the interior defense. His teammate, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, will also be in attendance. Both players have the potential to be among the top-50 selections.

Senior Bowl storylines

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.