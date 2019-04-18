Seven-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders surprise at No. 4, Lock goes before Haskins, Bears start on O-line

Round 5 - Pick 1 (139) Daniel Wise DT Kansas - Sr - 6'3 / 281 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

185 POSITION RNK

24 Scouting report: Wise played way out of position on the edge in college. He's a bendy athlete for being 6-foot-2 and over 280 pounds but lacks in the pass-rush move department. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 2 (140) From From New York Jets Max Scharping T Northern Illinois - Sr - 6'6 / 327 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

131 POSITION RNK

23 Scouting report: Scharping needs to be more consistent when firing his hands and has too wide of a kick slide but he somehow got it done for multiple years at Northern Illinois. Teams should be intrigued by his size, length, and impressive athleticism. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 3 (141) From From Oakland Raiders David Sills V WR West Virginia - Sr - 6'3 / 211 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

141 POSITION RNK

19 REC

65 REYDS

986 YDS/REC

15.2 TDS

15 Scouting report: Sills was incredibly productive at West Virginia, especially when it came to scoring touchdowns. He can be creative beating press at the line and demonstrates awesome concentration when coming down with a pass in traffic. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 4 (142) From From San Francisco 49ers Jaquan Johnson DB Miami (FL) - Sr - 5'10 / 191 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

96 POSITION RNK

9 Scouting report: Johnson isn't a big guy but he can lay the wood, is good in run support and a sure tackler. He explodes downhill but always under control. Johnson is undersized in coverage against tight ends and bigger receivers, and because of his size, he sometimes struggles to bring opponents down in their tracks. -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 5 (143) Joe Giles-Harris LB Duke - Jr - 6'2 / 234 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

193 POSITION RNK

16 Scouting report: Giles-Harris has an NFL body right now, and he's not totally immobile. He works well across the field through traffic just doesn't possess the traits needs to flourish in coverage. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 6 (144) From From Jacksonville Jaguars Chris Slayton DL Syracuse - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Cleveland Browns PROSPECT RNK

183 POSITION RNK

23 Scouting report: Active, one-gap defensive tackle with good hand work who needs to get more powerful with them to succeed in the NFL. High motor will make him a favorite with his defensive coordinator. Athleticism is not up to starting NFL standards. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 7 (145) Brett Rypien QB Boise State - Sr - 6'2 / 210 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

246 POSITION RNK

10 PAYDS

3705 RUYDS

12 INTS

7 TDS

30 Scouting report: Rypien makes accurate throws to second and third reads. Awesome footwork. Downfield dimes. Pocket-drifting mastery (at times). Other times he doesn't feel pressure mounting. The ball can explode off his hand on long throws to the sideline or down the seam. In other instances, his arm strength leaves a little to be desired. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 8 (146) Gary Jennings Jr. WR West Virginia - Sr - 6'1 / 214 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

165 POSITION RNK

22 REC

54 REYDS

917 YDS/REC

17 TDS

13 Scouting report: Jennings was Mr. Reliable for West Virginia from the slot and showed against Oklahoma and at the combine that he has enough speed to stretch the defense. He was outstanding in contested-catch situations in 2018. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 9 (147) Darius Slayton WR Auburn - Jr - 6'1 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

132 POSITION RNK

17 REC

35 REYDS

670 YDS/REC

19.1 TDS

5 Scouting report: Slayton is a good-sized, well-built linear burner who can really sink his hips and explode up the field before flipping on his upper-level afterburners. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 10 (148) Kaden Smith TE Stanford - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

97 POSITION RNK

6 REC

47 REYDS

635 YDS/REC

13.5 TDS

2 Scouting report: Smith can line up in the slot and shows a good feel for the soft spots in zone coverage. A hands catcher in contested situations, Smith can high-point the ball in traffic and he can post up players in the middle of the field and win with his size advantage. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 11 (149) Corey Ballentine CB NFL Draft - 6'0 / 204 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

172 POSITION RNK

17 Scouting report: Twitchy, play-making slot corner and return man. Checks the speed, explosiveness, and change-of-direction boxes needed to play inside in NFL, and he has good awareness and route-recognition skills. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 12 (150) Armon Watts DL Arkansas - Sr - 6'5 / 300 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

355 POSITION RNK

42 Scouting report: Watts is a new-age inside rusher who'll face problems against big, powerful guards but will also glide past some of them with his long arms and light feet. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 13 (151) Kris Boyd DB Texas - Sr - 5'11 / 201 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

114 POSITION RNK

14 Scouting report: A physical player who can sometimes get in trouble when he's out of position, drawing defensive pass interference penalties. Boyd ran an impressive 4.45 40 at the combine though questions about his flexibility could see him slip down draft boards. -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 14 (152) Chuma Edoga T USC - Sr - 6'3 / 308 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

126 POSITION RNK

22 Scouting report: Edoga is a unique prospect at under 6-4 but with arms nearly 35-inches long. He needs to get stronger and add weight. No question about that. His supreme physical gifts could get him onto the field early in his career. Edoga glides in pass protection, and uses his length to his advantage often. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 15 (153) Ben Burr-Kirven LB Washington - Sr - 6'0 / 230 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

188 POSITION RNK

15 Scouting report: Burr-Kirven is a smaller linebacker, but in today's NFL, I'd much rather my linebackers be in the 220-pound range than in the 240-plus round range if they're around 6-foot. He's an awesome block-shedder and sifts through traffic across the field better than any linebacker in the class. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 16 (154) Ross Pierschbacher OL Alabama - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

136 POSITION RNK

25 Scouting report: Nothing about Pierschbacher's game stands out, but he's far from a liability and can play center or guard. Decent power, hand placement and punch timing. Better in a straight line and moving laterally although he can occasionally get across the line on zone plays. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 17 (155) DaMarkus Lodge WR Ole Miss - Sr - 6'2 / 202 LBS Projected Team

Cleveland Browns PROSPECT RNK

159 POSITION RNK

21 REC

65 REYDS

877 YDS/REC

13.5 TDS

4 Scouting report: Lodge, the other other receiver at Ole Miss has great downfield speed, decent separation ability, and moments of awesome snags with his arms extended. There's not a true trump card to his game, and his hands fail him in critical situations at times. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 18 (156) From From Minnesota Vikings Jakobi Meyers WR NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 203 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

134 POSITION RNK

18 REC

92 REYDS

1047 YDS/REC

11.4 TDS

4 Scouting report: Meyers runs the underneath and intermediate slot routes, isn't afraid to go over the middle and is tough after the catch. Meyers battles for extra yards, isn't afraid of contact and is a good contested catcher, but can he be something other than a possession receiver in NFL? -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 19 (157) Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

296 POSITION RNK

31 Scouting report: Dodson ran a 4.60 40 at the combine and his athleticism makes him an interesting prospect who can begin his career on special teams. -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 20 (158) From From Pittsburgh Steelers Trevon Wesco TE West Virginia - Sr - 6'3 / 267 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

322 POSITION RNK

20 REC

26 REYDS

366 YDS/REC

14.1 TDS

1 Scouting report: Wesco's a slow-mover but a wide body at just under 6-4 and 270 pounds, so he holds up as a blocker. He showcased flashes of excellent balance after the catch in 2018 at West Virginia. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 21 (159) Kaden Elliss LB Idaho - Sr - 6'3 / 240 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

-- POSITION RNK

-- Scouting report: Ran 4.65 40 at his pro day with an insane 6.63 3-cone drill. Athleticism is off the wall but is undersized as an edge rusher. -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 22 (160) Shareef Miller DE Penn State - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

194 POSITION RNK

19 Scouting report: Good-sized defensive end with the girth and upper body strength to set a sturdy edge at the next level. Pass-rush moves are rarely deployed. Quicker than fast but not a twitchy athlete. Developmental run stopper with flashes of ability getting after the quarterback. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 23 (161) Donnell Greene OL Minnesota - Sr - 6'5 / 335 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

418 POSITION RNK

73 Scouting report: Greene needs to play with more consistency but he provides depth at both the guard and tackle position. -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 24 (162) Ugochukwu Amadi S Oregon - Sr - 5'9 / 199 LBS Projected Team

Chicago Bears PROSPECT RNK

334 POSITION RNK

27 Scouting report: Amadi is looks like a small slot corner, and he has that type of twitch to his game. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 25 (163) Hjalte Froholdt OL Arkansas - Sr - 6'5 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

284 POSITION RNK

43 Scouting report: Athletically gifted interior line prospect. Dynamic mover in any direction with lots of upper body torque but could get more weight/strength to improve his anchor. Impressive combo blocker and very aware of stunts and capable of shutting them down. Underrated prospect. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 26 (164) Karan Higdon RB Michigan - Sr - 5'9 / 206 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

150 POSITION RNK

15 RUYDS

1178 YDS/ATT

5.3 REYDS

43 TDS

10 Scouting report: Higdon runs much bigger than his size and is a marvel finding tiny creases between the tackles to accelerate through. His initial burst after getting the ball pops on film. His sustained speed is lacking, and he's not a contact balance player. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 27 (165) Jalen Hurd WR Baylor - Sr - 6'5 / 226 LBS Projected Team

Dallas Cowboys PROSPECT RNK

196 POSITION RNK

29 REC

69 REYDS

946 YDS/REC

13.7 TDS

7 Scouting report: Hurd is the ultimate project, a former Tennessee running back turned Baylor receiver with serious athleticism and major size. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 28 (166) Cortez Broughton DT Cincinnati - Sr - 6'2 / 293 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

310 POSITION RNK

38 Scouting report: Broughton is a big draft sleeper with amazing burst off the ball, high-end speed-to-power conversion, and fluid hips. He played out of position on the edge in 2017 but erupted with 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the inside in 2018. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 29 (167) John Cominsky DL NFL Draft - 6'5 / 286 LBS Projected Team

Kansas City Chiefs PROSPECT RNK

187 POSITION RNK

25 Scouting report: Cominsky is a tall, powerful athlete with outstanding size. Will his pass-rushing moves be impactful against NFL tackles? -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 30 (168) Foster Moreau TE LSU - Sr - 6'4 / 253 LBS Projected Team

New Orleans Saints PROSPECT RNK

115 POSITION RNK

8 REC

22 REYDS

272 YDS/REC

12.4 TDS

2 Scouting report: Moreau too can block at the second level, and he sets a quality edge. There's less athleticism to his game but flashes of good yards-after-the-catch skill and power. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 31 (169) Beau Benzschawel OL Wisconsin - Sr - 6'6 / 309 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

111 POSITION RNK

19 Scouting report: Benzschawel is a solid, well-rounded guard prospect. His height hurts him at times, and I'm concerned about him getting out-leveraged by short, powerful defensive tackles in the NFL. He's mobile, has a heavy anchor, and is a stellar combo blocker. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 32 (170) From From New England Patriots T.J. Edwards LB Wisconsin - Sr - 6'0 / 230 LBS Projected Team

Cleveland Browns PROSPECT RNK

130 POSITION RNK

10 Scouting report: Edwards produced in coverage while at Wisconsin. While not overly fast, you always see him around the ball. -- CT

Round 5 - Pick 33 (171) Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M - Jr - 5'8 / 206 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

142 POSITION RNK

13 RUYDS

1760 YDS/ATT

6.5 REYDS

278 TDS

19 Scouting report: Sees hole, hits hole -- a one-cut runner who doesn't dance around in the backfield. Not a goal-line back, and doesn't regularly break first tackle, Williams is undersized as a blocker but proficient at chip-blocking and he understands protections. He shows good hands as a receiver. -- RW

Round 5 - Pick 34 (172) Marcus Green WR Louisiana-Monroe - Sr - 5'8 / 191 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

-- POSITION RNK

-- REC

50 REYDS

855 YDS/REC

17.1 TDS

10 Scouting report: Undersized wide receiver who had 8 touchdowns last season and averaged 17.1 yards per reception. -- RW