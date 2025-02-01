Jack Bech already had a lot of reasons to perform well at the Senior Bowl, but an unthinkable tragedy had given the TCU wideout even more incentive to stand out while competing against other NFL draft prospects.

One of the top-ranked receivers in this year's upcoming draft, Bech caught the game-winning touchdown in leading the American Team to a 22-19 win over the National Team. Bech's big moment occurred a month to the day after his older brother, Martin "Tiger" Bech, was among the 14 killed in the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

"My brother, if he could tell me one thing, it would be to get my ass ready, to keep on going, to keep pushing," Bech recently said. "It's just given me that extra motivation to come out here and chase greatness each day in his name and continue to live his legacy."

Bech, who named as the game's MVP after catching six passes for 68 yards, wore No. 7 during the Senior Bowl to honor his brother, a two-time All-Ivy performer at Princeton. A receiver and a dangerous returner for the Tigers, Martin Bech was part of Princeton's 2016 and 2018 Ivy League Championship teams that included the Tigers' first perfect season since 1964.

"He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend," Princeton head coach Bob Surace said of Tiger Bech last month. "Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."

During this past week, Bech used every opportunity he could to honor his brother. He did so again with his MVP performance Saturday.

"My brother had some wings on me," Bech said afterward. "He was the best big brother I could ever ask for. My whole goal the rest of my life is just live his legacy."