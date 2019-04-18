Seven-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders surprise at No. 4, Lock goes before Haskins, Bears start on O-line

The draft is almost here and here's our seven-rounder to get you in the mood

The 2019 NFL Draft is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the league's biggest offseason spectacle than with a seven-round mock draft? In this version, we have a big surprise near the top and it doesn't involve Kyler Murray. Instead, the Raiders, who desperately need an pass rusher after trading Khalil Mack, take Michigan's Rashan Gary with the fourth-overall pick, even with Quinnen Williams on the board. Gary's a height/weight/speed freak who was miscast in Ann Arbor. And if Oakland can tap into his skills, he could be special.

In other developments, Drew Lock goes before Dwayne Haskins; Daniel Jones sneaks into the top 15, and the Patriots find a big target at the end of Round 1 to help replace Rob Gronkowski's productivity. In subsequent rounds, the Chiefs stock up on shifty playmakers, the Giants get a downfield playmaker, the Pats get a quarterback and the Steelers get one of the fastest players in the entire class.

As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend. But before that, you should join us for our live mock draft show on CBS Sports HQ from 4-6 p.m. ET today -- yes, today! -- where all your favorite NFL personalities will run through the first round playing general manager, with trades, analysis and plenty more. You can find that above from 4-6 p.m. ET or at this link.

Alright, let's get to all 254 selections.

Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
Another week and Murray remains the No. 1 pick. The Cardinals very well may stick with Josh Rosen and target other needs, but right now the former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner is Arizona's latest franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FFS
1
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FFS
5
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season as well as a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
38 		TFL
6.5 		SACKS
3.5 		PD
0
Stick with us here. Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Yes, it would be hard for the Raiders to pass on Quinnen Williams here, but in terms of height/weight/speed, Gary checks every box. He can play anywhere on the defensive line but his quickness as an edge rusher could make him unblockable at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too, blazing a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-five talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. Yes, the Buccaneers drafted Vita Vea a year ago but Gerald McCoy is 31 years old and will count roughly $13 million against the cap in each of the next three years.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
If the Giants are truly insistent on rolling with 38-year-old Eli Manning one more year, they have to protect him. They signed Nate Solder to play left tackle last offseason and now they get the best tackle in this draft, Jawaan Taylor, to play the right side. He's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FFS
1
Sweat has a pre-existing heart condition, and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown), he will be an impact player.
Round 1 - Pick 8
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce, but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford (Jesse James was added this offseason, but he's more of a blocking tight end than downfield threat).
Round 1 - Pick 9
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
It's been popular to have the Bills target a defensive lineman here but offensive line makes a lot of sense too with second-year quarterback Josh Allen. Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and Allen was sacked 28 times in 12 games as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock since the fall. After back-to-back losing seasons, Elway hopes he's finally found his long-term franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018, and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, is now in Oakland. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
The Dolphins need a quarterback, and at this stage of the proceedings Ryan Fitzpatrick is better served as a short-term starter. Haskins had a fantastic 2018 season, completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing 50 touchdowns. He's the No. 1 quarterback on our board and would save Miami having to answer questions about "Tanking for Tua."
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		FF
2
Oliver is a top-five talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and that allows the Falcons to land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
Is this too high for Jones? Maybe, but NFL teams seem to be higher on him than the media. He'll give Washington a much-needed franchise quarterback who is as close as you're going to get to Eli Manning in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke).
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard, if needed, and possibly even center.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FFS
3
Ferrell was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-round talent. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers, and the Giants have a gaping need for edge rushers after shipping Olivier Vernon to the Browns this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February but he should be ready to go by training camp. He's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for Marcus Mariota.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush, with his 4.44 40, is still on the board, they have to take him. He has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson, and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0). He's one of the most versatile players in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 22
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard dash time at the combine, has game-changing talent. He would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FFS
0
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work, there's no better cornerback in this draft. The Texans cut former first-rounder Kevin Johnson and let Kareem Jackson leave in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
47 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
72 		INTS
1 		PD
15 		FFS
0
A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
40 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
71 		TFL
9 		SACKS
3 		INTS
4
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability, but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Eagles.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFLS
8.5 		SACKS
7 		PD
2
We love this pick. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders. Antonio Brown was acquired via trade to elevate the receiver group, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
Lindstrom, one of the best offensive linemen in this class, is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he would be a huge upgrade along the interior line for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FFS
1
Murphy didn't run well at the combine, but NFL teams loved his drill work. And while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Dalton Risner OL
Kansas State - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
33 		POSITION RNK
8
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season, and he did nothing to change that assessment with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL, but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
Simmons is a top-10 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Rams will have a dominant young player in the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Brown WR
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
30 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
85 		REYDS
1320 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
6
Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Tom Brady a big-catch-radius player in the middle of the field in this new Post-Gronk.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
41 		POSITION RNK
9
The Cardinals, who have a new franchise quarterback, need to upgrade the interior line. McCoy is the second-best center in this class who can also play guard in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
  From New York Jets
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
34 		POSITION RNK
4
REC
73 		REYDS
1088 		YDS/REC
14.9 		TDS
11
Harry can be dominant at times but questions about his deep speed and ability to separate could see him fall out of Round 1. Either way, he won't be the only show in town in Indy, where he'll join T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron and Andrew Luck.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Kelvin Harmon WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
44 		POSITION RNK
6
REC
81 		REYDS
1186 		YDS/REC
14.6 		TDS
7
Harmon ran a pedestrian 4.60 40 at the combine but he remains one of the best wideouts in this class. Just watch his tape for the Wolfpack last season for verification. He's a precise route runner who can make contested catches at every level of the defense.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
46 		POSITION RNK
4
A physical corner who played just one year at Temple, Ya-Sin had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and combine.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Yodny Cajuste OL
West Virginia - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
65 		POSITION RNK
12
Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector and could play either tackle or guard at the next level.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Amani Oruwariye CB
Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
63 		POSITION RNK
8
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and the Bucs add secondary depth in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. Buffalo gets their middle-of-the-DL anchor a round after getting a franchise left tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
55 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
44 		REYDS
710 		YDS/REC
16.1 		TDS
7
Tyler Eifert re-signed, but how healthy is he? Smith gives the offense a reliable middle-of-the-field target in Round 2 in Zac Taylor's new offense.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Taylor Rapp DB
Washington - Jr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
38 		POSITION RNK
2
Rapp can play anywhere on the field, and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Lions' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Nasir Adderley DB
Delaware - Sr - 6'0 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
35 		POSITION RNK
1
Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play centerfield. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Green Bay's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Chase Winovich DL
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
58 		POSITION RNK
7
Winovich's nonstop motor, great hand usage and quickness will give the Falcons much-needed depth at edge rusher.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
52 		POSITION RNK
9
REC
60 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
22 		TDS
9
At 6-foot-5, Butler is a first-round talent with a huge catch radius who can use his size and speed to stretch the field for the Redskins, who drafted Daniel Jones in Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Juan Thornhill S
Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
49 		POSITION RNK
5
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign, and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40 and had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
28 		POSITION RNK
6
A right tackle at Washington, McGary has a lot of the tools NFL teams covet but he needs to play with more consistency. He could also move inside to guard at the next level.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Deandre Baker DB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
36 		POSITION RNK
3
Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Charles Omenihu DL
Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
82 		POSITION RNK
13
At the Senior Bowl, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." Can't imagine many teams wouldn't be interested in that type of talent.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
L.J. Collier DE
TCU - Sr - 6'2 / 283 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
73 		POSITION RNK
11
Collier isn't a quick-twitch edge rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength, good hand usage, and non-stop motor.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Darnell Savage, Jr. DB
Maryland - Sr - 5'11 / 198 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
62 		POSITION RNK
7
Savage, who can play deep centerfield or line up in the slot, is an athletic freak who uses his speed to explode downhill in the run game and to cover a lot of ground on the back end.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
  From Baltimore Ravens
Greg Little OL
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
45 		POSITION RNK
10
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
  From Seattle Seahawks
Elgton Jenkins OL
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'4 / 310 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
61 		POSITION RNK
11
Jenkins can play both center and guard. Related: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! The Texans have to improve the O-line.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
David Montgomery RB
Iowa State - Jr - 5'10 / 222 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
68 		POSITION RNK
3
RUYDS
1216 		YDS/ATT
4.7 		REYDS
157 		TDS
13
Montgomery is one of the most exciting players in this draft class but plays a position that has been devalued in recent years.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
  From Chicago Bears
Jace Sternberger TE
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
67 		POSITION RNK
4
REC
48 		REYDS
832 		YDS/REC
17.3 		TDS
10
Sternberger is the latest name in a deep tight end class. He's not the blocker that Hockenson or Smith (or Rob Gronkowski, who retired this offseason) may be, but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Jaylon Ferguson DE
Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
56 		POSITION RNK
6
His numbers are impressive -- 45 sacks in four seasons -- but Ferguson struggles to disengage from blocks and there are questions about his flexibility around the edge to get to the quarterback.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Johnathan Abram S
Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
43 		POSITION RNK
4
Abram is a thumper and tone-setter who is more comfortable near the line of scrimmage than playing centerfield.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Sean Bunting DB
Central Michigan - Jr - 6'0 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
59 		POSITION RNK
7
Bunting, who had a strong combine, is a big, physical cornerback who excels in man coverage and has good ball skills.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Mack Wilson LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
54 		POSITION RNK
3
Wilson has seen his stock slip since the end of the college season, and he didn't test as well as the top linebackers in this draft class.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Deebo Samuel WR
South Carolina - Sr - 5'11 / 214 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
48 		POSITION RNK
7
REC
62 		REYDS
882 		YDS/REC
14.2 		TDS
13
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. He'd be a lot of fun to watch in the Chiefs' offense.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
51 		POSITION RNK
8
REC
90 		REYDS
1063 		YDS/REC
11.8 		TDS
12
Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine, and while not many of his routes were deep ones, he's a crafty underneath technician who would likely find plenty of success in the Saints' system.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
  From Los Angeles Rams
Ben Banogu DE
TCU - Sr - 6'3 / 250 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
127 		POSITION RNK
14
Banogu is a bendy, athletic pass rusher who can set the edge in the run game and has the quickness and strength to get after the quarterback in passing situations.
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Zach Allen DE
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 281 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
53 		POSITION RNK
9
Allen isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength. The Boston College product uses his hands to beat blockers and shows a nonstop motor.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Trayvon Mullen CB
Clemson - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
69 		POSITION RNK
9
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback, but he needs to play with more consistency.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
  From Oakland Raiders
Andy Isabella WR
Massachusetts - Sr - 5'9 / 188 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
79 		POSITION RNK
13
REC
102 		REYDS
1698 		YDS/REC
16.6 		TDS
14
Isabella may look like a slot receiver but he can line up anywhere and outrun anybody.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Lonnie Johnson CB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'2 / 213 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
84 		POSITION RNK
11
Johnson is a tall, physical corner who is still growing into the position.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Julian Love CB
Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
50 		POSITION RNK
6
Love, who excels in coverage, is undersized but tenacious. He's not afraid to make plays in the running game but size can be an issue when tackling bigger backs.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Miles Sanders RB
Penn State - Jr - 5'11 / 211 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
86 		POSITION RNK
6
RUYDS
1274 		YDS/ATT
5.8 		REYDS
139 		TDS
9
Can Leonard Fournette get back on track? Sanders, meanwhile, sat behind Saquon Barkley in 2017 but rushed for 1,274 yards last season (5.8 YPC) with nine touchdowns. He's also a threat in the passing game.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Jachai Polite DL
Florida - Jr - 6'3 / 258 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
104 		POSITION RNK
10
Polite is a first-round talent who saw his stock plummet during pre-draft workouts. He's an athletic pass rusher, but can Bruce Arians and the Bucs get the most out of him?
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Renell Wren DL
Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
102 		POSITION RNK
17
Wren is short in experience but long on strength and athleticism and benefited from a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Will Grier QB
West Virginia - Sr - 6'2 / 217 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
108 		POSITION RNK
6
PAYDS
3864 		RUYDS
-90 		INTS
8 		TDS
40
Grier had a impressive career at West Virginia but questions about inconsistency and arm strength see him fall to Round 3.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
  From Detroit Lions
Blake Cashman LB
Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
133 		POSITION RNK
11
Cashman brings his athleticism, playmaking ability and high football IQ to Foxborough.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Joejuan Williams DB
Vanderbilt - Jr - 6'4 / 211 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
74 		POSITION RNK
10
A long, physical corner who has had a strong pre-draft season and will match up well against bigger NFL receivers.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR
Stanford - Sr - 6'2 / 225 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
60 		POSITION RNK
10
REC
63 		REYDS
1059 		YDS/REC
16.8 		TDS
14
Arcega-Whiteside is a red-zone threat from Day 1. Questions about his deep speed were answered at his pro day (he ran a 4.449 40), and he uses his size to his advantage and excels at making contested catches.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Dru Samia OL
Oklahoma - Sr - 6'5 / 305 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
151 		POSITION RNK
27
Samia played on one of the best offensive lines in the country last season, and he'll upgrade the interior of the O-line in Washington.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Oshane Ximines DE
Old Dominion - Sr - 6'3 / 253 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
72 		POSITION RNK
8
Ximines may be slightly undersized by edge rusher standards but he makes up for size with quickness. He followed up a strong season at Old Dominion with a good showing at the Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Michael Deiter OL
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'5 / 309 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
77 		POSITION RNK
14
Deiter can play tackle, guard or center and that versatility will prove beneficial in Miami.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Darrell Henderson RB
Memphis - Jr - 5'8 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
83 		POSITION RNK
5
RUYDS
1909 		YDS/ATT
8.9 		REYDS
295 		TDS
25
Henderson is a one-cut-and-go runner who puts foot in ground and gets north-south. He's tough to bring down -- even by much bigger defenders -- and averaged 8.9 yards per carry his last two seasons for Memphis.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Deionte Thompson DB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
57 		POSITION RNK
6
Thompson is a rangy free safety who has impressive ball skills but a poor finish to the college season saw his draft stock slip.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Emanuel Hall WR
Missouri - Sr - 6'2 / 201 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
78 		POSITION RNK
12
REC
37 		REYDS
828 		YDS/REC
22.4 		TDS
6
Hall was Drew Lock's favorite target at Missouri and was one of the fastest wide receivers in college football last season. He struggles with consistency but when he's on he's hard to stop.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Dawson Knox TE
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
92 		POSITION RNK
5
REC
15 		REYDS
284 		YDS/REC
18.9 		TDS
0
Knox, who was underutilized at Ole Miss, has off-the-charts athleticism.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
David Long DB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 196 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
105 		POSITION RNK
12
At 5-foot-10, Long may be undersized, but he's a physical cornerback who routinely showed the ability to match up against bigger wide receivers last season.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Amani Hooker DB
Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
87 		POSITION RNK
8
One of the smartest players on the field, Hooker can play in the slot or deep centerfield, excels in run support and is a ball hawk -- he had four interceptions and seven passes defended in 2018.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jahlani Tavai LB
Hawaii - Sr - 6'2 / 250 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
195 		POSITION RNK
17
A shoulder injury prevented him from taking part in predraft workouts but Tavai shows speed and athleticism on tape, explodes downhill to fill holes in run game, is a solid tackler and is smooth in coverage.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Terry McLaurin WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
37 		POSITION RNK
5
REC
35 		REYDS
701 		YDS/REC
20 		TDS
11
McLaurin, who had an impressive Senior Bowl and combine (where he blazed a 4.35 40 time), regularly wins at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to be a big YAC player (he averaged 20 yards a reception last season).
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Nate Davis OL
Charlotte - Sr - 6'3 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Chicago Bears 		PROSPECT RNK
113 		POSITION RNK
20
Davis played RT in college but will most likely move to guard in the NFL. Davis uses strength to control the line of scrimmage and has the athleticism to pull and get to second level with ease. Plays with an edge but will need time to grow into role.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Jamel Dean DB
Auburn - Jr - 6'1 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
118 		POSITION RNK
15
One of the most physical cornerbacks in the draft class, Dean suffered multiple knee injuries and that, more than his on-field abilities, could suppress his draft stock.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Germaine Pratt LB
NC State - Sr - 6'2 / 240 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
89 		POSITION RNK
6
A converted safety, Pratt is still learning the position. He put up impressive numbers at the combine but that speed and flexibility didn't always translate on tape.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Dre'Mont Jones DT
Ohio State - Jr - 6'3 / 281 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
42 		POSITION RNK
8
Jones shows unique quickness for his size but sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
David Edwards OL
Wisconsin - Jr - 6'6 / 308 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
71 		POSITION RNK
13
The Chargers need to bolster the right side of their line; Edwards needs to improve as a pass blocker but he excelled as a run blocker at Wisconsin.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Devin Singletary RB
Florida Atlantic - Jr - 5'7 / 203 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
76 		POSITION RNK
4
RUYDS
1348 		YDS/ATT
5.2 		REYDS
36 		TDS
22
Singletary runs bigger than his 5-foot-9, 200-pound frame. He has a wicked jump-step to force misses, especially in the backfield, and uses subtle side-steps effectively in small spaces. He's tough to bring down one-on-one, and don't even think about trying to tackle him high.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
  From New Orleans Saints
Ben Powers OL
Oklahoma - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
123 		POSITION RNK
21
Powers played on one of the best offensive lines in college football last season, and he'd add depth to the interior line in New York.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
David Long Jr. LB
West Virginia - Jr - 5'11 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
163 		POSITION RNK
13
Long is undersized, but he plays with a low center, strength and speed. He has a nose for the ball, and when he knows where to go, he's unstoppable.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
  From New England Patriots
Miles Boykin WR
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
119 		POSITION RNK
15
REC
59 		REYDS
872 		YDS/REC
14.8 		TDS
8
Boykin blew up the combine with a 4.42 40 and a 42.5-inch vertical but is extremely raw. He doesn't play as fast as he timed, but in the right system Boykin can grow into a consistent deep threat.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
D'Andre Walker LB
Georgia - Sr - 6'2 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
75 		POSITION RNK
9
Walker was 6-foot-2, 251 pounds at the combine but he probably played below that weight at Georgia last season. Still, great hand usage and strength allows him to win against bigger offensive linemen.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Khalen Saunders DL
Western Illinois - Sr - 6'0 / 324 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
94 		POSITION RNK
14
Thick, compactly built and athletic, Saunders is a pocket collapser who excelled at the FCS level.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
  From Los Angeles Rams
Riley Ridley WR
Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
70 		POSITION RNK
11
REC
44 		REYDS
570 		YDS/REC
13 		TDS
9
Ridley didn't test well at the combine but he's a fantastic route runner who was underutilized at Georgia.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Christian Miller LB
Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
109 		POSITION RNK
11
Miller had eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2018 season and he would give the Ravens a much-needed pass rusher after losing Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith in free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Tyree Jackson QB
Buffalo - Jr - 6'7 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
122 		POSITION RNK
7
PAYDS
3131 		RUYDS
161 		INTS
12 		TDS
35
Jackson is 6-foot-7, can throw the ball a mile and is a fantastic athlete (he ran a 4.59 at the combine). But he lacks experience and while there is a lot to like about his game, he'll need a year or two on the bench at the next level.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Ryan Finley QB
NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
107 		POSITION RNK
5
PAYDS
3928 		RUYDS
21 		INTS
11 		TDS
26
Finley is the best anticipation thrower in this class and has a great feel for identifying options based on defense. He processes information quickly, which he needs to do because of lack of elite arm strength.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Damien Harris RB
Alabama - Sr - 5'10 / 216 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
64 		POSITION RNK
2
RUYDS
876 		YDS/ATT
5.8 		REYDS
204 		TDS
9
Harris is a one-cut runner who can turn it up a gear once he gets past the line of scrimmage. He's solid in pass protection and can contribute as a pass catcher.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 1 (103)
Dax Raymond TE
Utah State - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
170 		POSITION RNK
14
REC
27 		REYDS
345 		YDS/REC
12.8 		TDS
2
Scouting report: Raymond shows good hands and the ability to pluck the ball out of the air in traffic, though he needs to work on his blocking. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 2 (104)
Daylon Mack DL
Texas A&M - Sr - 6'1 / 336 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
143 		POSITION RNK
18
Scouting report: Mack is a thick, talented mover for being 320-ish pounds. He has a stupidly strong bull rush and, as a senior, was freed from eating double teams at the nose tackle spot and flourished. Not a ton of pass rush from him, but he will push the pocket. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 3 (105)
Stanley Morgan Jr. WR
Nebraska - Sr - 6'0 / 202 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
191 		POSITION RNK
28
REC
70 		REYDS
1004 		YDS/REC
14.3 		TDS
7
Scouting report: He's one of the best route-runners in this draft class who excels at contested catches and is an under-the-radar deep threat (he ranked third in FBS last season with 17 deep pass receptions, according to Pro Football Focus). -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 4 (106)
Bobby Okereke LB
Stanford - Sr - 6'1 / 239 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
164 		POSITION RNK
14
Scouting report: Athletic-if-undersized linebacker who relies on his physical skills to get to the ball but needs to be a more consistent tackler. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 5 (107)
Alex Bars OL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
261 		POSITION RNK
39
Scouting report: Tall, powerful guard with above-average athleticism who's coming off a season-ending injury. Can move people in the run game and anchors well in pass protection but too often his height hurts him against more compact defensive tackles. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 6 (108)
Trysten Hill DL
UCF - Jr - 6'3 / 308 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
182 		POSITION RNK
22
Scouting report: Quick off the ball and regularly disruptive backfield presence, Hill shows good hand usage to disengage from blockers and can shoot gaps with speed and strength. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 7 (109)
Kahale Warring TE
San Diego State - Jr - 6'5 / 252 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
128 		POSITION RNK
9
REC
31 		REYDS
372 		YDS/REC
12 		TDS
3
Scouting report: Extremely raw but athleticism jumps off the screen with Warring, who can play inline or in the slot. Will need time to grow into the position but has the potential to be a middle-of-the-field matchup nightmare. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 8 (110)
Tytus Howard OL
Alabama State - Sr - 6'5 / 322 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
91 		POSITION RNK
16
Scouting report: Howard is a raw, athletic prospect with tons of upside. He'll need a chance to grow into his position but his impressive showing during the Senior Bowl put him on NFL teams' radars. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 9 (111)
Sione Takitaki LB
BYU - Sr - 6'1 / 238 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
254 		POSITION RNK
25
Scouting report: Takitaki attacks the line of scrimmage under control but with purpose in the run game and has athleticism to drop into coverage. Sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks is a physical, athletic inside linebacker who can also rush off the edge. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 10 (112)
Justice Hill RB
Oklahoma State - Jr - 5'10 / 198 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
103 		POSITION RNK
8
RUYDS
930 		YDS/ATT
5.9 		REYDS
68 		TDS
9
Scouting report: At 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, Hill is stronger than he looks, and displays quick burst and acceleration. His breakaway game speed is confirmed by his 4.4 40-yard time at the combine. Rarely taken down by the first defender, he's great in small areas. Needs to be a better blocker. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 11 (113)
  From Denver Broncos
Connor McGovern OL
Penn State - Jr - 6'5 / 308 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
90 		POSITION RNK
15
Scouting report: Reliable, unspectacular guard with sound fundamentals, great balance, and good linear athleticism. Aware of stunts and delayed blitzes but can take an extra second to get to them. Not a people mover nor a space player but has a strong grip and an impressive back bend when anchoring. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 12 (114)
Te'von Coney LB
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'1 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
125 		POSITION RNK
8
Scouting report: Coney shows patience near the line of scrimmage and doesn't overcommit on run plays. He can be decisive, then explosive to ball. He wasn't asked to do a lot in coverage in college and questions about his sideline-to-sideline ability, as well as his coverage skills, will be a concern for NFL teams. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 13 (115)
Antoine Wesley WR
Texas Tech - Jr - 6'4 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
190 		POSITION RNK
27
REC
88 		REYDS
1410 		YDS/REC
16 		TDS
9
Scouting report: Wesley is one of the lankiest receivers in his class at around 6-4 and 200 pounds. I love his concentration and seemingly effortless ability to make hand catches away from his body. He's a smooth mover too and has build-up speed downfield. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 14 (116)
Mecole Hardman WR
Georgia - Jr - 5'10 / 187 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
85 		POSITION RNK
14
REC
34 		REYDS
532 		YDS/REC
15.6 		TDS
8
Scouting report: Hardman is a linear rocket with moments that showcase good hands. There's kick/punt return value with him as well. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 15 (117)
Isaiah Johnson CB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
110 		POSITION RNK
13
Scouting report: Johnson is raw but will enter the NFL as a freaky size/speed/athleticism defensive back. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
  From Washington Redskins
Alize Mack TE
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
176 		POSITION RNK
15
REC
36 		REYDS
360 		YDS/REC
10 		TDS
3
Scouting report: Looks like an NFL tight end but he's only adequate as a blocker and can be overwhelmed when blocking inline. Mack is a hands catcher with ability to pluck ball out of the air but also disappeared for long stretches with little/no impact during games last season. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 17 (119)
Bobby Evans OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
106 		POSITION RNK
18
Scouting report: Evans has a decent amount of upper body strength but is a slow mover without refined hand work. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 18 (120)
Josh Oliver TE
San Jose State - Sr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
101 		POSITION RNK
7
REC
56 		REYDS
709 		YDS/REC
12.7 		TDS
4
Scouting report: Has a long way to go as a blocker. Lines up inline, as H-back and in slot, where he was used like a "big" slot receiver. Has off the charts athleticism but is raw and will need time to develop. Doesn't always get in and out of breaks crisply but shows big-play ability. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 19 (121)
Gerald Willis III DL
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
66 		POSITION RNK
10
Scouting report: Willis is a hand-in-the-dirt, interior defensive lineman. He has a quick first step and can sometimes be too quick and take himself out of plays. But that quickness makes it difficult for offensive linemen to block him. Consistency is Willis' biggest concern on the field. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 20 (122)
Anthony Nelson DE
Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
98 		POSITION RNK
16
Scouting report: Nelson is a plus athlete who honed his pass-rushing moves in college and efficiently deploys his hands often. While he needs more strength to hold down a full-time gig on the edge, Nelson is a tall, long, advanced pass-rusher ready to outperform his draft status. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 21 (123)
Marquise Blair DB
Utah - Sr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
124 		POSITION RNK
10
Scouting report: Blair is a deep safety who explodes downhill on running plays and can be a disruptive force near the line of scrimmage. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 22 (124)
Dillon Mitchell WR
Oregon - Jr - 6'1 / 197 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
169 		POSITION RNK
23
REC
75 		REYDS
1184 		YDS/REC
15.8 		TDS
10
Scouting report: Mitchell flashed in every way possible: down the field, in space on underneath routes, and near the sidelines as a chain-mover. He's an ultra-flexible wideout with high-level juking ability to beat press at the line or leave defenders whiffing in the open field. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 23 (125)
  From Houston Texans
Drue Tranquill LB
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'2 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
129 		POSITION RNK
9
Scouting report: Tranquill has more build-up speed than explosiveness in his movements but is an experienced coverage linebacker who'll be useful at the pro level. He's not a reliable tackler however and maybe be a liability against the run. Coverage specialty is very intriguing. - CT
Round 4 - Pick 24 (126)
Mark Fields CB
Clemson - Sr - 5'10 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Chicago Bears 		PROSPECT RNK
245 		POSITION RNK
29
Scouting report: Fields was a part-time player at Clemson yet made the most of his limited opportunities. Speedy feet, great awareness and awesome technique when attacking the football as it reaches its intended target make him a dark horse prospect. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 25 (127)
Vosean Joseph LB
Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
81 		POSITION RNK
4
Scouting report: Smooth athlete who's very fast to the football without having to play out of control at what looks like maximum speed and twitchiness is there when changing directions. Efficient block-shedder/avoider and has the fluidity and speed to run with smaller H-back type tight ends or chase crossers. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 26 (128)
Joe Jackson DL
Miami (FL) - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
80 		POSITION RNK
12
Scouting report: Heavy, strength-based defensive end with flashes of bend and active hands but not someone with adequate change-of-direction ability. Projects best as a strongside edge setter. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 27 (129)
Drew Sample TE
Washington - Sr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
155 		POSITION RNK
11
REC
25 		REYDS
252 		YDS/REC
10.1 		TDS
3
Scouting report: A good blocker who can line up inline or out wide. He's a very fluid, smooth route runner who ran primarily underneath routes but has the ability to rack up big plays as well. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 28 (130)
Michael Jackson DB
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'1 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
174 		POSITION RNK
18
Scouting report: Jackson is a physical cornerback who excels in press coverage. There are questions about his ability to get in and out of breaks but he can flourish in the right system. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 29 (131)
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Maxx Crosby DL
Eastern Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
178 		POSITION RNK
17
Scouting report: Crosby is a long, angular, and at times, explosive edge rusher in need of much more power. Decent hand work too. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 30 (132)
  From New Orleans Saints
Jarrett Stidham QB
Auburn - Jr - 6'2 / 218 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
138 		POSITION RNK
8
PAYDS
2794 		RUYDS
1 		INTS
5 		TDS
21
Scouting report: Stidham is a high-upside player who struggled last season at Auburn because his offensive line wasn't very good. When he has time, he's a good intermediate and deep-ball passer who also has the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 31 (133)
Dennis Daley OL
South Carolina - Sr - 6'5 / 317 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
146 		POSITION RNK
26
Scouting report: Daley is adequately athletic and really knows how to use his hands to his advantage. Above-average run blocker too. Should start as a swing tackle but has starting upside. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 32 (134)
Kingsley Keke DL
Texas A&M - Sr - 6'3 / 288 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
235 		POSITION RNK
31
Scouting report: Girthy, strong defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid who's been on the NFL radar for a while but didn't improve much throughout his collegiate career. Good inside move but doesn't have the explosiveness or hand work to be a threatening pass rusher at the NFL level. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 33 (135)
Will Harris DB
Boston College - Sr - 6'1 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
208 		POSITION RNK
15
Scouting report: Active, run-support specialist safety who's best when he can flow toward the line of scrimmage after the snap. Hips are a little stiff but his range is above-average, and because he's decently explosive, he can close on the ball in a hurry. Good No. 3 safety with starting upside. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 34 (136)
Isaac Nauta TE
Georgia - Jr - 6'3 / 244 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
161 		POSITION RNK
12
REC
30 		REYDS
430 		YDS/REC
14.3 		TDS
4
Scouting report: Nauta was a big recruit but failed to live up to expectations at Georgia. I don't think he's a liability in any area. I didn't see anything close to resembling a trump card to his game, although he can explode off the line as a receiver. -- CT
Round 4 - Pick 35 (137)
Emeke Egbule LB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 245 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
341 		POSITION RNK
39
Scouting report: Athletic, quick-twitch player with good change-of-direction skills. He can line up in middle, in the slot and can even set the edge in the run game. -- RW
Round 4 - Pick 36 (138)
Ryquell Armstead RB
Temple - Sr - 5'11 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
181 		POSITION RNK
18
RUYDS
1098 		YDS/ATT
5.2 		REYDS
52 		TDS
13
Scouting report: Armstead is an authoritative back who gets to top speed quickly but doesn't have another gear in his arsenal to hit big-gainers. His feet are impressive at times. He's not that elusive in space, and despite his powerful running style, he doesn't bounce off many tackle attempts. -- CT
NFL Mock Draft
Round 5
Round 5 - Pick 1 (139)
Daniel Wise DT
Kansas - Sr - 6'3 / 281 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
185 		POSITION RNK
24
Scouting report: Wise played way out of position on the edge in college. He's a bendy athlete for being 6-foot-2 and over 280 pounds but lacks in the pass-rush move department. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 2 (140)
  From New York Jets
Max Scharping T
Northern Illinois - Sr - 6'6 / 327 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
131 		POSITION RNK
23
Scouting report: Scharping needs to be more consistent when firing his hands and has too wide of a kick slide but he somehow got it done for multiple years at Northern Illinois. Teams should be intrigued by his size, length, and impressive athleticism. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 3 (141)
  From Oakland Raiders
David Sills V WR
West Virginia - Sr - 6'3 / 211 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
141 		POSITION RNK
19
REC
65 		REYDS
986 		YDS/REC
15.2 		TDS
15
Scouting report: Sills was incredibly productive at West Virginia, especially when it came to scoring touchdowns. He can be creative beating press at the line and demonstrates awesome concentration when coming down with a pass in traffic. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 4 (142)
  From San Francisco 49ers
Jaquan Johnson DB
Miami (FL) - Sr - 5'10 / 191 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
96 		POSITION RNK
9
Scouting report: Johnson isn't a big guy but he can lay the wood, is good in run support and a sure tackler. He explodes downhill but always under control. Johnson is undersized in coverage against tight ends and bigger receivers, and because of his size, he sometimes struggles to bring opponents down in their tracks. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 5 (143)
Joe Giles-Harris LB
Duke - Jr - 6'2 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
193 		POSITION RNK
16
Scouting report: Giles-Harris has an NFL body right now, and he's not totally immobile. He works well across the field through traffic just doesn't possess the traits needs to flourish in coverage. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 6 (144)
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Slayton DL
Syracuse - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
183 		POSITION RNK
23
Scouting report: Active, one-gap defensive tackle with good hand work who needs to get more powerful with them to succeed in the NFL. High motor will make him a favorite with his defensive coordinator. Athleticism is not up to starting NFL standards. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 7 (145)
Brett Rypien QB
Boise State - Sr - 6'2 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
246 		POSITION RNK
10
PAYDS
3705 		RUYDS
12 		INTS
7 		TDS
30
Scouting report: Rypien makes accurate throws to second and third reads. Awesome footwork. Downfield dimes. Pocket-drifting mastery (at times). Other times he doesn't feel pressure mounting. The ball can explode off his hand on long throws to the sideline or down the seam. In other instances, his arm strength leaves a little to be desired. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 8 (146)
Gary Jennings Jr. WR
West Virginia - Sr - 6'1 / 214 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
165 		POSITION RNK
22
REC
54 		REYDS
917 		YDS/REC
17 		TDS
13
Scouting report: Jennings was Mr. Reliable for West Virginia from the slot and showed against Oklahoma and at the combine that he has enough speed to stretch the defense. He was outstanding in contested-catch situations in 2018. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 9 (147)
Darius Slayton WR
Auburn - Jr - 6'1 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
132 		POSITION RNK
17
REC
35 		REYDS
670 		YDS/REC
19.1 		TDS
5
Scouting report: Slayton is a good-sized, well-built linear burner who can really sink his hips and explode up the field before flipping on his upper-level afterburners. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 10 (148)
Kaden Smith TE
Stanford - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
97 		POSITION RNK
6
REC
47 		REYDS
635 		YDS/REC
13.5 		TDS
2
Scouting report: Smith can line up in the slot and shows a good feel for the soft spots in zone coverage. A hands catcher in contested situations, Smith can high-point the ball in traffic and he can post up players in the middle of the field and win with his size advantage. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 11 (149)
Corey Ballentine CB
NFL Draft - 6'0 / 204 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
172 		POSITION RNK
17
Scouting report: Twitchy, play-making slot corner and return man. Checks the speed, explosiveness, and change-of-direction boxes needed to play inside in NFL, and he has good awareness and route-recognition skills. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 12 (150)
Armon Watts DL
Arkansas - Sr - 6'5 / 300 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
355 		POSITION RNK
42
Scouting report: Watts is a new-age inside rusher who'll face problems against big, powerful guards but will also glide past some of them with his long arms and light feet. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 13 (151)
Kris Boyd DB
Texas - Sr - 5'11 / 201 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
114 		POSITION RNK
14
Scouting report: A physical player who can sometimes get in trouble when he's out of position, drawing defensive pass interference penalties. Boyd ran an impressive 4.45 40 at the combine though questions about his flexibility could see him slip down draft boards. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 14 (152)
Chuma Edoga T
USC - Sr - 6'3 / 308 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
126 		POSITION RNK
22
Scouting report: Edoga is a unique prospect at under 6-4 but with arms nearly 35-inches long. He needs to get stronger and add weight. No question about that. His supreme physical gifts could get him onto the field early in his career. Edoga glides in pass protection, and uses his length to his advantage often. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 15 (153)
Ben Burr-Kirven LB
Washington - Sr - 6'0 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
188 		POSITION RNK
15
Scouting report: Burr-Kirven is a smaller linebacker, but in today's NFL, I'd much rather my linebackers be in the 220-pound range than in the 240-plus round range if they're around 6-foot. He's an awesome block-shedder and sifts through traffic across the field better than any linebacker in the class. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 16 (154)
Ross Pierschbacher OL
Alabama - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
136 		POSITION RNK
25
Scouting report: Nothing about Pierschbacher's game stands out, but he's far from a liability and can play center or guard. Decent power, hand placement and punch timing. Better in a straight line and moving laterally although he can occasionally get across the line on zone plays. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 17 (155)
DaMarkus Lodge WR
Ole Miss - Sr - 6'2 / 202 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
159 		POSITION RNK
21
REC
65 		REYDS
877 		YDS/REC
13.5 		TDS
4
Scouting report: Lodge, the other other receiver at Ole Miss has great downfield speed, decent separation ability, and moments of awesome snags with his arms extended. There's not a true trump card to his game, and his hands fail him in critical situations at times. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 18 (156)
  From Minnesota Vikings
Jakobi Meyers WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 203 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
134 		POSITION RNK
18
REC
92 		REYDS
1047 		YDS/REC
11.4 		TDS
4
Scouting report: Meyers runs the underneath and intermediate slot routes, isn't afraid to go over the middle and is tough after the catch. Meyers battles for extra yards, isn't afraid of contact and is a good contested catcher, but can he be something other than a possession receiver in NFL? -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 19 (157)
Tyrel Dodson LB
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
296 		POSITION RNK
31
Scouting report: Dodson ran a 4.60 40 at the combine and his athleticism makes him an interesting prospect who can begin his career on special teams. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 20 (158)
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevon Wesco TE
West Virginia - Sr - 6'3 / 267 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
322 		POSITION RNK
20
REC
26 		REYDS
366 		YDS/REC
14.1 		TDS
1
Scouting report: Wesco's a slow-mover but a wide body at just under 6-4 and 270 pounds, so he holds up as a blocker. He showcased flashes of excellent balance after the catch in 2018 at West Virginia. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 21 (159)
Kaden Elliss LB
Idaho - Sr - 6'3 / 240 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
-- 		POSITION RNK
--
Scouting report: Ran 4.65 40 at his pro day with an insane 6.63 3-cone drill. Athleticism is off the wall but is undersized as an edge rusher. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 22 (160)
Shareef Miller DE
Penn State - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
194 		POSITION RNK
19
Scouting report: Good-sized defensive end with the girth and upper body strength to set a sturdy edge at the next level. Pass-rush moves are rarely deployed. Quicker than fast but not a twitchy athlete. Developmental run stopper with flashes of ability getting after the quarterback. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 23 (161)
Donnell Greene OL
Minnesota - Sr - 6'5 / 335 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
418 		POSITION RNK
73
Scouting report: Greene needs to play with more consistency but he provides depth at both the guard and tackle position. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 24 (162)
Ugochukwu Amadi S
Oregon - Sr - 5'9 / 199 LBS
Projected Team
Chicago Bears 		PROSPECT RNK
334 		POSITION RNK
27
Scouting report: Amadi is looks like a small slot corner, and he has that type of twitch to his game. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 25 (163)
Hjalte Froholdt OL
Arkansas - Sr - 6'5 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
284 		POSITION RNK
43
Scouting report: Athletically gifted interior line prospect. Dynamic mover in any direction with lots of upper body torque but could get more weight/strength to improve his anchor. Impressive combo blocker and very aware of stunts and capable of shutting them down. Underrated prospect. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 26 (164)
Karan Higdon RB
Michigan - Sr - 5'9 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
150 		POSITION RNK
15
RUYDS
1178 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
43 		TDS
10
Scouting report: Higdon runs much bigger than his size and is a marvel finding tiny creases between the tackles to accelerate through. His initial burst after getting the ball pops on film. His sustained speed is lacking, and he's not a contact balance player. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 27 (165)
Jalen Hurd WR
Baylor - Sr - 6'5 / 226 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
196 		POSITION RNK
29
REC
69 		REYDS
946 		YDS/REC
13.7 		TDS
7
Scouting report: Hurd is the ultimate project, a former Tennessee running back turned Baylor receiver with serious athleticism and major size. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 28 (166)
Cortez Broughton DT
Cincinnati - Sr - 6'2 / 293 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
310 		POSITION RNK
38
Scouting report: Broughton is a big draft sleeper with amazing burst off the ball, high-end speed-to-power conversion, and fluid hips. He played out of position on the edge in 2017 but erupted with 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the inside in 2018. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 29 (167)
John Cominsky DL
NFL Draft - 6'5 / 286 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
187 		POSITION RNK
25
Scouting report: Cominsky is a tall, powerful athlete with outstanding size. Will his pass-rushing moves be impactful against NFL tackles? -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 30 (168)
Foster Moreau TE
LSU - Sr - 6'4 / 253 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
115 		POSITION RNK
8
REC
22 		REYDS
272 		YDS/REC
12.4 		TDS
2
Scouting report: Moreau too can block at the second level, and he sets a quality edge. There's less athleticism to his game but flashes of good yards-after-the-catch skill and power. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 31 (169)
Beau Benzschawel OL
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'6 / 309 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
111 		POSITION RNK
19
Scouting report: Benzschawel is a solid, well-rounded guard prospect. His height hurts him at times, and I'm concerned about him getting out-leveraged by short, powerful defensive tackles in the NFL. He's mobile, has a heavy anchor, and is a stellar combo blocker. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 32 (170)
  From New England Patriots
T.J. Edwards LB
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'0 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
130 		POSITION RNK
10
Scouting report: Edwards produced in coverage while at Wisconsin. While not overly fast, you always see him around the ball. -- CT
Round 5 - Pick 33 (171)
Trayveon Williams RB
Texas A&M - Jr - 5'8 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
142 		POSITION RNK
13
RUYDS
1760 		YDS/ATT
6.5 		REYDS
278 		TDS
19
Scouting report: Sees hole, hits hole -- a one-cut runner who doesn't dance around in the backfield. Not a goal-line back, and doesn't regularly break first tackle, Williams is undersized as a blocker but proficient at chip-blocking and he understands protections. He shows good hands as a receiver. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 34 (172)
Marcus Green WR
Louisiana-Monroe - Sr - 5'8 / 191 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
-- 		POSITION RNK
--
REC
50 		REYDS
855 		YDS/REC
17.1 		TDS
10
Scouting report: Undersized wide receiver who had 8 touchdowns last season and averaged 17.1 yards per reception. -- RW
Round 5 - Pick 35 (173)
Travis Fulgham WR
Old Dominion - Sr - 6'2 / 215 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
221 		POSITION RNK
33
REC
63 		REYDS
1083 		YDS/REC
17.2 		TDS
9
Scouting report: A long strider, he can play outside or as "big slot." Has the ability to make adjustments and go up and get the ball downfield. He uses his body to shield defenders and when he gets two hands on the ball it's over. -- RW
NFL Mock Draft
Round 6
Round 6 - Pick 1 (174)
Josiah Tauaefa LB
UTSA - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals