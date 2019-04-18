Seven-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders surprise at No. 4, Lock goes before Haskins, Bears start on O-line
The draft is almost here and here's our seven-rounder to get you in the mood
The 2019 NFL Draft is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the league's biggest offseason spectacle than with a seven-round mock draft? In this version, we have a big surprise near the top and it doesn't involve Kyler Murray. Instead, the Raiders, who desperately need an pass rusher after trading Khalil Mack, take Michigan's Rashan Gary with the fourth-overall pick, even with Quinnen Williams on the board. Gary's a height/weight/speed freak who was miscast in Ann Arbor. And if Oakland can tap into his skills, he could be special.
In other developments, Drew Lock goes before Dwayne Haskins; Daniel Jones sneaks into the top 15, and the Patriots find a big target at the end of Round 1 to help replace Rob Gronkowski's productivity. In subsequent rounds, the Chiefs stock up on shifty playmakers, the Giants get a downfield playmaker, the Pats get a quarterback and the Steelers get one of the fastest players in the entire class.
As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend.
Alright, let's get to all 254 selections.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
Dalton Risner OL
Kansas State - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Brown WR
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
From New York Jets
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Kelvin Harmon WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Yodny Cajuste OL
West Virginia - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Amani Oruwariye CB
Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Taylor Rapp DB
Washington - Jr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Nasir Adderley DB
Delaware - Sr - 6'0 / 206 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Chase Winovich DL
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Juan Thornhill S
Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Deandre Baker DB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Charles Omenihu DL
Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
L.J. Collier DE
TCU - Sr - 6'2 / 283 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Darnell Savage, Jr. DB
Maryland - Sr - 5'11 / 198 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
From Baltimore Ravens
Greg Little OL
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
From Seattle Seahawks
Elgton Jenkins OL
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'4 / 310 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
David Montgomery RB
Iowa State - Jr - 5'10 / 222 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
From Chicago Bears
Jace Sternberger TE
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 251 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Jaylon Ferguson DE
Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Johnathan Abram S
Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Sean Bunting DB
Central Michigan - Jr - 6'0 / 195 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Mack Wilson LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Deebo Samuel WR
South Carolina - Sr - 5'11 / 214 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
From Los Angeles Rams
Ben Banogu DE
TCU - Sr - 6'3 / 250 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Zach Allen DE
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 281 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Trayvon Mullen CB
Clemson - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
From Oakland Raiders
Andy Isabella WR
Massachusetts - Sr - 5'9 / 188 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Lonnie Johnson CB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'2 / 213 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Julian Love CB
Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Miles Sanders RB
Penn State - Jr - 5'11 / 211 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Jachai Polite DL
Florida - Jr - 6'3 / 258 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Renell Wren DL
Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Will Grier QB
West Virginia - Sr - 6'2 / 217 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
From Detroit Lions
Blake Cashman LB
Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Joejuan Williams DB
Vanderbilt - Jr - 6'4 / 211 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR
Stanford - Sr - 6'2 / 225 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Dru Samia OL
Oklahoma - Sr - 6'5 / 305 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Oshane Ximines DE
Old Dominion - Sr - 6'3 / 253 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Michael Deiter OL
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'5 / 309 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Darrell Henderson RB
Memphis - Jr - 5'8 / 208 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Deionte Thompson DB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Emanuel Hall WR
Missouri - Sr - 6'2 / 201 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Dawson Knox TE
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
David Long DB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 196 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Amani Hooker DB
Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jahlani Tavai LB
Hawaii - Sr - 6'2 / 250 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Terry McLaurin WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Nate Davis OL
Charlotte - Sr - 6'3 / 316 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
From Philadelphia Eagles
Jamel Dean DB
Auburn - Jr - 6'1 / 206 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Germaine Pratt LB
NC State - Sr - 6'2 / 240 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Dre'Mont Jones DT
Ohio State - Jr - 6'3 / 281 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
David Edwards OL
Wisconsin - Jr - 6'6 / 308 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Devin Singletary RB
Florida Atlantic - Jr - 5'7 / 203 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Ben Powers OL
Oklahoma - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
David Long Jr. LB
West Virginia - Jr - 5'11 / 227 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
From New England Patriots
Miles Boykin WR
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 220 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
D'Andre Walker LB
Georgia - Sr - 6'2 / 251 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Khalen Saunders DL
Western Illinois - Sr - 6'0 / 324 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
From Los Angeles Rams
Riley Ridley WR
Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Christian Miller LB
Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Tyree Jackson QB
Buffalo - Jr - 6'7 / 249 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Ryan Finley QB
NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Damien Harris RB
Alabama - Sr - 5'10 / 216 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 1 (103)
Dax Raymond TE
Utah State - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 2 (104)
Daylon Mack DL
Texas A&M - Sr - 6'1 / 336 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 3 (105)
Stanley Morgan Jr. WR
Nebraska - Sr - 6'0 / 202 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 4 (106)
Bobby Okereke LB
Stanford - Sr - 6'1 / 239 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 5 (107)
Alex Bars OL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 312 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 6 (108)
Trysten Hill DL
UCF - Jr - 6'3 / 308 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 7 (109)
Kahale Warring TE
San Diego State - Jr - 6'5 / 252 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 8 (110)
Tytus Howard OL
Alabama State - Sr - 6'5 / 322 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 9 (111)
Sione Takitaki LB
BYU - Sr - 6'1 / 238 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 10 (112)
Justice Hill RB
Oklahoma State - Jr - 5'10 / 198 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 11 (113)
From Denver Broncos
Connor McGovern OL
Penn State - Jr - 6'5 / 308 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 12 (114)
Te'von Coney LB
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'1 / 234 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 13 (115)
Antoine Wesley WR
Texas Tech - Jr - 6'4 / 206 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 14 (116)
Mecole Hardman WR
Georgia - Jr - 5'10 / 187 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 15 (117)
Isaiah Johnson CB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
From Washington Redskins
Alize Mack TE
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 17 (119)
Bobby Evans OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 312 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 18 (120)
Josh Oliver TE
San Jose State - Sr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 19 (121)
Gerald Willis III DL
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 20 (122)
Anthony Nelson DE
Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 21 (123)
Marquise Blair DB
Utah - Sr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 22 (124)
Dillon Mitchell WR
Oregon - Jr - 6'1 / 197 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 23 (125)
From Houston Texans
Drue Tranquill LB
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'2 / 234 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 24 (126)
Mark Fields CB
Clemson - Sr - 5'10 / 192 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 25 (127)
Vosean Joseph LB
Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 26 (128)
Joe Jackson DL
Miami (FL) - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 27 (129)
Drew Sample TE
Washington - Sr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 28 (130)
Michael Jackson DB
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'1 / 210 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 29 (131)
From Kansas City Chiefs
Maxx Crosby DL
Eastern Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 30 (132)
Jarrett Stidham QB
Auburn - Jr - 6'2 / 218 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 31 (133)
Dennis Daley OL
South Carolina - Sr - 6'5 / 317 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 32 (134)
Kingsley Keke DL
Texas A&M - Sr - 6'3 / 288 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 33 (135)
Will Harris DB
Boston College - Sr - 6'1 / 207 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 34 (136)
Isaac Nauta TE
Georgia - Jr - 6'3 / 244 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 35 (137)
Emeke Egbule LB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 245 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 36 (138)
Ryquell Armstead RB
Temple - Sr - 5'11 / 220 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 1 (139)
Daniel Wise DT
Kansas - Sr - 6'3 / 281 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 2 (140)
From New York Jets
Max Scharping T
Northern Illinois - Sr - 6'6 / 327 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 3 (141)
From Oakland Raiders
David Sills V WR
West Virginia - Sr - 6'3 / 211 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 4 (142)
From San Francisco 49ers
Jaquan Johnson DB
Miami (FL) - Sr - 5'10 / 191 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 5 (143)
Joe Giles-Harris LB
Duke - Jr - 6'2 / 234 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 6 (144)
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Slayton DL
Syracuse - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 7 (145)
Brett Rypien QB
Boise State - Sr - 6'2 / 210 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 8 (146)
Gary Jennings Jr. WR
West Virginia - Sr - 6'1 / 214 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 9 (147)
Darius Slayton WR
Auburn - Jr - 6'1 / 190 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 10 (148)
Kaden Smith TE
Stanford - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 11 (149)
Corey Ballentine CB
NFL Draft - 6'0 / 204 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 12 (150)
Armon Watts DL
Arkansas - Sr - 6'5 / 300 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 13 (151)
Kris Boyd DB
Texas - Sr - 5'11 / 201 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 14 (152)
Chuma Edoga T
USC - Sr - 6'3 / 308 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 15 (153)
Ben Burr-Kirven LB
Washington - Sr - 6'0 / 230 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 16 (154)
Ross Pierschbacher OL
Alabama - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 17 (155)
DaMarkus Lodge WR
Ole Miss - Sr - 6'2 / 202 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 18 (156)
From Minnesota Vikings
Jakobi Meyers WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 203 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 19 (157)
Tyrel Dodson LB
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 20 (158)
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevon Wesco TE
West Virginia - Sr - 6'3 / 267 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 21 (159)
Kaden Elliss LB
Idaho - Sr - 6'3 / 240 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 22 (160)
Shareef Miller DE
Penn State - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 23 (161)
Donnell Greene OL
Minnesota - Sr - 6'5 / 335 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 24 (162)
Ugochukwu Amadi S
Oregon - Sr - 5'9 / 199 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 25 (163)
Hjalte Froholdt OL
Arkansas - Sr - 6'5 / 306 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 26 (164)
Karan Higdon RB
Michigan - Sr - 5'9 / 206 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 27 (165)
Jalen Hurd WR
Baylor - Sr - 6'5 / 226 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 28 (166)
Cortez Broughton DT
Cincinnati - Sr - 6'2 / 293 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 29 (167)
John Cominsky DL
NFL Draft - 6'5 / 286 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 30 (168)
Foster Moreau TE
LSU - Sr - 6'4 / 253 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 31 (169)
Beau Benzschawel OL
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'6 / 309 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 32 (170)
From New England Patriots
T.J. Edwards LB
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'0 / 230 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 33 (171)
Trayveon Williams RB
Texas A&M - Jr - 5'8 / 206 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 34 (172)
Marcus Green WR
Louisiana-Monroe - Sr - 5'8 / 191 LBS
Round 5 - Pick 35 (173)
Travis Fulgham WR
Old Dominion - Sr - 6'2 / 215 LBS