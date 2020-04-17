Seven-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: 18 trades, 255 picks, full breakdowns for all 32 teams

It's time to go big or go home. Or stay home, I guess, as we all continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has ground the sports world to a standstill. One league that hasn't been interrupted is the NFL, which opened free agency on schedule and is slated to hold the draft as planned next week. Almost.

Instead of prospects, team personnel and fans flocking to Las Vegas for the annual event, the NFL is holding a virtual draft featuring live shots from living rooms around the country as the 32 teams select from the incoming rookie class. We can count on the Bengals taking Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall, but from there, it's anyone guess what the three-day event will bring, both from a who-goes-where perspective and with how exactly holding a virtual draft will unfold.

One thing we're expecting to see is fewer trades, and that's had an impact on my annual seven-round mock. I typically project 30-plus trades when putting together the team-by-team mock draft you'll find below, but this year I only managed a paltry 18 deals (based largely on my draft value chart explained here), and who knows how close that'll be to the actual number.

So let's get to the team results and analysis of each class. If you want to see the full seven-round mock draft in the more traditional chronological format, you'll find that at the very end of this article, where you can also see all the mock trades from this thought experiment. Enjoy!

Arizona Cardinals

Round Overall Player Notes 1 8 OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

3 72 EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

4 114 CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

4 126 TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri from LAR* 4 131 Traded to L.A. Rams from HOU 6 202 C Cohl Cabral, Arizona State from NE 7 222 Traded to L.A. Rams



The Cardinals traded their second-round pick in the deal for DeAndre Hopkins, which puts more pressure on nailing their first-round pick. Luckily, they'll have some great options at No. 8, and they could even wind up having their pick of the offensive tackle class. Here, they go with Wirfs, who showed his athletic upside at the combine and seems like a great fit in an offense with the mobile Kyle Murray at quarterback.

With their one Day 2 pick, the Cardinals land some edge-rushing help in the form of Taylor, who has an excellent ceiling but needs to be coached up in order to become a lineup mainstay. That potential is going to land him on Day 2.

Scott plays bigger than this 5-foot-9 listing but is likely ticketed for a nickel role as a pro. With tight end a position of need, the Cardinals burn a seventh-rounder to move up a few spots for Okwuegbunam, an athletic move tight end who blazed a 4.49 40 at the combine. The Cardinals round out their draft by beefing up their interior offensive line depth.

Atlanta Falcons

Round Overall Player Notes 1 16 DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

2 47 CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

3 78 LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

4 119 RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

4 143 CB Harrison Hand, Temple from BAL 7 228 DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State from TB/PHI

The Falcons don't have a shot to land C.J. Henderson to address their corner need in this mock, so instead they go with one of the best defensive tackles in this class in Kinlaw over an edge rusher after bringing in Dante Fowler in free agency. Kinlaw had a strong predraft process and would represent a value at No. 16, but the run on tackles and receivers could cause him to slip to the Falcons here.

Atlanta then addresses their corner need in Round 2 with Arnette, who probably isn't a shutdown corner on the next level but is capable of playing outside with his size. Davis-Gaither gives the team more talent on the second level of the defense to pair with Deion Jones.

With Todd Gurley's health issues and one-year deal with Atlanta, the Falcons would be wise to find a nice mid-round back to play a complementary role and perhaps more if needed. Kelley outplayed his tape during the predraft process and might be worth a look as a feature back down the road. Hand gives the team more needed cornerback depth, while Rivers is a lottery ticket edge rusher who has a bit of Vic Beasley to his game.

Baltimore Ravens

Round Overall Player Notes 1 28 LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

2 50 WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado from CHI* 2 55 Traded to Chicago from NE/ATL 2 60 S/LB Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

3 92 G Damien Lewis, LSU

3 106 Traded to Las Vegas

4 121 EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte from LV* 4 129 DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas from NE 4 134 Traded to Chicago

5 159 EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse from LV* 5 170 G Cameron Clark, Charlotte from MIN 7 225 RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami from NYJ

The name of the game for the Ravens in this draft is versatility on the defensive side of the ball and that starts at No. 28 with Zack Baun. He has immense upside as an edge rusher but also the profile to handle anything you throw at him in linebacker duties. He can play on the other side of Matt Judon for now and potentially take over the top edge role for the Ravens if Judon isn't retained long-term.

With the depth at receiver pushing some intriguing options to the middle of Round 2, the Ravens spend a fourth-round pick to move up five spots for Shenault, who gives the passing game another dimension and makes the Lamar Jackson offense even harder to defend. Their other second-rounder is spent on another versatile defender in Kyle Dugger, the small-school safety who could be a dangerous weapon as a linebacker. Having both him and Baun gives Baltimore options. Lewis isn't going to replace Marshal Yanda (who will?) but he's an excellent run blocker.

Rather than use their third-round pick at the end of Day 2, the Ravens trade back for a fourth and a fifth, then use the former on an underrated edge rusher in Alex Highsmith after taking another highly productive but underrated edge rusher in Jaylon Ferguson last year. Next up is a sleeper on the interior of the defensive line in Agim, who is only going to get better with experience. Robinson is another Ravens-type edge rusher to add to the fold, giving the team plenty of depth and talent to develop into their next crop of front seven stars. Clark has a chance to develop as a starter inside at the next level, while Dallas should make an impact on special teams out the gate.

Buffalo Bills

Round Overall Player Notes 2 38 DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa from CAR* 2 54 Traded to Carolina

3 86 Traded to Carolina

4 128 RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College

5 167 S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia

6 188 Traded to Denver from CLE 6 207 Traded to Carolina from BAL/NE 7 237 CB Nevelle Clarke, UCF from NE/DEN* 7 239 G Justin Herron, Wake Forest from MIN 7 252 TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech from DEN* 7 254 WR Trishton Jackson, Syracuse from DEN*

The Bills don't have a ton of needs after a busy offseason that included dealing their first-round pick in a move to add a No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs, so they should feel comfortable packaging some picks together to make a move in Round 2 if a prospect of interest falls. Here that's Epenesa, who disappointed at the combine but should be a strong defensive end at the next level. He'll mix in as a rookie and take over as a starter in 2021.

Dillon is a big (247-pound) back to pair with Devin Singletary in the run game, and he profiles as more than just a plodder to use in short-yardage situations. Robinson is an interesting case after already showing some of his upside in the XFL, and he has the potential to be a good player at the next level.

The Bills take advantage of a team with a lot of late picks but not much they want to use them on, swapping their remaining sixth-rounder to the Broncos for three picks near the end of the draft. That helps fill out their class with some depth options at key positions where they could use more talent.

Carolina Panthers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 7 DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

2 38 Traded to Buffalo

2 54 EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan from BUF* 3 69 CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

3 86 G Ben Bredeson, Michigan from BUF* 4 113 Traded to Pittsburgh

4 124 DL James Lynch, Baylor from PIT* 5 148 LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State from WAS 5 152 S J.R. Reed, Georgia

6 184 WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

6 198 RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt from PIT* 6 207 CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, FIU from BAL/NE/BUF* 7 221 TE Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas



I would think the Panthers are looking to trade down as much as possible to amass picks to help new coach Matt Rhule build the program he wants, and while 2021 picks would fit that long-term strategy, I'm not sure that other teams will be willing to part with those picks with the expectation that they'll feel much better about the draft class next year in what should be a more normal offseason. That leads to the Panthers staying put at No. 7 and taking the best interior defender in the class in Brown, who figures to be one of the safer picks in this class.

The Panthers are able to move their next pick, however, getting three selections back from the Bills before using the first of those picks on an edge rusher in Uche, a player who flashed his upside at the Senior Bowl but has a ways to go until he develops into a reliable starter. In the third round, Pride is another developmental prospect with a nice ceiling, while Bredeson helps replace Trai Turner after the latter was traded for a tackle earlier this offseason.

Carolina trades down again to begin Day 3, picking up a sixth to move down 11 spots before taking a Rhule favorite in Lynch. Bachie brings some linebacker depth but is unlikely the answer to replace Luke Kuechly. Reed is a smart player to eventually step in and lead the defense after the team said goodbye to Eric Reid. Coulter is a big and fast receiver who can provide a backup to what Robby Anderson brings to the offense. Vaughn could be a steal in the sixth round and helps the depth behind Christian McCaffrey, and the Panthers round out their draft with more depth at corner and tight end.

Chicago Bears

Round Overall Player Notes 2 43 CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn from LV 2 50 Traded to Baltimore

2 55 S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois from NE/ATL/BAL* 4 134 WR Gabriel Davis, UCF from BAL* 5 163 OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn

6 196 DL Raequan Williams, Michigan State

6 200 CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor from PHI 7 226 LS Blake Ferguson, LSU from LV 7 233 QB Jake Luton, Oregon State



With no first-round pick, the Bears are stuck waiting until No. 43, where they should still be able to get a quality cornerback to replace Prince Amukamara. Igbinoghene is a strong option who should be able to quickly fill a starting role on the outside. The Bears add a fourth-round pick by moving back from No. 50 before landing an intriguing strong safety in Chinn to pair with Eddie Jackson, and the two should complement each other well.

Their added fourth-round pick gets used on a sleeper receiver with Allen Robinson-type size who will work on his route-running before potentially emerging down the road. Driscoll needs to get bigger but is an athletic blocker who can be used at tackle or guard. Williams and Arnold add more depth on defense, while Ferguson can compete for a role on special teams. Luton is a practice-squad QB to develop as a rookie into a potential backup down the road.

Cincinnati Bengals

Round Overall Player Notes 1 1 QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2 33 OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

3 65 LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

4 107 TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

5 147 G Netane Muti, Fresno State

6 180 EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

7 215 LB Clay Johnston, Baylor



For the first time in years, there is zero intrigue at the very top of the draft. The Bengals are taking Joe Burrow, giving coach Zac Taylor a franchise quarterback to build the offense around. He'll step into a situation with plenty of offensive weapons around him, but the Bengals will have to improve up front to give the young quarterback a chance to succeed.

That improvement up front starts with Wilson, who played right tackle at Georgia and can compete to do the same in Cincinnati as a rookie as 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams returns from injury to protect the blindside. Next up is addressing their biggest need on defense with a super talented linebacker in Gay who has some off-field concerns but should immediately start for this defense.

The Bengals kick off Day 3 by adding some depth at tight end in Asiasi, who can develop into a reliable part of the passing game if Drew Sample continues to be a blocking-first tight end. Muti is talented enough to go on Day 2 but injury concerns should push him to Day 3, where he's worth the gamble for a Bengals team that must get better up front. Wonnum is a nice value in the sixth for some rotational edge value, while Johnson is another shot at finding talent at a big position of need.

Cleveland Browns

Round Overall Player Notes 1 10 OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

2 41 DE Marlon Davidson, Auburn

3 74 LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

3 97 WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame from HOU 4 115 LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

6 187 G Solomon Kindley, Georgia from ARI 7 244 CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane from GB

If the Browns don't fix their glaring need at left tackle before the draft, then that's where the No. 10 pick has to be used. The good news is that they're in the sweet spot for tackles, and here it lands them a good one in Thomas, who seems to be the forgotten man at the position among some more athletic freaks like Wirfs and Becton. Between Thomas and Jack Conklin, the Browns have done all they could to address their offensive tackle issues.

Davidson is an edge rusher in an interior lineman's body, and that could allow teams to do different things with him at the pro level. He's a nice depth addition to a defensive front that has been an area of focus for Cleveland, and he should serve as a starter down the line. The Browns will have to add talent at linebacker before too long in the draft, and here it comes in the form of a former Buckeye in Harrison, who could settle in the middle of the defense but also has the ability to play wherever needed. The team rounds out its first two days by adding to its receiver stable with a big target in Claypool, who turned heads at the combine with a 4.42 40 at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds.

Round 4 brings more linebacker help in Strnad to help on the weak side as the team rebuilds the position after the losses of Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert. Kindley has the toughness to hold up on the NFL level but is likely a long-term backup. Keyes has good size and will look to stick on the end of the roster and develop.

Dallas Cowboys

Round Overall Player Notes 1 17 EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

2 51 WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State

3 82 CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

4 123 C Keith Ismael, San Diego State

5 164 DT Rashard Lawrence, LSU

5 179 S Julian Blackmon, Utah

7 231 WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss



The Cowboys, in theory, have options at defensive end opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, but how much are you willing to count on Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith at this point? Better to find a player with long-term potential to stick in the lineup, and that's what happens at No. 17 with Chaisson. Dallas will have to be comfortable with his medicals after the LSU pass rusher suffered a torn ACL in 2018, but if they are, he brings everything you need to the table as an edge rusher.

Day 2 is a great spot to find a slot receiver to replace Randall Cobb, and the Cowboys get one with plenty of speed to burn in Hamler. He could also shine on special teams, where his big-play ability has the potential to change games. After passing on corner in the first two rounds, the Cowboys land one in Ojemudia who they'll look to develop, but he's unlikely to step right in and help make up for the loss of Byron Jones.

Ismael is a bit underrated due to his smaller size, but he has the potential to develop into a starter at center for a team that just lost a great one to retirement. Like his LSU teammate taken earlier by the Cowboys, Lawrence is hoping his medicals aren't a deal-breaker for teams, but he's worth the gamble as a tough interior defender who was a key part of a championship team at the collegiate level. Blackmon is a flyer as a depth safety, while Watkins outplayed his perceived stock at the combine and has a shot to emerge as a player down the road.

Denver Broncos

Round Overall Player Notes 1 15 WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

2 46 CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

3 77 DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri

3 83 OT Ben Bartch, St. John's from PIT 3 95 S Terrell Burgess, Utah from SF 4 118 WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

5 178 G Danny Pinter, Ball State

6 181 LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami from WAS 6 188 CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska from CLE/BUF* 7 237 Traded to Buffalo from NE 7 252 Traded to Buffalo

7 254 Traded to Buffalo



While I don't think the Broncos necessarily have to go receiver at No. 15, it'd be hard to pass up someone with Ruggs' game-breaking speed at that spot. He opens up the offense for Denver, making the defense cover every inch of the field and allowing players like Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant to win even when Ruggs doesn't get the ball himself.

I think Johnson is a first-round talent, but it's possible a torn labrum knocks him to Day 2, where the Broncos should be all over him if he's available at their pick. He can lock down one of the outside spots with A.J. Bouye, allowing Bryce Callahan to play the nickel for Vic Fangio. The third round is really where the Broncos can win this draft, and they use the first of their three picks on a talented defensive lineman who should emerge as a long-term starter, especially if Jurrell Casey is too pricey to keep beyond this year. Bartch addresses the need for tackle depth initially but does have the upside to emerge as the team's long-term left tackle. Burgess is great value late in the third as Justin Simmons insurance.

The Broncos take another shot at receiver on Day 3 with Hill, who can work the slot. Like Bartch, Pinter is a converted offensive lineman but one whose home at the pro level should be inside. Quarterman doesn't have the profile of a star at the next level, but he reminds me of another Denver 'backer in Josey Jewell as a productive player who should stick on an NFL roster. With most of their needs addressed, the Broncos ship out their three seventh-round picks to move up for more corner help in Jackson.

Detroit Lions

Round Overall Player Notes 1 3 Traded to Miami

1 5 CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State from MIA* 1 18 Traded to New England from PIT/MIA* 1 23 S Xavier McKinney, Alabama from NE* 2 35 DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

3 67 RB Cam Akers, Florida State

3 70 G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State from MIA* 3 85 S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota from PHI 3 87 EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame from NE* 4 109 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

5 149 QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State

5 166 P Braden Mann, Texas A&M from PHI 6 182 LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota

7 235 CB Stanford Samuels, Florida State from PHI/NE

Let's have some fun. The Lions move back two spots as the Dolphins jump up for a quarterback, a deal that nets Detroit No. 18 and 70. They then turn around and trade No. 18 to another team moving up for a quarterback, landing them No. 23 and 87. That gives the team three extra top 90 picks to help replenish a depleted roster, particularly on the defensive side, and they start with the best corner in this class at No. 5 in Okudah. They stay in the secondary at No. 23 with the best true safety in the class in McKinney, and the pair gives them new cornerstones in the secondary after dealing Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs.

The Lions kick off Day 2 by addressing one of their biggest needs, adding to the interior of the defensive line with Gallimore, someone with untapped potential that could blossom under Matt Patricia's tutelage. While running back isn't a top need for the Lions, they'd be foolish to pass on a talent like Akers if he slides out of the second round due to other teams filling different needs. They then come right back and add some help to the interior of the offensive line in Jackson, who should be an asset in protecting Matthew Stafford. They go back to the well at safety for a player with NFL bloodlines in Winfield, then use their fourth pick of the round to add to the edge rush with Kareem as a rotational option.

With the bulk of their work done on the first two days, the Lions use Day 3 to add competition around the roster, starting with a sleeper at receiver in Peoples-Jones, who should be a better pro than college player. Gordon is an intriguing quarterback prospect who held his own at the Senior Bowl, while Mann fills the void left by Sam Martin's departure. Martin and Samuels provide more needed depth on the defensive side.

Green Bay Packers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 30 WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

2 59 LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech from SEA* 2 62 Traded to Seattle

3 94 TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

4 136 DL Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

5 175 Traded to Seattle

5 177 WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State from KC* 6 192 Traded to Kansas City from LV 6 208 G Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson from TEN 6 209 S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

7 236 CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest from BUF/CLE 7 242 Traded to Kansas City from BAL

The Packers have a plethora of picks to use in trades up, but in Round 1 they stay put and address their receiver need by landing Mims, a 6-foot-3 outside weapon for Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. It's imperative the team doesn't put so much of the weight of a successful offense on Davante Adams, and that's where the Baylor product comes in.

The Packers replaced Blake Martinez with Christian Kirksey, but they still have a need at off-ball linebacker next to the former Brown. So they pay the 175th overall pick to move up three spots and hop a few teams for Brooks, an athletic weapon who has been largely underrated during the predraft process. The end of the third round should be a good spot to add talent at tight end, where they get a good receiver who is the TE1 on many boards.

Day 3 starts with a defensive lineman to add to their rotation before trading an unneeded seventh-rounder to move up for another big receiver in the Packers mold in Hodgins, who is talented enough to go a round earlier. The Packers then use their last three picks on depth for the offensive line and secondary.

Houston Texans

Round Overall Player Notes 2 40 RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia from ARI 3 90 EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

4 111 DT Leki Fotu, Utah from MIA 5 171 OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

7 240 S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

7 248 CB Myles Bryant, Washington

7 250 G Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri



Running back isn't one of the Texans' biggest needs, but Swift would be hard to resist as a true lead back to pair with David Johnson if he isn't taken in the first round. Bill O'Brien has shown he prioritizes this position, so if his RB1 is sitting there at 40, it's not out of the question that he'll pull the trigger. They then pick up an edge rusher in Okwara that needs some development before he can be plugged in as a key piece of a starting lineup.

The Texans start their Day 3 haul with a big nose tackle to help replace D.J. Reader, then land an offensive line sleeper to develop behind their current starters. Round seven brings more offensive line depth as well as finally some help with the secondary, though the two players they land look capable of sticking on NFL rosters, though Bryant likely needs to get a little bigger to handle the rigors of covering NFL receivers.

Indianapolis Colts

Round Overall Player Notes 2 34 WR Tee Higgins, Clemson from WAS 2 44 S Grant Delpit, LSU

3 75 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

4 122 LB Davion Taylor, Colorado

5 160 TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

6 193 DE Nick Coe, Auburn

6 197 WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee from DAL/MIA

The Colts are able to address two of their biggest needs in the second round, starting with a receiving weapon opposite T.Y. Hilton. Higgins is a big target with great ball skills who should endear himself quickly to Philip Rivers and having a player of his caliber will help the Colts overcome Hilton's inevitable injury issues. The team then finds a safety to partner with Malik Hooker in the form of Delpit, who at one point was considered one of the best overall prospects in this class before an uneven 2019. Day 2 wraps up with the Colts getting a potential steal at No. 75 in Edwards-Helaire, and it wouldn't shock to see the all-around talent go a round earlier.

Indy picks up a developmental linebacker in Round 4 who has all the ingredients to be a long-term starter. Hopkins could wind up going much higher than I have him here, but he's a passing-game weapon only at tight end who can have issues catching the ball. Still, he's a nice weapon to add to the fold after the team lost Eric Ebron this offseason. The Colts finally address their defensive end need in Round 6 with Coe, who has the size of an interior defender but may not be able to hold up inside. His rookie year should be spent seeing if he can bulk up and figuring out his long-term role. They round out the draft with a possession receiver to help their depth at that position.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round Overall Player Notes 1 9 OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

1 20 DT Ross Blacklock, TCU from LAR 2 42 Traded to New York Jets

2 48 S Ashtyn Davis, California from NYJ* 3 73 QB Jacob Eason, Washington

3 91 EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah from LV* 4 116 Traded to Las Vegas

4 120 Traded to Las Vegas from NYJ* 4 137 CB John Reid, Penn State from SF/DEN 4 140 CB Javaris Davis, Auburn from CHI 5 157 RB Lamical Perine, Florida from ATL/BAL 5 165 WR James Proche, SMU from LAR 6 189 OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina

6 206 WR Joe Reed, Virginia from SEA 7 223 G Michael Onwenu, Michigan



The Jaguars could go in any number of ways with No. 9, but after Isaiah Simmons and Jeffrey Okudah come off the board, they decide to address their offensive line issues with the massive Becton, who has athleticism you wouldn't expect from a 364-pound human being. He can stick at left tackle and allow Cam Robinson to move inside, giving the Jaguars potentially two upgrades for the price of one. The team could certainly go corner at 20, but Blacklock is the type of pocket attacker they need at the defensive tackle position.

The team then trades back a few spots in the second round to pick up another fourth before taking some safety help in Davis, who is a prime athlete that can be coached into a star as a versatile safety. The big-armed Eason has some late Round 1 buzz, but considering how flooded the QB market has been this offseason, I believe there's a chance he lasts until Round 3, where he makes sense for a Jaguars team with a largely unproven sixth-rounder at the top of the depth chart. The Jaguars then use the fourth they got in the previous deal to move up from No. 116 to add an edge talent in Anae that looked fantastic at the Senior Bowl.

The Jaguars finally attack the corner position in Round 4 with two smart players who are a bit on the small side with the hope the pair can help make up for the failed Darqueze Dennard signing. Round 5 brings a pair of skill position players to improve the depth on the offensive side, with Proche in particular an excellent talent when the ball is in the air. Reed is another sleeper at the receiver position who could help the development of Gardner Minshew, while Heck and Onwenu beef up the depth on the offensive line.

Kansas City Chiefs

Round Overall Player Notes 1 32 CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

2 63 C Matt Hennessy, Temple from SF 3 96 Traded to New York Giants

3 99 CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa from NYG* 4 138 G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

5 177 Traded to Green Bay

6 192 DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State from LV/GB* 7 238 DT Khalil Davis, Nebraska from NO/NYG* 7 242 RB Michael Warren II, Cincinnati from BAL/GB*

The Chiefs enter the draft with just five picks but add a couple of late-round lottery selections with a few trades back here. In Round 1, they stay put to get the best corner still left on the board in Terrell, a bigger boundary corner who can step into a starting role immediately. Even after Kansas City was able to bring Bashaud Breeland back, corner should be a high priority on draft day.

In Round 2, Kansas City grabs an underrated talent at the pivot in Hennessy, who may be able to start out the gate. The team makes its first trade near the end of Round 3, moving back a few spots before adding more talent at corner in the form of Robinson, another corner with NFL size who will try to be developed into a key piece for the secondary.

The Chiefs then start their Day 3 by bouncing back to the offensive line to add some competition at guard. After trading back from No. 177 to add another late-round pick, the Chiefs then use their next two picks to improve depth on the defensive line, with Tuszka piling up sack numbers at North Dakota State and Davis running the fastest 40 for interior defensive linemen at the combine. Warren is a nice option late in the draft to improve the team's depth at running back.

Las Vegas Raiders

Round Overall Player Notes 1 12 WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

1 19 LB Patrick Queen, LSU from CHI 3 80 CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

3 81 G John Simpson, Clemson from CHI 3 91 Traded to Jacksonville from SEA 3 106 QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma from BAL* 4 116 DT Larrell Murchison, NC State from JAC* 4 120 RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State from NYJ/JAC* 4 121 Traded to Baltimore

5 159 Traded to Baltimore



I don't think the Raiders have to go receiver at No. 12, and C.J. Henderson would be a great addition to the secondary if he's available. Unfortunately, in this mock, he goes one pick earlier, so the Raiders stick to convention and land Lamb, who can be the WR1 the team didn't get when it traded for Antonio Brown. Rather than go with a potential reach at corner with No. 19, the Raiders finish renovating their LB position by landing the supremely-talented Queen, who can be a force on the weakside right out the gate.

The Raiders should consider packaging No. 80 and 81 to get into the early 50s for corner help, and I think that package could get them all the way to No. 53. But in this mock the last corner to make that type of move for comes off the board one pick earlier. So instead, the team adds a corner in Holmes who needs some work before being leaned on as one of the team's top options at the position. Next comes an excellent value at guard in Simpson, who should be able to take over for one of the team's veterans as soon as needed.

The Raiders close out Day 2 with a pair of trades that improve their standing in the fourth round while dropping back and getting a fascinating quarterback to develop in Hurts, who seems like a good fit behind Marcus Mariota if the team decides to move on from Derek Carr. In the fourth, they pick up a quality depth piece at defensive tackle in Murchison and an intriguing depth running back in Evans, who can be a weapon on third downs in particular.

Los Angeles Chargers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 6 QB Jordan Love, Utah State

2 37 WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

3 71 OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

4 112 RB Zack Moss, Utah

5 151 LB Tanner Muse, Clemson

6 186 G Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

7 220 WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt



When you're in a division with Patrick Mahomes, you have to take the risk chasing upside, and Love's ceiling appears to be higher than that of Justin Herbert, even if he brings with it a lower floor. The Utah State product will benefit from sitting behind Tyrod Taylor and getting used to the pace of the NFL, and if the team nails his development, he gives the Chargers a shot to go toe-to-toe with the quarterback expected to own the AFC West for the foreseeable future.

With Keenan Allen a free agent next offseason and Mike Williams due for his fifth-year option in 2021, the Chargers have to think about their future at the receiver position, and there should be great options at the top of Round 2. Reagor is a playmaking weapon who can do a lot of things for the offense, and the team should find creative ways to use him as a rookie. Wanogho is still raw as he continues to learn football, but he has the potential to lock down the left tackle spot for a long time.

If injury concerns push Moss to Day 3, he's a great option for the Chargers to complement Austin Ekeler in the running game. Muse is a safety/linebacker who fits on the second level for this defense. Williams provides depth on the interior of the line, while Lipscomb is a great find at the end of Day 3 who could be subject to a numbers game in a deep receiver class.

Los Angeles Rams

Round Overall Player Notes 2 52 CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

2 57 RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State from HOU 3 84 OT Matt Peart, Connecticut

3 104 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

4 126 Traded to Arizona

4 131 LB Troy Dye, Oregon from HOU/ARI* 6 199 WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

7 222 C Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri from ARI* 7 234 OLB Trevon Hill, Miami



Dantzler gives the Rams a long-term starter to line up opposite Jalen Ramsey at cornerback, and though he isn't often mentioned among the other prospects at the position who could go late in the first round, he certainly looks capable of providing first-round value for whoever gets him. The Rams then use the pick they got from Houston in the Brandin Cooks deal to find a potential lead back to replace Todd Gurley. Some think Dobbins is the best back in this class, and landing him late in the second represents good value. Peart gives the Rams a potential long-term starter at right tackle, but one that needs to develop before being thrown to the fire. Gandy-Golden is a huge target worth taking on Day 2 despite the small-school resume.

The Rams move back in the fourth round to add another seventh before selecting Dye, who can help address the team's clear need at linebacker. Cephus helps to build more depth at receiver as a possession option with good hands. Colon-Castillo isn't going to immediately take over at center but could be an option down the road. Hill is an edge rusher who has a shot at making an impact if he develops well.

Miami Dolphins

Round Overall Player Notes 1 3 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama from DET* 1 5 Traded to Detroit

1 18 Traded to Detroit from PIT 1 26 OT Josh Jones, Houston from HOU 2 39 C/G Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

2 56 RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin from NO 3 70 Traded to Detroit

4 141 LB Francis Bernard, Utah

5 153 TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

5 154 EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami from JAC/PIT 5 173 DL Broderick Washington, Texas Tech from BAL/LAR 6 185 WR John Hightower, Boise State

7 227 G Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon from IND 7 246 CB Trajan Bandy, Miami from KC 7 251 S Brian Cole, Mississippi State



This mock projects that there will be a market for Tua Tagovailoa despite his injury concerns, as quarterbacks of his caliber as a prospect typically aren't available for teams who aren't picking No. 1 overall. The Lions are able to leverage that interest to get No. 18 and 70 from the Dolphins, who move up two spots to secure their new franchise quarterback. Considering their wealth of draft capital and all the moves they made in free agency, the Dolphins should be open to paying this type of price if Tua is the quarterback they want.

The Dolphins focus on the offensive line with their next two picks, adding Jones as a potential long-term left tackle to replace Laremy Tunsil, though he shouldn't be penciled in on Day 1. Ruiz is an immediate starter at either guard or center, and between the pair, the Dolphins' O-line will be in much better shape with Tagovailoa takes over. The Dolphins round out their Day 2 with a new feature back in Taylor, who turned heads at the combine.

Even though the Dolphins have the ammo to make some Day 3 trades up the board, here they stay put and add talent all over the roster. Bernard provides needed depth at linebacker, while Garvin would be a steal in the fifth round as someone with more upside than he's shown thus far and Washington is a good depth piece who could eventually be more. Parkinson and Hightower provide more weapons in the passing game, with the latter a potential special-teams asset as well. Throckmorton is a developmental piece for the offensive line who could find starting opportunity down the road. Bandy and Cole provide more depth in the secondary.

Minnesota Vikings

Round Overall Player Notes 1 13 OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama from IND/SF* 1 22 Traded to San Francisco from BUF 1 25 CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

2 58 Traded to San Francisco

3 89 WR Van Jefferson, Florida

3 105 DT DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State

4 132 G Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette

4 139 EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa from TB* 5 155 Traded to Tampa Bay from CLE/BUF 6 201 LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota from BUF 6 205 Traded to Tampa Bay

7 219 Traded to San Francisco from MIA 7 249 S Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

7 253 WR Juwan Johnson, Oregon



The Vikings created clear holes at corner and wide receiver this offseason, but rather than just pick the best available at those spots in the 20s, the Vikings get bold in order to improve the protection in front of Kirk Cousins, trading No. 22, 58 and 219 to get into range for one of the top tackles in this class. Wills is an NFL-ready starter, and he can pair with Brian O'Neill to give Cousins all the time he needs to be successful in the passing game. The Vikings then use their other first-round pick on an excellent, well-rounded corner prospect in Gladney, who can come in and start right away.

With no second-round pick after the trade up, the Vikings are still able to get a quality receiver in Round 3 thanks to the depth of the class. Jefferson is a great route-runner who can make an immediate impact, though he's not going to fully replace Stefon Diggs' production. The team then finds someone to help replace Linval Joseph on the interior of the defensive line in Hamilton, who is a good athlete for his size.

The Vikings land a combine snub in the fourth round in Dotson, who looks like he could have a starting role down the line. The team then trades up again to get a potential long-term fix at defensive end in Gipson. Coughlin made his mark as an edge rusher in college but has the size of a linebacker, and he can battle for situational work. Elliott can contribute on special teams while trying to develop into a third safety for the defense. Johnson is a big target for the back end of the roster who the team will try to develop into an option down the line.

New England Patriots

Round Overall Player Notes 1 18 QB Justin Herbert, Oregon from PIT/MIA/DET* 1 23 Traded to Detroit

3 87 Traded to Detroit

3 98 EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

3 100 TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

4 125 CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh from CHI 5 169 EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State from NO* 5 172 Traded to New Orleans from SEA/DET 5 174 LB Jacob Phillips, LSU from TEN* 6 195 Traded to Tennessee from DEN 6 204 K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia from HOU 6 212 WR Malcolm Perry, Navy

6 213 TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

7 230 Traded to Tennessee from ATL 7 241 Traded to New Orleans from SEA

It wouldn't be a Patriots draft without some trading going on, and considering how many picks they already have in their pocket, those deals are struck to make moves up the board. That starts in the first round, where the Pats become the second team to make a trade with the Lions in order to move up for a quarterback. Herbert has more potential to be a franchise signal-caller than Jarrett Stidham, so if all it takes to move up and get him is one of their third-round picks, it's a price the Patriots should be willing to pay.

Zuniga isn't able to win consistently on the edge but he's shown enough that he's worth taking on Day 2 and allowing Bill Belichick to unlock his potential. Trautman gives the team a better receiving threat at tight end than what's currently on the roster. His 14 touchdowns last year make him a prime option in the red zone.

Jackson is a good depth option in the fourth round at a key area of importance for the Patriots defense. The team then burns one of its sevenths moving up a few spots for Willekes, a smart edge defender who could be a better pro than his athletic profile suggests. The Pats then spend their other seventh moving up for some linebacker depth with Phillips. The sixth round brings Stephen Gostkowski's replacement, a smaller receiver who will try and carve out a role on the offense and special teams, and another tight end to battle for playing time in Pinkney, who disappointed at the combine and could see his stock dip as a result.

New Orleans Saints

Round Overall Player Notes 1 24 LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

3 88 CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

4 130 WR Collin Johnson, Texas

5 169 Traded to New England

5 172 QB James Morgan, FIU from SEA/DET/NE* 6 203 TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU

7 241 LB Casey Toohill, Stanford from SEA/NE*

The Saints could be one of the teams looking at a quarterback in the first round entering what will likely be Drew Brees' final season, but if they can find a prospect who can come and make an immediate impact as they chase a Super Bowl title, they should make that a priority. Murray is that type of player, someone to pair with Demario Davis at linebacker and dominate in the second level of the defense.

The Saints snap up an excellent slot corner in the third round with the Robertson selection, and while his 5-foot-8 frame will prevent him from playing on the boundary, he should win more often than not in the slot. Conversely, Johnson is a massive target at receiver at 6-foot-6, and he can give the offense another target in the red zone, but he does offer the potential to win on jump balls on the rest of the field as well.

After adding a seventh in a move back, the Saints take a developmental quarterback that's created some buzz during the pre-draft process in Morgan. He can ideally stick as a backup for the team. Moss can help as a blocker immediately as he tries to improve as a passing-game weapon. Toohill is a 'tweener that can at least provide some pass-rushing help as a rotational option.

New York Giants

Round Overall Player Notes 1 4 LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2 36 EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

3 96 C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin from KC* 3 99 Traded to Kansas City

4 110 OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

5 150 WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

6 183 CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State

7 218 OT Trey Adams, Washington

7 238 Traded to Kansas City from NO 7 247 G Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU

7 255 QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii



Tackle is a big need for the Giants, but I'm not sure any of the four options at the top of the draft is far and away the best one. If Dave Gettleman can engineer a trade down to add picks before selecting one, great. If not, the best option is to take an absolute game-changer on the defensive side in Simmons. It'll be on defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to use him creatively to take advantage of his skill set, but he showed the appetite for doing just that in Miami last year with Minkah Fitzpatrick, and that creativity appeared to be one of the reasons Fitzpatrick forced his way out. Good luck accounting for Simmons on every snap, NFL offenses.

In Round 2, the Giants pick up an impact player for their pass rush in Weaver, as their biggest addition for that unit thus far has been Kyler Fackrell. The Boise State product racked up 13.5 sacks last year, and the Giants will be hoping for similar production on the next level. In Round 3, the Giants burn one of their four sevenths to move up for a decorated center prospect in Biadasz, who at one point was considered a potential first-round talent.

The Giants finally address the tackle spot early in Round 4 with Charles, who isn't going to come in and start right away but has a chance to address that need long-term. Duvernay would be a steal in Round 5 if the deep receiver class pushes him further than his talent suggests he should go, while Green improves depth at cornerback. Adams was at one point considered a top tackle prospect but injuries will likely tank his stock. He's a great gamble for a tackle-needy team late in the draft. Iwuagwu is someone to battle for a backup spot at guard, while McDonald is an athletic developmental prospect at quarterback who can be groomed as a potential No. 2 option.

New York Jets

Round Overall Player Notes 1 11 CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

2 42 WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State from JAC* 2 48 Traded to Jacksonville

3 68 EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama from NYG 3 79 C/G Nick Harris, Washington

4 120 Traded to Jacksonville

5 158 RB James Robinson, Illinois State

6 191 OT Yasir Durant, Missouri

6 211 EDGE James Smith-Williams, NC State from KC

The Jets could clearly use a top receiver at No. 11, but with the depth of this class meaning that teams are going to find impact players on Day 2, why not start their draft with the clear No. 2 corner in this class in Henderson? He can step right in as a starter on the outside for a team that needs to upgrade at the corner position.

Even with the strategy of waiting until Day 2 to address the team's receiving need, the Jets shouldn't hesitate to move up the board for the right player, and here they do so by sacrificing No. 120 to go get Aiyuk. He reached a new level in his last year at Arizona State and appears like a plug-and-play starter for a receiver-needy team like the Jets. Lewis is good enough to go a round earlier but injury red flags could make him a nice value pick in Round 3. Harris might be a bit undersized but he plays like an NFL-caliber starter, and he could be a long-term fix on the interior.

With their three remaining Day 3 picks, the Jets start by adding a sleeper at running back in Robinson who was ultra-productive at the FCS level. Durant can offer depth at tackle and guard, while Smith-Williams is another quality edge player with injury red flags that is worth the gamble late in the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

Round Overall Player Notes 1 21 WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

2 53 EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

3 103 LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

4 127 OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

4 145 WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

4 146 S K'Von Wallace, Clemson

5 168 LB Evan Weaver, California from NE 6 190 G Jon Runyan, Michigan from ATL

The Eagles have been projected to take a receiver at No. 21 by most people in mock drafts, and that's not going to change here. Jefferson was an absolute beast battling for catches at LSU, and he tested better than expected at the combine, helping him to emerge as the clear best option after the top tier at the position comes off the board. While Philadelphia could consider a trade up to land one of those Tier 1 guys (San Francisco at 13 seems like a prime trade-down team), spending two picks to get Darius Slay could limit how far they can move up the board.

Greenard is a well-rounded defensive end who looks like a starter at the next level. With Brandon Graham entering his age-32 season and Derek Barnett due for his fifth-year option in 2021, now is the time to start planning for the future at the position. Wilson addresses the team's biggest need on the defensive side, and if the Eagles don't end up with Kenneth Murray or Patrick Queen in Round 1, the Wyoming product is a strong target in Round 3.

Adeniji is a swing tackle candidate who could also have a home inside if the team wants to make that move. Bowden is a fun weapon to use as a slot receiver primarily, but Doug Pederson will surely have ideas to use him creatively in the offense. Wallace gives the team depth at safety, and he could emerge in a box type role if the defense wants to go with some three-safety looks to make up for their potential weakness at linebacker. Weaver also helps for that purpose as a depth linebacker. Runyan can try to latch on inside as a depth option after serving as a tackle for Michigan.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round Overall Player Notes 2 49 G/C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

3 102 WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

4 113 QB Jake Fromm, Georgia from CAR* 4 124 Traded to Carolina

4 135 RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis from TEN/MIA 6 198 Traded to Carolina

7 232 LB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan



The Steelers would do well to inject some talented youth on the offensive line, and Cushenberry is a potential long-term successor for Maurkice Pouncey at center. He's worth giving a shot at guard until that time comes. Johnson is supremely talented at going to get the ball when it's in the air, and his skill set is worth drafting late on Day 2.

The Steelers struggled with their quarterback options once Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season, and when concerns about Fromm's physical traits push him to Day 3, he's worth making a move up to secure as a No. 2 option at the position, with the outside shot he can be more with some development. Gibson was mostly a receiver in college but showed enough versatility that his upside could be in the backfield. Hudson can help on special teams while trying to stick as a backup linebacker at the next level.

San Francisco 49ers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 13 Traded to Minnesota from IND 1 22 CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama from BUF/MIN* 1 31 Traded to Tampa Bay

2 45 OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State from TB* 2 58 WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC from MIN* 3 76 DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama from TB* 5 156 G Shane Lemieux, Oregon from DEN 5 176 LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

6 210 CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

7 217 S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State from DET 7 219 RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland from MIA/MIN* 7 245 C Zach Shackelford, Texas



With no picks in Rounds 2-4, the 49ers engineer a pair of trades to move back and pick up premium Day 2 picks to help address issues on their roster. That starts with their first selection, which they deal to the Vikings for No. 22, 58 and 219 before taking Diggs, who should be a long-term starter in the league but has the ability to acclimate to the next level as a rookie. Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams and Akhello Witherspoon are all scheduled to be unrestricted free agents next offseason, so finding a potential starter on Day 1 is key for San Francisco.

The 49ers then ship their other first-rounder to Tampa Bay for two Day 2 picks, then use the first of those on a combine standout at tackle in Cleveland, who is clearly a plus athlete but will likely need to get bigger if he's going to take over for Joe Staley long-term. Pittman is a big target at 6-foot-4 who can make an immediate impact in the passing game and may even emerge as the team's top target down the road. Davis would be a nice find in Round 3 as someone with the potential to fill the void left by the trade of DeForest Buckner.

On Day 3, the 49ers get more depth for the interior of the offensive line in Lemieux and Shackelford and for the secondary in Vildor and Fuller. Jennings can be a rotation edge rusher, while McFarland is a nice value pick for a team that has made the running back position a consistent priority.

Seattle Seahawks

Round Overall Player Notes 1 27 DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

2 59 Traded to Green Bay

2 62 G Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette from GB* 2 64 CB Bryce Hall, Virginia from KC 3 101 S Brandon Jones, Texas

4 133 OT Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

4 144 LB Markus Bailey, Purdue

5 175 DT Benito Jones, Ole Miss from GB* 6 214 C Jake Hanson, Oregon



The Seahawks are always a team you can expect to trade back, but with five mid-round picks in the 50-150 range already at their disposal, it's possible they sit tight at No. 27 if the right prospect is available, and it's also possible they won't find a willing trade partner if the board shakes out the way it has in this mock. All that said, Gross-Matos is a prospect worth taking at No. 27 or even targeting in a trade up if the Seahawks don't think he'll make it to them. He's still improving as an edge rusher, and he'll provide the team with an end to build around at a fraction of what it would have cost to retain Jadeveon Clowney.

Seattle makes its trade back one round later, picking up a fifth to move back a few spots before adding an offensive lineman who can be an immediate upgrade at guard while also having a shot to stick at right tackle. A few picks later the Seahawks add a talented cornerback who entered the year as the top player at his position on some boards before an injury-plagued 2019 season. Hall is a starting-caliber long-term option who could serve as the team's top corner if Shaquill Griffin proves too expensive to retain next offseason. Jones provides some more depth at safety late in the third round.

Phillips is an option at either right tackle or guard, and between him and Hunt the Seahawks should feel much better about the offensive line after losing several key pieces this offseason. Bailey is a solid depth option at linebacker, while Jones is a big body who has some penetration upside on the interior. Hanson rounds out the team's offensive line boost as a potential backup center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 14 WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

1 31 OT Austin Jackson, USC from SF* 2 45 Traded to San Francisco

3 76 Traded to San Francisco

4 117 S Geno Stone, Iowa

4 139 Traded to Minnesota

5 155 RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State from CLE/BUF/MIN* 5 161 S Josh Metellus, Michigan

6 194 CB Lavert Hill, Michigan

6 205 DL Robert Windsor, Penn State from MIN*

At No. 14, the Buccaneers should be looking to give Tom Brady some help on offense. Most presume that'll be at right tackle, but when a trade up to No. 13 takes the last of the top-tier guys off the board, they pivot to a position many would agree isn't a major need. But Jeudy is a versatile stud that will make the Bucs nearly impossible to recover when all three of their top receivers are on the field. He'll also offer continuity for Tom Brady on offense with Chris Godwin scheduled for free agency next offseason.

After not being able to get one of the top tackles at No. 14, the Bucs aren't going to make the same mistake with the next tier, so they package their two Day 2 picks to move up for Jackson, who can upgrade their options on the right side while also serving as a potential franchise left tackle if the team wants to move on from Donovan Smith next offseason.

Those two first-round picks leave the Bucs with work to do on defense, particularly in the secondary. Stone has the smarts to make up for his physical limitations at safety, and he could quickly emerge as a starting option in Tampa. Metellus could also work his way into the lineup with some development. Hill has the potential to emerge as a slot corner. The team's other two Day 3 picks come from a trade down from No. 139, and they use the fifth-rounder on a nice value pick in Benjamin who can be a passing-game weapon for Brady out of the backfield. Windsor is a lottery ticket on the defensive line.

Tennessee Titans

Round Overall Player Notes 1 29 CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

2 61 DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

3 93 TE Harrison Bryant, FAU

5 174 Traded to New England

6 195 WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M from DEN/NE* 7 224 G Colton McKivitz, West Virginia from CLE 7 230 K Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern from ATL/NE* 7 243 OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech



The Titans are well-positioned to address their cornerback need at the end of the first round, and they do so here with Fulton, who some think could be the second-best player at his position in this class, while others think he isn't a first-round pick. He should have a home as a boundary corner but doesn't have to be rushed into a big role early on.

Dah 2 brings the Titans a nice value on the defensive line in Madubuike, whose biggest impact early on will likely come in nickel as a disruptor on the interior. Bryant is a complete tight end prospect who's a sleeper to be the first player at his position selected, as he was in this mock. He brings considerable upside as the Titans fill the hole left by Delanie Walker's departure.

Despite the long wait until their next pick, the Titans move back once they're on the clock, giving the team four Day 3 picks to use to find depth. Davis could fall further than his talent suggests due to the depth at the position, but he can come right in and make an impact in the passing game. McKivitz is listed as a guard here, but he and Steele could both compete to start at right tackle at some point. Bass has a big leg and he is one of the top kicking prospects in this class.

Washington Redskins

Round Overall Player Notes 1 2 EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3 66 OT Lucas Niang, TCU

4 108 TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

4 142 WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

5 162 CB L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech from PIT/SEA 7 216 LB Cam Brown, Penn State

7 229 DL Malcolm Roach, Texas from DEN

Washington should certainly be open to trading down, but I suspect the price will be too much for teams interested in moving up. So that leaves Ron Rivera to welcome Chase Young into the fold, which is quite the consolation prize. The best prospect in this class, Young is an immediate impact player to build around as the team transitions to a 4-3.

With no second-round pick after the move up last year for Montez Sweat, Washington is stuck waiting until Round 3 before landing some tackle help in the form of Niang. The TCU product has the talent to go higher than this, but medical red flags to help push his stock down enough for Washington to land him.

Bryant and Edwards also carry injury red flags that could depress their stock, but if they pan out, it gives Dwayne Haskins the weapons he needs in the passing game to be successful. Sneed could be a fit at corner or safety, though he's unlikely to have an immediate impact. Brown brings needed talent to the linebacker position for the new scheme, and he could play his way into playing time as a rookie. Roach adds depth to a strong interior defensive line group.

Mock trades

Team Assets received Team Assets received MIA No. 3 (QB Tagovailoa) DET No. 5, 18, 70 MIN No. 13 (OT Wills) SF No. 22, 58, 219 NE No. 18 (QB Herbert) DET No. 23, 87 TB No. 31 (OT Jackson) SF No. 45, 76 BUF No. 38 (DE Epenesa) CAR No. 54, 86, 207 NYJ No. 42 (WR Aiyuk) JAC No. 48, 120 BAL No. 50 (WR Shenault) CHI No. 55, 134 GB No. 59 (LB Brooks) SEA No. 62, 175 JAC No. 91 (DE Anae) LV No. 116, 120 NYG No. 96 (C Biadasz) KC No. 99, 238 LV No. 106 (QB Hurts) BAL No. 121, 159 PIT No. 113 (QB Fromm) CAR No. 124, 198 ARI No. 126 (TE Okwuegbunam) LAR No. 131, 222 MIN No. 139 (DE Gipson) TB No. 155, 205 NE No. 169 (DE Willekes) NO No. 172, 241 NE No. 174 (LB Phillips) TEN No. 195, 230 GB No. 177 (WR Hodgins) KC No. 192, 242 DEN No. 188 (CB L.Jackson) BUF No. 237, 252, 254

Mock draft by round