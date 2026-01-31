MOBILE, Ala. -- By the time prospects arrive in Mobile, their resumes are mostly written. The Senior Bowl is about the margins -- the incremental gains that turn a Day 3 sleeper into a Day 2 lock. Taylen Green displayed an obsession with refinement; T.J. Parker practiced with a chip on his shoulder; Kaelon Black showed how leadership and teamwork can make good players exceptional.

These conversations, along with several others throughout the week, painted a picture of what Senior Bowl week is really about: proving to evaluators what many of these players already know about themselves.

This notebook captures those insights, pulling from interviews and practice-week exchanges that reveal how these players are embracing the challenge of realizing a dream many of them have had for most of their lives. The Senior Bowl kicks off at Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. You can check out the full roster here.

The moment was never too big for Tyren Montgomery

This is one of my favorite quotes ever, courtesy of John Carroll University wide receiver Tyren Montgomery:

"You know, I've only been playing this game since I was a junior … A junior in college. I played basketball in high school. I went to LSU for basketball."

Montgomery's story is worth reading in full -- he didn't decide to play football until 19, after a backyard game of catch with his younger brother.

From the backyard to the big stage: The moment isn't too big for Tyren Montgomery at the Senior Bowl Ryan Wilson

Taylen Green knows what jumps off the tape

At 6-foot-6 with long strides, rare speed, and the ability to turn broken plays into explosives, the Arkansas product quarterback doesn't need to sell teams on his athleticism. The focus is showing them everything else.

As Green works through the early stages of the pre-draft process, his attention has narrowed to one thing: refining the little things.

"I would say just explaining the board work -- really being able to explain my playbook to a T," Green told me the day before practices started at the Senior Bowl. "But mechanically, I've been focused on tying my eyes to my feet."

That detail matters, especially for a quarterback as long and athletic as Green, who was blunt about where his inconsistencies have shown up on tape.

"That's when my mistakes came the most -- when my eyes get there before my feet," he said. "I'm trying to throw [without my upper body being in coordination with my lower body] instead of staying balanced."

Green rushed for 777 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. In four seasons as the starter for Boise State (2022, '23) and then Arkansas ('24 and '25), he averaged 5.2 yards a carry, after sacks, and scored 35 touchdowns through the air. His longest career run is a whopping 91 yards. His completion percentage the last two seasons -- 60.4 and 60.7 -- do not evince a helplessly inaccurate quarterback, and his QBR of 82.8 in 2025 was ninth nationally. Green is not a one-trick pony. But he will spend the rest of his life fine-tuning the passing dynamics that may be the difference between a scout team player and a starting NFL QB.

For Green, the solution is a counterintuitive one. It isn't slowing down the process; he instead needs to speed it up.

"Just being quicker. Being bouncier with my feet," he said. "Not being lackadaisical back there in the pocket. Because at the next level, you got freaks on the outside. Myles Garrett and all them."

That mindset reflects how Green views the jump from college to the NFL: less about reinventing himself from the ground up, more about the details and the precision needed to play the position at the highest level. And while his running ability will always be part of his game, Green is clear about what separates him from other quarterbacks in this class.

"I'll say my touch," he said. "I can throw that hummer, that 100-miles-an-hour ball, but at the same time I can layer the ball and have touch on it, over the linebacker, before that safety gets there."

That shows up frequently when Green plays on schedule -- but even when the play breaks down, his ability to stay patient in the pocket, trust his protection and then let his instincts and physical talents take over, that's what separates him from every other quarterback in this class.

I asked him about his favorite play from the 2025 season. It came late in the first half against Texas A&M in the red zone. The Razorbacks had a play called to beat zone coverage, instead, the Aggies gave him a man-coverage look but in the end, tools won out over scheme; he stayed patient, stepped up, and delivered a strike only his receiver could catch.

"Sometimes we overcomplicate football," he said. "At the end of the day, you just gotta make a play."

Sawyer Robertson focused on processing, precision, and stacking days

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson didn't have the practice week he wanted at the Senior Bowl, but that's OK. Given the structured nature of the three sessions, the unfamiliarity with everything from the center to the guys now catching passes from you, it is difficult to show up and immediately start slinging it.

But that doesn't take away from the season Robertson had in 2025, where he was top-10 nationally in passing yards (3,681) and touchdowns (31), or his argument to be in the conversation for one of the first quarterbacks taken after Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson.

In talking to Robertson at the Senior Bowl, his assessment of his play during the '25 season centers on a balance between confidence and decision-making. I read him the first line of my report on him to get his reaction.

"A high-IQ pocket passer with elite anticipation and touch whose ability to process coverages and make tight-window throws offsets questions about top-end arm strength."

He pushed back on those last four words.

"I think I have a strong arm," he said. "I'm definitely confident in my arm and my ability to throw. But you've gotta know the situations to use it. Sometimes you can get a little arm-arrogant and force balls into tight windows. That's when it can get hairy."

That self-awareness shows up when Robertson talks about what he's put on tape. He knows what he does well and where he can improve.

"I was never scared to push the ball vertically," he said. "Maybe I could've taken more checkdowns at times. But when I had opportunities to make plays down the field, I was taking them."

One example that stands out – and what he described as his favorite play from last season – came late in Baylor's comeback win over Kansas State, when Robertson threw a beautiful ball up the seam to tight end Michael Trigg:

That balance -- aggression paired with processing -- is what Robertson hopes NFL teams take away from Senior Bowl week.

Kyle Louis brings Swiss Army knife versatility -- and violence

The Pitt linebacker-safety hybrid embraces the label teams keep giving him: a versatile, high-energy defender who can do a little bit of everything.

"That's exactly what my game is," Louis said. "I feel most comfortable in the slot because that's where most of my snaps were. I feel like I'm great when it comes to space."

Louis' playing style is probably better characterized as controlled aggression, both in space and coming downhill where he's consistently explosive but rarely reckless. "If I see a screen, my mindset is simple," he said. "Blow the screen up."

And that mentality is all over the tape: receivers wanting no part of what he's bringing to the party, would-be blockers struggling to keep him in their sights -- never mind actually, you know, blocking him. And quarterbacks having to know exactly where Louis is on the field at all times. Still, Louis knows splash plays aren't enough at the next level.

"I really love to catch a pick," he said. "But if it's not there, I'm gonna make the play another way."

At the Senior Bowl, Louis told me he wants to show teams that his versatility is what makes him so valuable. That was reiterated frequently during the three practice sessions.

"They said they could see me at either will [linebacker] or nickel," Louis said of conversations he's had with NFL teams about his potential fit at the next level. "I feel great about that. I see that myself too."

At 220 pounds with the ability to turn and run, Louis is leaning into comparisons to his hometown inspiration. "Jabrill Peppers was always the goal," he said.

In Mobile, Louis showed NFL teams why that comp might be selling himself short.

It's no accident Bud Clark is a turnover machine

TCU's Bud Clark came to Mobile knowing exactly what he wanted to show NFL teams: instincts, intelligence and production that translates.

"I almost jumped that out route," Clark said, recalling his interception against UNC back in September. "I knew exactly where it was coming."

That confidence isn't guesswork. It's preparation. Clark repeatedly pointed to film study, route recognition, and understanding down-and-distance as the hallmark of his playmaking abilities. "I'm reading his eyes," Clark said of Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez. "I know the down and distance, so the ball is coming straight to you."

That anticipation has fueled Clark's reputation as a turnover machine. He plays with patience in zone, transitions smoothly to man, and consistently breaks on routes before the receiver does. "At the end of the day, it's film," he said. "We practiced it so much."

Not surprisingly, we saw that during Senior Bowl practice week too:

Clark also takes pride in the parts of the game that don't show up as highlights – namely, coming downhill in run support. "That's been my main focus this year -- being able to come up, tackle, and be in the box," he said. "I'm really pretty good against the run."

To his credit, he's also honest about what he's working to improve.

"When I come down in the run, sometimes I gotta take on o-linemen," he said. "I've been working on anchoring down, holding my weight. I ain't scared of it -- them's big boys -- but I'll get down in there."

T.J. Parker, it turns out, is still That Dude

After a dominant 2024 season was followed up by a quieter-by-his-standards 2025, Clemson edge-rusher T.J. Parker understands how narratives can change when production does not meet the expectations.

"Honestly, in 2024 I made a lot more plays that in 2025 a lot of other guys made," Parker told me. "That just comes with having great talent around you. Sometimes the ball just rolls that way."

Parker had just five sacks in 2025, compared to 11 in 2024, as Clemson's defense -- loaded with three preseason first-round picks -- was one of the biggest disappointments in football. Defensive tackle Peter Woods has seen his stock slip some, as has cornerback Aveion Terrell. Still, all members of the trio still rank among the top 20 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Perhaps trying to prove a point, Parker participated in all three practices down in Mobile. That is uncommon in today's pre-draft process, where sure-fire first-round picks either dominate the first session and head for the airport, or pull out of the game altogether because they feel they don't have a whole hell of a lot to prove.

"It was my first time playing football since November," he said. "I was eager to just put the cleats on and run. I had some fun … and I'm just excited to keep stacking days."

Parker's calling card remains explosiveness, power and a refined pass-rush technique. He reminded any remaining doubters during Senior Bowl practices; plays like this were plenty common:

And during our conversation, Parker pointed to a sack against South Carolina as a snapshot of his game (this entire highlight is worth your time, if for no other reason than to be reminded of just how dominant Parker is, but the specific sack in question takes place at the 0:32 mark in the tweet below).

"I threatened with my step, chopped his hand down, bent the corner and made the play," he said.

Parker's tone shifted when asked about the challenges of facing Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers. "It's not easy at all," Parker said. "It's like tackling a defensive lineman. You better wrap up."

Despite a three-sack performance game against Sellers last fall, Parker remembers what happened the year before. "I played him in '24 too and he broke like 15 tackles," he said. "It's all in his legs. If you don't wrap up, he'll slip out and take off."

What Parker wants teams to see now is consistency – and his ability to be consistently disruptive. "Sometimes other players make plays," Parker said. "That doesn't mean the effort's down."

Daylen Everette talks lightning-fast wideouts and his former QB

Georgia's Daylen Everette is a big, physical corner whose play style is easy to project to the next level. But i was curious what he thought of Mississippi State receiver Brenen Thompson, who was supposed to be in Mobile this week, and also happens to be one of the fastest players in this draft class. He's also undersized by NFL standards at (unofficially) 5-foot-9, 170 lbs.

So what's his mindset when he's matched up against a guy who might run in the 4.2s at the combine and consistently beat every SEC cornerback he faced over the top? Everette said the key against Thompson wasn't finesse -- it was urgency.

"You just gotta get hands on him as fast as you can," he said. "You can't let a guy like that build speed."

That physical approach defines Everette's mindset, no matter who is on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He grew up in Norfolk watching another Norfolk native.

"Kam Chancellor played safety for the Seahawks and I used to watch him at Virginia Tech before that," Everette said. "I loved watching him.

"From a cornerback standpoint, I like watching Jalen Ramsey early in his career when he was on the Jags, and then, I watched some Patrick Peterson."

Everette was equally thoughtful when discussing former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami and found success leading the Hurricanes to the national championship game.

"We were rooting for him every week," he said. "Sometimes you just need a fresh start. ... And look, he can spin it. People gave him a bad rap, but he showed what he could do."

Echoed Miami center James Brockermeyer, who was involved with Beck on every snap: "I think he's going to be a stud."

Collin Wright wins with athleticism and IQ

One of the great things about the Senior Bowl is the opportunity to talk to these players before their lives get truly hectic, which usually starts around the combine and lasts until sometime after their rookie season. I typically use this an an opportunity to get to know them a little better, talk to them about the things they're working on, and maybe get them to walk me through one of their favorite plays from the previous season.

I'll also read them the first line from my scouting report, which serves as an overview of their '25 season, as much as you can encapsulate such a thing in 20-30 words. Here's what I had written for Wright, which I read to him to get his reaction: "A physical, downhill-attacking cornerback who excels as an open-field tackler and with his route recognition but is hindered by stiffness and a lack of elite deep speed. NFL future might be in slot."

Not surprisingly, the Stanford-bred Wright thoughtfully pushed back on concerns about long speed, noting that his anticipation and route recognition often kept him out of recovery mode. "

There's not a lot of times where I've really had to show [my deep speed]," he said. "That's a good sign as a [defensive back]. ... my game is very in control. I'm very considerate about who I'm guarding and how I need to guard them. When you have to really open up and chase dudes, you're usually in a bad position."

That was on display during Thursday's Senior Bowl practice, where Wright had two solid reps against LSU's Barion Brown, a speed merchant.

One showed Wright's make-up speed and ability to make plays at the catch point.

The other, even though Brown made a tough catch, showed that Wright could maintain tight coverage throughout the route, even against one of the fastest wideouts at the Senior Bowl.

What also stands out is Wright's versatility. A former high school safety, Wright has played outside, in the slot, and in nickel looks. "Tackling has never been an issue," he said. "Covering has never been an issue. I've had experience everywhere, and I think that's a strong suit."

Quintayvious Hutchins, the Jumbotron and his only college interception

Boston College edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins' favorite play wasn't drawn up — and that's exactly why it still makes him smile. His first career interception, against Louisville in 2024, came when trusted his instincts over the playbook. "My job was to rush," Hutchins said. "I had no responsibility in coverage — but nobody was behind me."

Instead of firing off the ball as part of a five-man pressure, Hutchins processed what he saw in real time. "I'm looking at the jumbotron," he admitted. "Nobody runs with the tight end. Somebody's normally behind me — and nobody was." So instead of blitzing, he peeled off, dropped underneath, and watched the quarterback scramble out of the pocket before gift-wrapping his first and only college interception. "He threw it right to me," Hutchins said. "I'm like, 'What's he doing?'"

The celebration didn't last long. Then-defensive coordinator Tim Lewis had questions. "He asked me what I was doing," Hutchins said. "He wasn't happy I was in the wrog position — but he was happy I got the interception. So it was a 50/50 win."

Hutchins decided tit was in his best interest to omit one detail. "No, I did not tell him I was watching the jumbotron," he laughed. "Only a few people know that."

Kaelon Black weighs in on his teammates

Indiana running back Kaelon Black's transition from James Madison to Indiana was a seamless one.

"It didn't feel that much different," he said. "Same coaching staff, same head coach, so they pretty much made it the same thing as JMU."

That continuity allowed Black to hit the ground running, both on the field -- he was Indiana's best back in the College Football Playoff run -- and in the locker room.

I asked him about his teammates and Black lit up. Center Pat Coogan stood out immediately. "Man, I love Pat Coogan," Black said. "He's a warrior. He's relentless. His pregame and halftime speeches -- you feel it in your chest. You just feel like it's time to go."

At receiver, Black praised the diversity of talent. "Elijah [Sarrat]'s ability to make people miss in open space is slept on," he said. "Omar Cooper's got great hands and crazy body control. He does funky things with his body, but it works. …

"He'll make a catch and then next thing you know he's like -- his head is between his legs and he's, you know, ducking under people.

Exhibit A:

As for the other wide receiver, Charlie Becker, coming out of nowhere, Black was more of the opinion that his breakout was inevitable for those inside the building. "I'd seen it in practice," he said. "Charlie's uber-athletic — super fast, strong — and he was always working." Becker made his mark on special teams early, and when his opportunity came late, Black said, "He was ready. It was just his moment to shine, and he took advantage of it."

Becker will be draft-eligible in 2027 and he will be getting a lot of love this time next year. He might be my favorite wideout in the class after Jeremiah Smith.

Black also highlighted undersized-on-paper-only CB D'Angelo Ponds and the edge with which he brings to every play. "He's always had that chip on his shoulder," Black said. "Fastest guy on the team… and he's not backing down from anything."

And when quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrived on campus, Black didn't need any convincing about the future Heisman winner. "He's a stand-up guy we can get behind," Black said. "Then I saw him throw the ball and I was like, 'Oh yeah -- he's official.'"

Justin Joly namechecks Jeremy Shockey

NC State's Justin Joly -- who explained to me that his last name is pronounced JOH-lee, "like Angelina Jolie" -- plays the game with a modern skill set and an old-school appreciation for football history. The NC State tight end sees himself as a mismatch first and foremost.

"A premier flex mismatch weapon," is how I described him in my scouting report that also praised his contested-catch ability and open-field agility. He didn't disagree; Joly wins with body control, length, and confidence attacking the football.

"That's a CB," he said while breaking down a fourth-down corner route against Florida State. Once he saw that said cornerback wasn't playing outside leverage, he knew how this story was going to end even before the ball was snapped. "That's a wrap. … I mean, he physically can't go through me."

Joly is candid about where he's still growing. "Yeah, some work as a blocker," he admitted, understanding that refinement there only adds to his value.

What amused me about Joly is how much he studies the past. He lights up talking about Tony Gonzalez and Jeremy Shockey. "A lot of people are like, 'You know who Jeremy Shockey is?'" Joly said. "Yes, I know who Jeremy Shockey is." His other favorite players growing up? "Kam Chancellor. Calvin Johnson. Percy Harvin."

The old dog with new tricks: why Jeffrey M'ba is just getting started

Jeffrey M'ba's journey to the Senior Bowl is a testament to resilience and raw potential. Born in Gabon and raised primarily in France, M'ba arrived in the United States at age 18 with limited English and even less football experience. He's racked that up since, playing for a JUCO, Auburn, Purdue and then at SMU in 2025.

Despite being an older prospect (he'll be 27 during his first NFL training camp), M'ba views his age and maturity as his greatest assets. He believes his life experiences -- navigating visa issues alone in Baltimore and Connecticut and learning a new language -- have prepared him for the professional grind in a way younger players might struggle with.

"All the things that the young guys will do -- like have fun doing this thing... you never heard about me outside of football (getting into trouble)," M'ba said, emphasizing his singular focus on football.

On the field, M'ba is a 6-foot-5, 316-pound physical marvel who has played everything from nose tackle at 330 pounds to 3-technique at 290 pounds. He describes himself as just scratching the surface and his ability to line up anywhere along the defensive line just adds to his versatility.

"I love the freedom that I have," he explained when reviewing a sack against Stanford. "I just push him back like I have no pass rush move. I just use my length and I just push him out of the way."

For M'ba, the Senior Bowl is the perfect stage to prove he belongs: "Because I feel like a lot of people are still doubting my ability to play. This is really the perfect place to show that [I'm more than an] NFL IPP (International Player Pathway) player and I have [what it takes ]to be drafted or signed."