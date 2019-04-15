Seven-round NFL Mock Draft 2019: All the picks, 34 trades and full breakdowns for all 32 teams

You've seen seven-round mock drafts. You may have even seen seven-round mock drafts broken down by team. But have you seen a seven-round mock draft broken down by team that includes trades?

That's what you're getting right here. I've taken the liberty of making every single pick based upon what I feel team needs are after most of free agency has been completed. I've tried to make it as realistic as possible, but this far out there still isn't much clarity of what's going to happen at the top of the draft, even at No. 1.

Do the Cardinals stay put, draft Kyler Murray and try to trade Josh Rosen at what would likely at that point be a major markdown? Do they swing a trade with another team like the Raiders, who have shown a lot of interest in Murray and could turn the page on Derek Carr as early as 2020? If the Cardinals don't trade Rosen or the No. 1 pick by the time they're on the clock, do they pass on the QB and just go ahead and select Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams? All those scenarios are still in play, but I'd expect either a pre-draft trade of Rosen or of the No. 1 overall pick to be the most likely scenario.

I've said for weeks and weeks that the Raiders are candidates to move up once they finish their work on Murray, and I'm going to stick with it for this mock draft. If you'd rather see a mock where Murray goes No. 1 to Arizona, we have plenty of versions of that scenario on our site as well.

But forget about No. 1. You want to know exactly what your team is going to do on draft weekend, right?

First, you can find my team-by-team mock drafts, complete with analysis for each draft class. After that, you can see the full 254-pick mock, with mock trades noted by an asterisk. Finally, I've included a table with every mock trade in my draft, including which player teams moved up to select.

Does this have any chance at being close to what actually happens on draft weekend? Of course not -- at least when it comes to specific players. However, I feel like each of these 32 draft classes represents a realistic scenario for the type of draft each team could have.

Hat tip to the great prospect visit tracker at Walter Football for collecting much of that info in one spot. Also hat tip to Rich Hill of Pats Pulpit for his trade chart based on what has actually happened in recent drafts rather than the outdated chart from the '90s many people use.

Team-by-team mock draft

Arizona Cardinals

Ever since Kyler Murray fully committed to the NFL, I've had the Raiders moving up to No. 1 to get him, and I'm not changing that here. The Cardinals benefit by moving down a few spots and still getting a guy at a clear position of need in Williams, who's talented enough to be taken No. 1 overall. With the other pick in the Raiders package, which also includes offensive lineman Kolton Miller as someone who can upgrade the left tackle spot if he develops, the Cardinals go local to land an excellent receiving weapon in Harry, a big weapon with excellent ball skills who's often open even when he's not.

The Cardinals start Day 2 by ending the slide of Baker, who is thought by some to be the top corner in this class but was hurt by a poor showing at the combine. He'll join free-agent acquisition Robert Alford to give the team an impressive trio of corners after struggling to find any consistency in the starting lineup with Patrick Peterson in recent years. Safety isn't the biggest need remaining, but Savage is a great value in Round 3 who can serve as D.J. Swearinger insurance. Rather than wait around until Day 3, the Cardinals package three of their remaining picks to go up and get an edge rusher in Walker who could easily come off the board in Round 2.

The move up for Walker leaves the Cardinals with just four Day 3 picks, and they use the first on a literal Bulldog who can compete for snaps immediately at center or guard. Next up is Huggins, a nose tackle prospect who can be groomed to take over for Corey Peters in 2020. Takitaki can be a special-teams ace while competing for snaps inside at linebacker, while Thompson is a borderline draftable backup running back who will likely never be capable of a starter's workload but can carve out a role in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons

Round Overall Player Notes 1 8 DT Ed Oliver, Houston from DET* 1 14 to Detroit

2 45 to Cleveland

2 49 DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech from CLE* 3 79 to Detroit

4 116 OT Trey Pipkins, Sioux Falls from MIA* 4 117 to Detroit

4 137 to Miami

5 144 ILB Cameron Smith, USC from CLE* 5 152 to Miami

5 172 RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame

6 186 CB Blessuan Austin, Rutgers

7 230 WR Cody Thompson, Toledo



7 233 QB Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss from MIA*

Lions GM Bob Quinn proclaimed the Lions open for business when it comes to making draft pick trades, and that's music to the Falcons' ears, as they package third- and fourth-round picks to get up to No. 8 and land the absurdly talented Ed Oliver to join Grady Jarrett on the defensive line as versatile pass-rush forces. Oliver might not be the biggest guy to ever play defensive tackle, but he's one of the quickest off the ball and proved his athletic ability at his jaw-dropping pro day.

After sacrificing multiple picks to move up in Round 1, the Falcons move back a few spots to pick up a fifth-rounder before taking Ferguson, who led the nation with 17.5 sacks as a senior but has some off-field questions after having his combine invite rescinded. Still, his talent will keep him firmly in the Day 2 mix.

On Day 3, the Falcons start with yet another trade, sending No. 137 and 152 to Miami for No. 116 and 233 in order to select a small-school standout at tackle in Pipkins, who has drawn plenty of interest as a player who can develop into a starter on the edge eventually. Smith brings better depth at linebacker (a clear issue last year) while also having the potential to become a starter should Deion Jones move on after the season. Williams is a potential bell-cow back to help fill out the depth chart, while Austin gives the team some necessary depth at cornerback, a position the Falcons could target much earlier than I have here. Thompson is another option in the slot, while Ta'amu has nice athleticism and can challenge Kurt Benkert as the team's developmental quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens

The cupboard is bare for the Ravens at receiver, so unless an elite talent like Devin Bush or Clelin Ferrell slips out of the top 20, I think you can mark them down for some help in the passing game at No. 22. In this mock the board is wide open for them with no receivers taken, so they go ahead and take the plunge on combine star D.K. Metcalf, who is a monster in the vertical passing game but has work to do if he's going to be a go-to No. 1 receiver.

The Ravens don't have a second-round pick, but when Wilson makes it to the Round 2/3 turn, they can't help but package No. 85 and 113 to go get the C.J. Mosley replacement for the middle of the defense. With their compensatory pick, the Ravens add some help to the interior of the offensive line in Benzschawel, who can push to start at left guard.

On Day 3, the Ravens trade down 19 spots before taking more receiving help in Johnson, who excels in the vertical game like Metcalf but is more developed underneath, and he can win at his size with defenses having to respect the running ability of Lamar Jackson and not keying in on the Buffalo product in the passing game. After then moving up a couple picks in the fifth to land some edge rush help with Za'Darius Smith gone, the Ravens go back to the well at receiver with Hart, who can help in the return game while also fighting for looks underneath in the passing attack. With the receiver depth chart now a lot more robust, the Ravens select more guys who can provide depth on the offensive line and at linebacker before taking a lottery ticket for the secondary.

Buffalo Bills

Last year my seven-round mock had the Bills trading up for Baker Mayfield then landing O-line help with Isaiah Wynn and grabbing D.J. Moore and Darius Leonard in the second round. Oh, what might have been. This year's crop doesn't look nearly as impressive, but that's what happens when you only have three picks in the first three rounds. Still, Sweat is an absolute athletic freak as an edge rusher who is still developing but will immediately improve the pass rush.

With no standout receivers in this class but plenty of quality options in the top 50 overall, the Bills are well-positioned to land the final piece of their passing-game rebuild in Round 2, and neither John Brown nor Cole Beasley bring the size and big-target ability of Harmon, who should quickly become Josh Allen's favorite target. Singletary outplays his short stature and brings a shot of youth into a veteran backfield as someone who can emerge as the primary ball-carrier down the road.

Part of the haul of this class is the Bills swapping a fifth-round pick to the Bucs for Gerald McCoy, who doesn't appear to be as good a fit with Tampa Bay's scheme change and brings a price tag the Bills can easily fit with their remaining cap space. As for the picks, Scharping can compete for the right tackle spot and has more upside than anyone the team has signed in free agency, while Crosby has the upside of a bookend starter with Sweat if he can develop. Jackson should be a good fit for the Bills defense, while Nauta was once thought a Day 2 pick before an awful combine, but he should at least provide competition for Jake Fisher as a blocking tight end. Wingard and Stallings are nice fliers for the seventh round, with Wingard able to contribute on special teams out the gate.

Carolina Panthers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 12 DL Rashan Gary, Michigan from GB* 1 16 to Green Bay

2 47 DE/LB Chase Winovich, Michigan

3 77 OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma



3 100 to Green Bay

4 115 QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

5 154 DE/LB Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State

5 156 FS Mike Bell, Fresno State from DEN* 6 187 to Denver

7 236 WR Tyre Brady, Marshall from JAC*

With Gary falling out of the top 10, the Panthers make a move up four spots by sacrificing No. 100 to land a pass rusher with outstanding traits who should be tough to stop at the NFL level. With the Panthers looking to be more versatile on defense and incorporate more 3-4 looks, Gary's versatility could lend him to being a poor man's J.J. Watt if Carolina plays to his strengths, or he can be a beast on the edge in a typical 4-3 set.

The Panthers are definitely in the market for offensive line help in this draft, but after none of the top options make it to them in the second round, they double up on pass rush help with the versatile Winovich, who shined at the combine and even showed some linebacker ability if the team does get creative with its defense. In Round 3, the team grabs a tackle in Evans who can push for snaps early on the right side.

Thorson likely isn't more than a backup at the NFL level, but the team must develop a quality No. 2 at the position with Cam Newton's ongoing health issues. Brailford is yet another versatile player to come in and help rush the passer, turning that position into one of strength with this draft class. The Panthers also ship Vernon Butler to Denver in order to move up 31 spots on Day 3 before taking a solid free safety prospect in Bell, while also taking a cheap flier at receiver in the seventh round after shipping Torrey Smith to the Jaguars in a mock draft trade.

Chicago Bears

Round Overall Player Notes 3 87 RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

4 126 OLB Jalen Jelks, Oregon

5 162 ILB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

7 222 CB Hamp Cheevers, Boston College from DEN 7 238 S/CB Ugochukwu Amadi, Oregon



The Bears have no picks in the first two rounds, which actually isn't terrible for them as they don't have many pressing needs to address. With their one Day 2 pick, they take advantage of running backs sliding down the board to land a good one in Sanders, who is a much more versatile running mate for Tarik Cohen in the backfield. He has the potential to carry the load if called upon down the road.

Day 3 starts with help on the edge in Jelks, who can provide depth behind the team's two stars at outside linebacker. Then the team shifts inside for more depth with Edwards, a solid all-around player with a low ceiling but also a high floor. Finally, the Bears score depth for the secondary in the second round with Cheevers, an option to cover the slot, and Amadi, who could also develop into a slot option but is a proven commodity at safety as well.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals pass on a quarterback at No. 11 to take one of the two elite linebacker options in this draft in Bush, who immediately becomes the team's best linebacker whether he slots into the middle or at WILL, where he could provide excellent pass defense to go with his elite speed and athleticism.

But the Bengals aren't done on Thursday, packaging a 2020 second-round pick with No. 42 and one of their many sixth-rounders to go up and get Jones, a franchise quarterback with good accuracy who new coach Zac Taylor can develop from Day 1. With quarterbacks on both offense and defense in the fold, the Bengals spend their remaining Day 2 pick on Howard, an athletic tackle who has plenty of upside to develop into a starter.

On Day 3, the Bengals take a chance on Willis, a prospect with high upside on the interior of the defensive line if he can get certain issues corrected. He's no Ed Oliver (who went at No. 8 overall), but it's a nice consolation prize to add to their defensive front. Next up is a backup QB in Stidham who can develop in tandem with Jones and is great value in the fifth round. Smith can compete as a depth option at tight end, while Burr-Kirven is one of CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso's favorite sleepers this year. If nothing else, he should be a key special teams contributor. Armstead is a big back who could factor into a committee if needed, Baity brings size and toughness but has a lot of developing to do, while Patterson is more depth inside on the offensive line.

Cleveland Browns

Round Overall Player Notes 2 45 CB Justin Layne, Michigan State from ATL* 2 49 to Atlanta

3 70 OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia from TB* 3 80 to Tampa Bay

4 119 WR Darius Slayton, Auburn

5 144 to Atlanta from JAC 5 155 to Tampa Bay

5 170 to Denver from NE 6 182 LB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame from DEN* 6 189 DT Terry Beckner, Jr., Missouri

7 221 LB Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois from JAC 7 235 G Ethan Greenidge, Villanova from DEN/OAK*

The Browns are suddenly looking like a contender after sacrificing their first-round pick as part of the Odell Beckham deal, but rather than sit on their hands and see what's available on Day 2, they spend two of their fifth-round picks moving up in Rounds 2 and 3 for the right prospects. First they add help at outside corner in Layne, who knows how to close on receivers and the ball and should hold his own across from Denzel Ward. Next they move up 10 spots to grab Cajuste, who can back up both tackle spots or potentially push Greg Robinson on the blind side.

After adding a vertical threat in Slayton, who has the upside to develop into something more, the Browns recoup one Day 3 pick by moving down 12 spots before landing linebacker depth in Tranquill, then come back a few picks later for depth on the defensive line in Beckner. Smith is a tweener who isn't big enough to stay at edge rusher but could develop into an interesting piece as a strongside linebacker. Greenidge brings more depth to the interior of the line after losing Kevin Zeitler.

Dallas Cowboys

No moving around in this mock for the Cowboys, who should be looking to trade back if the right prospects aren't available on Day 2. Fortunately for them, an awful showing at Taylor Rapp's pro day allows the star safety prospect to slide down to them at No. 58. He should shine as a down safety for the Cowboys but can also bring some versatility to the position, much like free-agent acquisition George Iloka. In Round 3, the team addresses perhaps its biggest weakness by selecting Hill, who has the ability to be a quality starter at defensive tackle if he matures. It wouldn't be the first time the Cowboys took a chance on a prospect in that mold.

The Cowboys start Day 3 by improving the depth chart behind the returning Jason Witten with Raymond, an older prospect but one who should have a role in the NFL, then come back and grab Bryant to add more depth on the edge and someone who can work into the rotation immediately while trying to develop into a starter. Hurd is still learning the receiver position but offers a high ceiling as a downfield target who can even play some running back, giving the offense the versatility it sought with the Tavon Austin acquisition last year. Pollard is a more traditional backup for Zeke Elliott but one that could also offer some versatility in the offense.

Denver Broncos

Round Overall Player Notes 1 10 QB Drew Lock, Missouri

2 35 G/C Dalton Risner, Kansas State from OAK* 2 41 to Oakland

3 71 CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston

4 125 to Oakland from HOU 5 148 TE Drew Sample, Washington

5 156 to Carolina from MIN 5 170 OLB Justin Hollins, Oregon from CLE* 6 182 to Cleveland

6 187 ILB Joe Giles-Harris, Duke from CAR* 7 235 to Cleveland from OAK* 7 237 OLB Gerri Green, Mississippi State from HOU



NT Vernon Butler (from Carolina)



Will John Elway and his staff do this much trading? Probably not, but let's have some fun. One selection that doesn't require a trade up is Lock, giving Elway his new franchise quarterback to develop behind Joe Flacco for a year before taking over in 2020. If Washington moves up for Dwayne Haskins, as they do in this mock, the Broncos should feel confident they can sit at No. 10 and get their guy.

After Risner makes it out of the first round, the Broncos waste no time going up to get him, swapping their fourth-rounder for a seventh in order to leap six spots to get the versatile offensive lineman. He'll be an immediate starter on the interior but could also be a starting-caliber tackle if needed down the line. With their other Day 2 pick, the Broncos nab what could be a steal in Johnson, who could quickly turn into a starter at corner with the right development.

With this draft class being deep at tight end, the Broncos should feel confident they can find a quality option to add to their depth chart at the position. Here that guy is Sample, who is an excellent blocker and also a bit underrated as a receiver. After trading back about a round on Day 3 to land a nose tackle from Carolina in Butler, the Broncos can't wait once Hollins gets in range, sacrificing a seventh-rounder to move up for the edge rusher. Despite the move back with Carolina, the Broncos are still able to land an interesting inside linebacker prospect in Round 6, with Giles-Harris bringing physicality to the position as he competes to replace Brandon Marshall. Green is another developmental edge rusher as the Broncos double-dip at the position with their depth lacking behind their two stars.

Detroit Lions

With GM Bob Quinn looking to move down, he finds a willing partner in a Falcons team eyeing Ed Oliver. After picking up a pair of mid-round picks, the Lions land a guy many think they could take at No. 8 anyway in Hockenson, a bona fide No. 1 tight end for the offense that will improve both the blocking up front and Matthew Stafford's passing-game options.

The Lions stay active later in the draft after securing an excellent free safety prospect in Adderley, whose potential at the NFL level far outpaces his small-school origins. He could also have a future at corner if the team would prefer to improve their options at that position instead. The Lions then trade back into Round 2, giving up the third-rounder they got in the earlier trade back plus a fourth to go get a strong edge rusher in Jackson, who could dominate if Matt Patricia can unlock his full potential. The team then snags someone to compete at right guard in McGovern, who could very well start immediately.

Sills gives the team depth outside at receiver, while Jackson's upside at quarterback is worth the move up, especially when all it costs is one of their seventh-rounders. If his accuracy could get a tick better, he could be a sleeper to emerge down the road. The Lions then trade back in the sixth before adding a young slot option to develop behind Danny Amendola. Hansen would be a steal late in the sixth round and could push for snaps as a rookie. Cominsky and Brown are solid depth options on defense who deserve to be drafted.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers pass on the chance to take T.J. Hockenson at No. 12, trading back four spots and snagging an extra third-round pick before adding Ford, a tackle who should immediately thrive inside at guard, where his plus blocking skills will shine. The Packers can also develop his pass protection and eventually move him to tackle should an opening arise down the road. The team then doubles up on Sooners by snagging the ultra talented Brown at receiver, who is as undersized as he is explosive. It's frightening to think what Aaron Rodgers could do with a weapon like that.

Allen is a quality defensive end who should fit well in Green Bay's scheme, and while he'll contribute immediately as a rotational player, he can be a long-term starter should Mike Daniels leave in free agency after this season. The Packers then trade up 14 spots to get back in the second round for Sternberger, a move tight end who will give Rodgers another receiving weapon once he develops. The Packers end their Day 2 with a small but smart inside linebacker in Okereke.

Edoga is a raw pass blocker who can develop behind the team's starters and potentially take over in Year 2. Snell is a big back who's a good value in Round 5, and he could give the team a boost in short-yardage sets. Harris and Denis are wild cards for the secondary, with Denis showing well as a safety but potentially being a better fit at corner in the NFL. Humphrey is another big weapon for the passing game who can push the team's trio of sophomores at the position.

Houston Texans

Round Overall Player Notes 1 13 OT Jonah Williams, Alabama from MIA* 1 23 to Miami

2 54 CB Julian Love, Notre Dame from SEA 2 55 to Miami

3 86 RB Damien Harris, Alabama

4 103 G Nate Davis, NC Charlotte from NYJ/ARI* 5 161 SS Mike Edwards, Kentucky

6 195 OT Olisaemeka Udoh, Elon

7 220 DT Daylon Mack, Texas A&M from NYG

The Texans will likely have to trade up if they want a shot at one of the first-round talents on the offensive line. Luckily, they have two second-round picks, and packaging one with No. 23 should get them into the top 15, where they take a potential franchise left tackle in Williams, whose floor is a long career on the interior.

The team's remaining second-rounder is used on Love, who isn't fast but is an absolute technician as a cover corner. With Johnathan Joseph in his mid-30s and Bradley Roby only signed to a one-year deal, Love gives the Texans a long-term starter to rely on. In the third round, the Texans add another option in the backfield, allowing them to move on from Lamar Miller sooner rather than later.

The Texans aren't satisfied to sit on their hands in Round 4, opting to send a 2020 third-round pick to the Jets (who got this pick from the Cardinals by trading back) to go get Davis, a small-schooler who can nonetheless start immediately at guard. Edwards can serve as either a third safety or possibly a slot corner, while Udoh is another small-school lineman who could emerge as the team's right tackle eventually. Mack is a wild card to compete at nose tackle, and he could be a 2020 option if he develops well.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are one of the rare teams that doesn't make any trades in my mock, but that doesn't mean they're lacking for talent in this class. Wilkins is considered by many to be a top-15 player, but positional need and scheme fit could push him down to the Colts at No. 26, where he'd be a steal.

The Colts open the second round with potentially the top safety in the class in Abram, a thumper in the box who makes for a great long-term pairing with Malik Hooker. Arcega-Whiteside is a big target for Andrew Luck who gives the team a long-term running mate for T.Y. Hilton. Long is a talented corner who may need to shift inside in the pros, but he should be capable of contributing immediately.

Banogu gives the team more depth at defensive end after adding Justin Houston, and he'll likely remain no more than a rotational option, though one who can succeed in small doses. Anderson has been plagued by injuries but he's capable of filling a big-back role in a committee when healthy. Tavai should be a solid depth option at linebacker immediately and could develop into a starter next to 2018 breakout Darius Leonard. Doss brings more depth at receiver as someone who could shine in a limited role, while Wharton is another lottery ticket at corner.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round Overall Player Notes 1 7 OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

2 38 WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State

3 69 FS Deionte Thompson, Alabama

3 98 TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss from LAR 4 109 to Minnesota

4 120 RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State from MIN* 6 178 QB Brett Rypien, Boise State

6 190 G Mitch Hyatt, Clemson from MIN* 7 236 to Carolina from BAL 7 247 DE Landis Durham, Texas A&M from MIN*



WR Torrey Smith (from Carolina)



The Jaguars open their account with much needed help at right tackle in Taylor, the top offensive lineman in the class. He'll solidify the right side immediately after the Jaguars had massive issues with protection last year. That can't be the case after spending top dollar for a new quarterback.

Speaking of Nick Foles, the team finds him a versatile receiving weapon at the top of Round 2 with McLaurin, a fast wideout with good size who absolutely aced the predraft process to boost his stock. For the second straight year, the Jaguars land a falling Alabama safety in the third round in Thompson, who will step in immediately to replace Tashaun Gipson. With the team's other third-rounder, the Jags pick up a sleeper at tight end in Knox, who should be much better in the pros than he was at Ole Miss. If the team goes with Taylor instead of T.J. Hockenson at the top of the draft, Knox is a great consolation prize.

The Jaguars trade a seventh-rounder to reunite Foles with a deep receiving weapon in Torrey Smith, then turn one Day 3 pick into three by moving down from No. 109. They then scoop up some depth at running back in Hill, who had a great combine and should shine as a fill-in whenever Leonard Fournette is injured. Rypien is a solid developmental quarterback to back up Foles, while Hyatt provides depth all around the offensive line. Durham gives the Jaguars a rotational piece at defensive end.

Kansas City Chiefs

Round Overall Player Notes 1 21 C Garrett Bradbury, NC State from SEA* 1 29 to Seattle

2 61 to Green Bay

2 63 to Seattle from LAR 3 75 CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State from GB* 3 92 SS Amani Hooker, Iowa

4 114 DE L.J. Collier, TCU from GB* 4 124 CB Jordan Brown, South Dakota State from SEA* 5 167 RB Mike Weber, Ohio State

6 201 OLB Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas

6 214 to Seattle

7 216 TE Zach Gentry, Michigan from SF

The Chiefs make a move up in the first round to snag Bradbury, as he's unlikely to get by the Ravens and Texans in the early 20s. He should be a perfect fit as a replacement for Mitch Morse at center, even if the team has to sacrifice a sixth while also trading down from the late second to the late fourth in order to get him.

Another trade is in the works at No. 61, as the Chiefs move down this time to pick up an extra fourth. Now with two picks in the third round, the team adds two pieces to the secondary, with Oruwariye a big, physical corner to push for a starting role immediately on the outside and Hooker a versatile safety who can spot up on tight ends, serving as a natural replacement for Eric Berry next to free-agent addition Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs then spend the first of their two newly-acquired fourth-rounders on an edge defender in Collier, who should mix in for snaps immediately and could emerge as a starter at a position of need. Brown is late to the cornerback position but is still improving and could be coached up into a longterm starter. Weber had an excellent combine that could translate into a nice career in the right situation, and snaps could be there in Kansas City. Greenlaw is a special-teams player who is a sleeper to emerge as a contributor in the team's switch to a 4-3. Gentry will compete for backup duties behind Travis Kelce and is likely a TE2 at best.

Los Angeles Chargers

When you're mock drafting for the Chargers, there's no need to brainstorm any trade scenarios. In each of the last two years, they've methodically made one pick per round when it was their turn. Last year my seven-round mock predicted they would hold to form. No reason to change it up this year, as the team kicks off its draft with an ascending tackle prospect whose great combine gives him a great chance at being the first offensive lineman off the board once you get past the normal top tier of players expected to go in the top 20. McGary is an immediate starter at right tackle, or the Chargers could choose to move him inside and help solidify the interior.

While the value at defensive tackle would be solid at No. 28, getting Jones at No. 60 could be an absolute steal. He's a penetrating force on the interior who will give the team's pass rush another dimension while addressing a clear position of need. In the third round, the Chargers add another piece to a linebacker corps that needed overhauling this offseason. Pratt has the ability to develop into a starter at outside linebacker.

Boyd is a bit of a wild card at corner but one who has the speed and strength to succeed. He could also be an option as a safety down the road. Haynes has been a bit undersold in the predraft process but I think he emerges as a starter at guard eventually. Lodge has been overshadowed by his Ole Miss counterparts but he has the potential to be a contributor at the NFL level. Stick makes for a nice developmental prospect who has a chance to stick as a backup.

Los Angeles Rams

I know the Rams like their replacements on the interior of the line, but as a Super Bowl contender, there needs to be a plan B. That's McCoy, who can play either guard or center and has what it takes to hold his own against fearsome interior rushers like Aaron Donald and DeForest Buckner.

The Rams then have to wait a bit to pick again as they're shut out of Round 2, but they land some quality Todd Gurley insurance in the third round in the form of Henderson, whose big play ability should allow him to be a key part of the offense and perhaps not overwork Gurley as much even when he is healthy. A few picks later the team comes right back for Joseph, who can compete for snaps inside at linebacker and should benefit from learning under Wade Phillips.

Dean is big and fast -- so fast that he ran a 4.3 40 at the combine -- and could easily outpace his draft slot if he can stay healthy. After trading back for an extra pick, the Rams grab a solid nose tackle prospect in Russell who can compete to replace Ndamukong Suh, then add some depth at tackle in Ivey, who has a chance to develop into a starter once the Rams lose one of their bookends. The team's final two picks are used on guys who can improve depth at edge rusher while also contributing on special teams.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins should be open for business at No. 13 as they're at the start of a rebuild. Considering the Texans should be making nabbing one of the top offensive lineman a priority while also owning an extra second-rounder, this trade should be a match. After swapping No. 13 for No. 23 and 55, the Dolphins use their first pick on the abundantly talented Simmons, who is a top-13 talent in this draft but might not be ready to contribute fully in 2019 after tearing his ACL. That should be just fine for a Dolphins team eyeing the future anyway.

Before Day 2 starts, the Dolphins strike a rare player-for-player trade, sending star safety Reshad Jones and his big cap number to San Francisco for Solomon Thomas, a former No. 3 overall pick who hasn't paid off yet with the 49ers and becomes somewhat expendable after they draft Nick Bosa at No. 2. The move clears up the free safety position for Minkah Fitzpatrick as well. The Dolphins then score an offensive lineman in Jenkins who can start immediately at a problem spot for the offense. The extra second-rounder then becomes a strong base end in Omenihu, who I think could be a star under new coach Brian Flores. In the third round, the Dolphins take a shot with a talented quarterback prospect in Grier who they can give snaps as a rookie at some point before re-evaluating the position next offseason.

After trading back 21 spots in the fourth round in order to make a big leap up from No. 233 to No. 152 later in the draft, the Dolphins add some depth at receiver in Grier's college teammate Jennings, who's thought of as the other West Virginia receiver but had a great showing at the combine and could be a quality starter at the next level. Now with back-to-back picks in the fifth round, the Dolphins snap up two defensive backs, a versatile third safety in Blair who can eventually take over for T.J. McDonald and a corner who can compete for snaps on the outside in Smith. The team stays local for its final pick with a developmental tackle prospect in St. Louis who could eventually push for a starting role at right tackle.

Minnesota Vikings

Round Overall Player Notes 1 18 OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

2 50 CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

3 81 DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

4 109 OLB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State from MIN* 4 120 to Jacksonville

6 190 to Jacksonville

6 209 RB Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska

7 247 to Jacksonville

7 250 G Tyler Jones, NC State



This class ended up being light on offensive linemen as the Vikings chose to solidify their excellent defense in the middle rounds, but in Round 1 they get an excellent pass-protecting left tackle in Dillard, a selection that allows the Vikings to kick Riley Reiff to guard and find two upgrades at their biggest weakness with one stroke of the pen.

The Vikings start Day 2 with a Mike Zimmer special in Ya-Sin who is still getting better and should be coached up into a starter at corner for the team. Saunders plugs a hole on the inside and should give the team a disruptive presence once he develops.

Rather than waiting until No. 120 to pick, the Vikings package two of their late picks to hop up 11 spots and nab a weakside linebacker in Hanks who can also serve as Anthony Barr insurance thanks to the pass-rush skills he showed in college, where he had 23.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. Ozigbo is a bruiser at running back who can emerge as the team's complement to Dalvin Cook, while Jones is another lottery ticket for the interior of the offensive line.

New England Patriots

This draft should be about adding weapons to the passing game after losing Rob Gronkowski and multiple receivers this offseason, and that starts at No. 32 with A.J. Brown, a great route-runner with excellent size who can share the load with Julian Edelman as a primary passing option with Gronkowski out the door. Before Day 2 kicks off, the Patriots work out another deal with their trade buddies in San Francisco to land Arik Armstead for fourth- and seventh-round picks after the 49ers land Nick Bosa at No. 2. Considering all the picks New England has, it's a fine price to pay for a talented young player on his fifth-year option.

Once Day 2 starts, the Patriots scoop up a receiving tight end in Smith who didn't test well but can work the seam and stretch the field, and Tom Brady will know how to get the most out of him. After adding a big, proven corner at the end of the second round, the Patriots snag another receiving weapon in Round 3 with Isabella, who ran a 4.31 40 and knows how to get open. With Edelman, Brown, Isabella and Smith, the Patriots won't be lacking for options in the passing game. After trading out of Day 2 with their second pick of Round 3, the team snags a versatile defensive lineman whose best fit should be as a penetrator on the interior.

The first pick they landed after trading down with the Bucs nets the Patriots a linebacker prospect who had an outstanding combine and can contribute immediately on special teams while eventually emerging with a role on the defense. The second pick from that trade is used on a versatile safety who should be able to take over as a starter down the road. The Pats then make a small move up in the sixth to land Williams, who shined as an all-around back at Texas A&M and would be a steal this late in a class saturated with Round 3-6 caliber running backs. The Patriots then spend their remaining picks on a developmental quarterback and a potential special-teams ace who might not have a clear position on defense..

New Orleans Saints

Round Overall Player Notes 2 62 to Detroit

3 79 WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri from DET/ATL* 4 111 CB Corey Ballentine, Washburn from DET* 5 140 LB Te'von Coney, Notre Dame from OAK* 5 168 to Oakland

6 177 to Oakland from NYJ 6 184 S/CB Evan Worthington, Colorado from DET* 6 202 to Detroit

7 231 to Detroit from CLE 7 244 OT/G Joshua Miles, Morgan State



Rather than making just one pick in the first four rounds, the Saints move down from No. 62 to get third- and fourth-round picks, using that third-rounder on a speed freak in Emanuel Hall who routinely tops 20 yards per catch. He's a long-term option for the Ted Ginn role in the offense.

With the other pick attained in the Detroit deal, the Saints scoop up a small-school corner in Ballentine who should be a special teams star while immediately competing for snaps on defense. The Saints then package two picks to move up in Round 5 for Coney, a good tackling linebacker who gives the team better depth. The Saints move up again in Round 6 to get Worthington, who can provide depth at both safety positions but also may have a role as a slot corner. With their final pick, the Saints nab a small-school offensive lineman with great athletic traits who they'll try to mold into an eventual starter.

New York Giants

White is a game-changer in the middle of the defense who stood out at the combine as one of the best prospects in this class, so if he gets by the Raiders and Buccaneers I can see the Giants hopping all over him and leaving their edge rusher need for later. With White in tow, the Giants can feel good about moving on from Alec Ogletree's big cap number in 2020. With their other first-round pick, the Giants land the last of the top-tier edge rushers in Ferrell, who might not be the perfect fit for the 3-4 but who should dominate in nickel packages and still be a force on all three downs.

The Giants' second-round pick lands them a tackle prospect in Little who has been passed over a bit during the pre-draft process but is still an early starter at his position and could eventually transition to the blindside once Nate Solder becomes too expensive to retain, which could be as early as 2020. The Giants then add another body for the trenches in Wren, who didn't put up big stats at Arizona State but should be better at the next level with a staff that can groom him for success.

With eight Day 3 picks, it would be no surprise if the Giants move up at least once, and after drafting a depth guard who could develop into a starter eventually the team does make a trade up to get a great blocking tight end in Moreau who could have unlocked potential as a receiver. If they can find a prospect like Moreau, I can see the Giants offense running more two tight-end looks to protect Eli Manning better. Moreland is a smallish corner a lot of people like, while Morgan could go far earlier than this but should fit well in the team's underneath passing attack. Granderson and Adams provide more depth at positions of need, while Dolegala is a small-school project who's nonetheless on the radar as a developmental option at quarterback.

New York Jets

Round Overall Player Notes 1 3 to Washington

1 15 OLB Brian Burns, Florida State from WAS* 2 57 CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky from PHI* 3 68 to Philadelphia

3 93 to Arizona from NO 3 96 C Michael Jordan, Ohio State from WAS* 4 103 to Houston from ARI* 4 105 DE Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

5 159 S Will Harris, Boston College from SEA* 6 174 to Seattle from ARI* 6 196 WR Terry Godwin, Georgia from CHI 7 217 to Seattle

7 248 RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State from ARI*

Even though the Jets stand to land a blue-chip prospect at No. 3, I think they'll be in the market to trade back and replenish some draft capital. They find a willing partner here in Washington, who sends New York No. 15 and 96 along with their 2020 first-rounder to jump for a quarterback. At No. 15, the Jets should still be able to find an impact pass-rusher, and here that guy is Burns, who stood out at the combine despite packing on some weight before the event.

The Jets don't have a second-round pick, but they move up from No. 68 by giving the Eagles linebacker Darron Lee, who has become extraneous after the addition of C.J. Mosley. With that second-rounder, the team is able to land a talented corner in Johnson who has great size for the position. The newly-acquired late third-round pick nets the Jets a center who can push for early playing time either at the pivot or guard.

The Jets traded back to the first pick of Round 4 with their other late third, then ship that pick to Houston for a 2020 third-rounder, giving them five picks in the first three rounds next year in what could be a changing of the guard in the AFC East. With their own fourth-rounder, the team picks up a quality interior defensive lineman in Buggs who struggled during the predraft process but managed to make a big mark as a senior at Alabama with 9.5 sacks. Harris is a nice third safety who should shine on special teams, while Godwin and Moore give the team more depth at the skill positions.

Oakland Raiders

Round Overall Player Notes 1 1 QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma from ARI* 1 4 to Arizona

1 24 CB Greedy Williams, LSU from CHI 1 27 to Arizona from DAL 2 35 to Denver

2 41 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama from DEN* 4 106 TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State

4 125 LB David Long Jr., West Virginia (to OAK) from DEN* 5 140 to New Orleans from NYJ 5 168 LB Gary Johnson, Texas from NO* 6 177 TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA from NO* 7 218 DT Daniel Wise, Kansas

7 235 to Denver from SEA



DE Jason Pierre-Paul (from Tampa Bay)



Raiders fans can keep shouting from the rooftops that there's no way the team would take Murray when it has Derek Carr, but there's definitely smoke here with the attention they've shown to the talented Oklahoma quarterback. The 49ers could get out of Jimmy Garoppolo's contract in 2020 just like Carr, while the Bucs don't have a QB on the books after Jameis Winston's contract runs out this year, but neither team has shown any attention to Murray, unlike the Raiders.

So I'm going to bet Jon Gruden falls head over heels with Murray and moves up to No. 1 for him, an easy sell for ownership with the star power he can bring to Vegas in 2020 after the team trades Carr next offseason. It costs just one other first-round pick (No. 27) plus offensive tackle Kolton Miller as a "first-round value" player who can help the Cardinals and is likely bumped from the blindside by the big-money addition of Trent Brown in Oakland. Of course, the Raiders could just stay put and take Quinnen Williams, or even trade back and pick up an edge rusher. All options are on the table.

The Raiders use their remaining first-rounder on the top cornerback in this class in Greedy Williams, a fast and athletic cover corner with tackling issues but someone who can make plenty of plays as well. The team then trades back slightly in the second round before juicing up the rushing attack with Jacobs. That gives them the top player in this class at three different positions (QB, CB, RB).

With no edge talent in their haul through two rounds, the Raiders swap a 2020 third for a 2020 fourth and Pierre-Paul, who doesn't seem like a great fit for Tampa Bay's move to the 3-4. Oakland added players like Luke Willson and Vontaze Burfict this offseason but still needs a talent injection at both tight end in linebacker, so they double up those positions in the next four picks. Oliver and WIlson can compete for targets as pass-catching tight ends, while Long and Johnson provide speed and athleticism at linebacker. Wise isn't big but he's tenacious on the interior and capable of playing an immediate role.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have the option of trading up to the 13-15 range and getting one of the top two LBs thanks to their extra second-round pick, but when both are off the board in the first 11 selections, they reverse course and move down to allow Cincinnati to come up for a quarterback. The move nets the Eagles No. 42 plus a sixth-rounder and a 2020 second-rounder as they again build draft capital in a future class.

With their new first pick, the team selected Lindstrom, a plug-and-play guard who can step right in between Jason Peters and Jason Kelce. Thornhill is an excellent free safety prospect who might also be able to play corner. No. 53 should be a great spot of the draft to find secondary talent. The team uses its other second-round pick to trade back 11 spots and pick up Lee, a middle linebacker who has fallen out of favor in New York, before using the early third-round pick on Boykin, who tested through the roof at the combine and has future No. 1 receiver potential even if he's not one of the most touted WR prospects in this class.

After adding some depth at defensive tackle with the beefy Gaines, the Eagles trade back a few spots for an extra late pick, then take a developmental tackle in Daley as insurance for Peters. Williams is an excellent receiving back who can fill the Darren Sproles role and should serve as a good complement to Jordan Howard. Froholdt is another developmental lineman who can back up Kelce, Gustin is an edge rusher who I might try as a strongside linebacker who can defend the run if he loses some weight, and Wesley is a small-school sleeper who can develop into a deep threat for whenever time is up on DeSean Jackson.

Pittsburgh Steelers

I think the Steelers could be looking at inside or outside linebacker at No. 20, but with all the clear Round 1 talent at both positions gone, they pivot to taking a receiving weapon at tight end in Fant. He's not going to be a blocking option like Jesse James, but he's a heck of a receiver who makes the offense more dynamic.

The Steelers start Day 2 with one of the excellent second-round options at free safety in Gardner-Johnson, who can also be an option as a slot corner if the defense sees that as a bigger need. There's enough receiver talent in the top 75 overall that the Steelers should feel comfortable waiting until the third round to take one, and here it's Butler who slips due to concerns about drops. It's also possible guys like Kelvin Harmon or J.J. Arecga-Whiteside are available at No. 66. The other third-rounder brings in some edge rush talent in Ximines, a small-schooler who will help the pass rush immediately and could develop into T.J. Watt's running mate.

Lamar brings great size at inside linebacker and provides the team some depth at a position of need. Powers is probably a reserve option at guard rather than someone who can fill the hole left by Ramon Foster's eventual departure, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the team pick a starter at the position earlier in the draft instead. The Steelers trade two of their sixth-rounders to get another pick in the fifth for Homer, who can serve as good depth behind Conner and has the ability to function as a starter if needed. Sheffield has the traits to shine but needs to be coached up before being relied upon, while Mack is more depth at tight end.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers might have traded for Dee Ford this offseason, but that's no reason to pass on Bosa, the best player in this draft. The two will make for an impact tandem the likes of which San Francisco has been trying to build for years. Speaking of, the Bosa-Ford-DeForest Buckner core allows the team to trade a few of their former first-rounders on the defensive line. First they ship Solomon Thomas to the Dolphins for Reshad Jones, a talented free safety who doesn't fit the Dolphins' rebuild at his huge cap number, which San Francisco has no trouble absorbing. Then they ship Arik Armstead, who's playing on the fifth-year option, to New England in their annual trade hookup for fourth- and seventh-round picks.

With that out of the way, the 49ers snag an impact receiver at No. 36 in a class loaded with late-first/early-second talents in the draft. Samuel will help take the load off Marquise Goodwin, who has played 16 games just once in his career. Mullen is a talented boundary corner who is good insurance if Jason Verrett can't get healthy, and he could develop into the team's No. 1 corner in a few years.

If other options at the position cause Mecole Hardman to slip to Round 4, the 49ers would be wise to double-up on the position and grab him as a field-stretching option to add to the offense. Having a young receiving corps of Dante Pettis, Samuel, Hardman and Trent Taylor (and of course George Kittle at tight end) would be excellent for Jimmy Garoppolo. Watson gives the team depth at inside linebacker in case Kwon Alexander isn't the same after tearing his ACL. Slayton and Herbig provide more depth on the interior of their respective lines, while Wishnowsky can compete for the punter role.

Seattle Seahawks

Round Overall Player Notes 1 21 to Kansas City

1 29 CB Byron Murphy, Washington from KC* 2 63 to Baltimore from KC* 3 84 DE Anthony Nelson, Iowa

3 85 WR Riley Ridley, Georgia from BAL* 4 113 FS Marvell Tell III, USC from BAL* 4 124 to Kansas City

5 159 to New York Jets

6 174 OT David Edwards, Wisconsin from NYJ/ARI* 6 214 TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College from KC* 7 217 RB Karan Higdon, Michigan from NYJ*

The Seahawks enter the draft with only four picks, but they've shown they're willing to move back as much as possible on draft day, so I can definitely see them bringing in more talent than you'd think. They make just one of their original picks in my mock, with their first trade sending No. 21 and 124 to Kansas City for No. 29, 63 and 214. I'd expect they'd be willing to trade back again, but after another team makes the inevitable Daniel Jones trade-up ahead of them, they're content to stay put and take my favorite corner in this class in Byron Murphy, who doesn't have the prototypical size of a Seahawks corner but is so smooth otherwise.

With the second pick they got the from the Chiefs, the Seahawks trade down again, picking up No. 85 and 113. Now owning back-to-back picks in the third round, they scoop up Nelson, a big defensive end who can rush the passer or knock passes down with his long arms, then go with Ridley, who might not have the upside of his brother but is getting lost among a group of about a dozen or so talented players at the position this year.

The fourth round brings an athletic free safety in Tell who can try his hand at replacing Earl Thomas but may settle in as more of a depth option. The Seahawks trade down again with their fifth-round pick for two more selections, then take Edwards as an option at right tackle, possibly even as a rookie. Sweeney is a blocking tight end who serves as a backup plan if Will Dissly can't get healthy, while Higdon is a great find in the seventh round to compete for a committee role.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 5 OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky

2 39 DE Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

3 70 to Cleveland

3 80 RB David Montgomery, Iowa State from CLE* 3 97 FS Jaquan Johnson, Miami from NE* 4 107 to New England

5 145 CB Mark Fields, Clemson

5 147 to New England from BUF* 5 155 WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson from CLE* 6 208 RB Myles Gaskin, Washington from PHI 7 215 DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia from ARI

The Bucs really need to find some edge talent that fits in Todd Bowles' 3-4, and if Allen is gone I can certainly see them trying to trade back and picking up a guy like Brian Burns. But here they luck out when two QBs go in the top three and they scoop up the ultra-talented linebacker from Kentucky, who will immediately become the team's top edge rusher.

The Bucs then take an excellent interior defensive lineman in Jerry Tillery who isn't getting the buzz he deserves as a potential first-round pick. With Allen and Tillery in the fold, the Bucs make a few trades before Day 2 is up, shipping Jason Pierre-Paul's big contract to the Raiders along with a 2020 fourth for a 2020 third, then sending Gerald McCoy's big contract to the Bills for a fifth-rounder this year.

The Bucs trade back a few spots in the third round before landing a new potential feature back in Montgomery, who some feel is the best runner in this class. Johnson is a versatile safety who can start at either spot for a Bucs defense that could stand to upgrade both positions, making him worth trading up into the late third round for, sacrificing the pick the team got for McCoy.

On Day 3, Fields didn't start much at Clemson last year but he shouldn't be discounted at the pro level, and he could be a great fit in the slot for a Bucs team that needs help at corner. Renfrow can help replace Adam Humphries in the slot, Gaskin is more depth at good value for the running back position, and Ledbetter can be a solid 3-4 defensive end if he can add some mass.

Tennessee Titans

Round Overall Player Notes 1 19 NT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

2 51 CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

3 82 OLB Jachai Polite, Florida

4 121 G Dru Samia, Oklahoma

5 157 to Baltimore

5 160 DE Demarcus Christmas, Florida State from BAL* 5 171 RB Bryce Love, Stanford from BAL/NYG* 6 188 to Baltimore from MIA

Lawrence has the immense size to handle the nose for the Titans defense but is also a versatile option who can help in a number of ways. The Titans need to get Jurrell Casey some help up front after focusing on the linebacker positions last year, and Lawrence would be a great find in the first round.

The second round brings a talented defensive back on the rise in Bunting, a fast corner with good length who excels when the ball is in the air. In Round 3, the Titans take the plunge on Polite, who was once considered a top-15 prospect before an awful week in Indianapolis and poor pro day results tanked his stock. He's a good gamble at an area of need for the Titans.

Samia can provide much needed depth behind FA acquisition Rodger Saffold while competing to start at right guard. The Titans swap their final two picks for two Ravens picks, moving down slightly in the fifth before taking a 3-4 end in Christmas, then gambling on Love's health as a potential long-term complement to Derrick Henry.

Washington Redskins

The Redskins have never been scared to make a splash at the top of the draft, and here they trade No. 15, 96 and their 2020 first-round pick to go up to No. 3 for Haskins, who has a big arm and can succeed in the middle of the field but may not have the accuracy to ever be a good home-run hitter. The team would do well to let Case Keenum play early on and let Haskins do some developing after only starting one year at Ohio State.

The team can use its second-round pick on one of the many talented receivers in this class, and here it happens to be one of Haskins' college teammates in Campbell, who is a plus athlete who does much of his work near the line of scrimmage but it always a threat to house it. Miller is another Alabama defender who will be able to boost the team's pass rush after losing Preston Smith.

Pierschbacher is a candidate to start at center, and he can also provide better depth at guard if he remains a backup. Finley is a solid value in the fifth as someone who will look to stick as Haskins' backup. Wesco is an H-back who's a great blocker with untapped potential as a receiver. Roemer was kicked off the football team last year but is a worthwhile late gamble if an NFL team is comfortable with his character. Johnson provides more depth at receiver, a position worth using multiple picks on in this draft.

Entire mock draft

Pick Team Player 1 OAK f/ARI* QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 2 SF DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State 3 WAS f/NYJ* QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State 4 ARI f/OAK* DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama 5 TB OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky 6 NYG ILB Devin White, LSU 7 JAC OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida 8 ATL f/DET* DT Ed Oliver, Houston 9 BUF DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State 10 DEN QB Drew Lock, Missouri 11 CIN ILB Devin Bush, Michigan 12 CAR f/GB* DL Rashan Gary, Michigan 13 HOU f/MIA* OL Jonah Williams, Alabama 14 DET f/ATL* TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa 15 NYJ f/WAS* OLB Brian Burns, Florida State 16 GB f/CAR* G Cody Ford, Oklahoma 17 NYG f/CLE OLB Clelin Ferrell, Clemson 18 MIN OT Andre Dillard, Washington State 19 TEN NT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson 20 PIT TE Noah Fant, Iowa 21 KC f/SEA* C Garrett Bradbury, NC State 22 BAL WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss 23 MIA f/HOU* DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State 24 OAK f/CHI CB Greedy Williams, LSU 25 CIN f/PHI* QB Daniel Jones, Duke 26 IND DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson 27 ARI f/OAK* WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State 28 LAC OT Kaleb McGary, Washington 29 SEA f/KC* CB Byron Murphy, Washington 30 GB f/NO WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma 31 LAR G/C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M 32 NE WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss





33 ARI CB Deandre Baker, Georgia 34 IND f/NYJ SS Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State 35 DEN f/OAK* G/C Dalton Risner, Kansas State 36 SF WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina 37 NYG OT Greg Little, Ole Miss 38 JAC WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State 39 TB DE Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame 40 BUF WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State 41 OAK f/DEN* RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama 42 PHI f/CIN* G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College 43 DET FS Nasir Adderley, Delaware 44 GB DE Zach Allen, Boston College 45 CLE f/ATL* CB Justin Layne, Michigan State 46 WAS WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State 47 CAR DE/LB Chase Winovich, Michigan 48 MIA G/C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State 49 ATL f/CLE* DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech 50 MIN CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple 51 TEN CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan 52 PIT S/CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida 53 PHI f/BAL FS Juan Thornhill, Virgnia 54 HOU f/SEA CB Julian Love, Notre Dame 55 MIA f/HOU* DE Charles Omenihu, Texas 56 NE f/CHI TE Irv Smith, Alabama 57 NYJ f/PHI* CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky 58 DAL SS Taylor Rapp, Washington 59 IND WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford 60 LAC DT Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State 61 GB f/KC* TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M 62 DET f/NO* DE Joe Jackson, Miami 63 BAL f/SEA* ILB Mack Wilson, Alabama 64 NE CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt





65 ARI FS Darnell Savage, Maryland 66 PIT f/OAK WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State 67 SF CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson 68 PHI f/NYJ* WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame 69 JAC FS Deionte Thompson, Alabama 70 CLE f/TB* OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia 71 DEN CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston 72 CIN OT Tytus Howard, Alabama State 73 NE f/DET WR Andy Isabella, UMass 74 BUF RB Devin Singletary, FAU 75 KC f/GB* CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State 76 WAS OLB Christian Miller, Alabama 77 CAR OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma 78 MIA QB Will Grier, West Virginia 79 NO f/DET* WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri 80 TB f/CLE* RB David Montgomery, Iowa State 81 MIN DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois 82 TEN OLB Jachai Polite, Florida 83 PIT OLB Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion 84 SEA DE Anthony Nelson, Iowa 85 SEA f/BAL* WR Riley Ridley, Georgia 86 HOU RB Damien Harris, Alabama 87 CHI RB Miles Sanders, Penn State 88 DET f/PHI G Connor McGovern, Penn State 89 IND CB David Long, Michigan 90 DAL DT Trysten Hill, Central Florida 91 LAC OLB Germaine Pratt, NC State 92 KC SS Amani Hooker, Iowa 93 ARI f/NYJ* OLB D'Andre Walker, Georgia 94 LAR RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis 95 NYG f/NE DE Renell Wren, Arizona State 96 NYJ f/WAS* C Michael Jordan, Ohio State 97 TB f/NE* FS Jaquan Johnson, Miami 98 JAC f/LAR TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss 99 LAR ILB Vosean Joseph, Florida 100 GB f/CAR* ILB Bobby Okereke, Stanford 101 NE DT Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M 102 BAL G Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin





103 HOU f/NYJ* G Nate Davis, NC Charlotte 104 SF WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia 105 NYJ DE Isaiah Buggs, Alabama 106 OAK TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State 107 TB ILB Blake Cashman, Minnesota 108 NYG G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin 109 MIN f/JAC* OLB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State 110 CIN DT Gerald Willis, Miami 111 NO f/DET* CB Corey Ballentine, Washburn 112 BUF OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois 113 SEA f/BAL* FS Marvell Tell, USC 114 KC f/GB* DE L.J. Collier, TCU 115 CAR QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern 116 ATL f/MIA* OT Trey Pipkins, Sioux Falls 117 DET f/ATL* WR David Sills, West Virginia 118 GB f/WAS OT Chuma Edoga, USC 119 CLE WR Darius Slayton, Auburn 120 JAC f/MIN* RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State 121 TEN G Dru Samia, Oklahoma 122 PIT ILB Tre Lamar, Clemson 123 NYG f/BAL* TE Foster Moreau, LSU 124 KC f/SEA* CB Jordan Brown, South Dakota State 125 OAK f/DEN* ILB David Long Jr., West Virginia 126 CHI OLB Jalen Jelks, Oregon 127 PHI DT Greg Gaines, Washington 128 DAL TE Dax Raymond, Utah State 129 IND DE Ben Banogu, TCU 130 LAC CB Kris Boyd, Texas 131 BUF f/KC DE Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan 132 NYG f/NO CB Jimmy Moreland, James Madison 133 LAR CB Jamel Dean, Auburn 134 SF f/NE* ILB Tre Watson, Maryland 135 IND RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma 136 DAL DE Austin Bryant, Clemson 137 MIA f/ATL* WR Gary Jennings, West Virginia 138 DET f/PHI* QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo





139 ARI C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia 140 NO f/OAK* LB Te'von Coney, Notre Dame 141 PIT f/OAK G Ben Powers, Oklahoma 142 BAL f/NYG* WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo 143 NYG WR Stanley Morgan, Nebraska 144 ATL f/CLE* ILB Cameron Smith, USC 145 TB CB Mark Fields, Clemson 146 PHI f/DET* OT Dennis Daley, South Carolina 147 NE f/TB* S Sheldrick Redwine, Miami 148 DEN TE Drew Sample, Washington 149 CIN QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn 150 GB RB Benny Snell, Kentucky 151 MIA S Marquise Blair, Utah 152 MIA f/ATL* CB Saivion Smith, Alabama 153 WAS G/C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama 154 CAR DE/LB Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State 155 TB f/CLE* WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson 156 CAR f/DEN* FS Mike Bell, Fresno State 157 BAL f/TEN* OLB Shareef Miller, Penn State 158 BUF f/PIT CB Michael Jackson, Miami 159 NYJ f/SEA* S Will Harris, Boston College 160 TEN f/BAL* DE Demarcus Christmas, Florida State 161 HOU SS Mike Edwards, Kentucky 162 CHI ILB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin 163 PHI RB James Williams, Washington State 164 IND LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii 165 DAL WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor 166 LAC G Phil Haynes, Wake Forest 167 KC RB Mike Weber, Ohio State 168 OAK f/NO* LB Gary Johnson, Texas 169 PIT f/LAR* RB Travis Homer, Miami 170 DEN f/CLE* OLB Justin Hollins, Oregon 171 TEN f/BAL* RB Bryce Love, Stanford 172 ATL RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame 173 WAS QB Ryan Finley, NC State





174 SEA f/NYJ* OT David Edwards, Wisconsin 175 PIT f/OAK CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State 176 SF DT Chris Slayton, Syracuse 177 OAK f/NO* TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA 178 JAC QB Brett Rypien, Boise State 179 ARI f/TB DT Albert Huggins, Clemson 180 NYG OLB Carl Granderson, Wyoming 181 BUF TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia 182 CLE f/DEN* LB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame 183 CIN TE Kaden Smith, Stanford 184 NO f/DET* S/CB Evan Worthington, Colorado 185 GB CB Tim Harris, Virginia 186 ATL CB Blessaun Austin, Rutgers 187 DEN f/CAR* ILB Joe Giles-Harris, Duke 188 BAL f/TEN* WR Penny Hart, Georgia State 189 CLE DT Terry Beckner, Missouri 190 JAC f/MIN* G Mitch Hyatt, Clemson 191 NE f/BAL* RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M 192 LAR f/PIT* NT Dontavius Russell, Auburn 193 BAL C Nick Allegretti, Illinois 194 GB f/SEA S/CB Lukas Denis, Boston College 195 HOU OT Oli Udoh, Elon 196 NYJ f/CHI WR Terry Godwin, Georgia 197 PHI C Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas 198 PHI f/CIN* OLB Porter Gustin, USC 199 IND WR Keelan Doss, Cal Davis 200 LAC WR DaMarkus Lodge, Ole Miss 201 KC OLB Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas 202 DET f/NO* WR Greg Dortch, Wake Forest 203 LAR OT Martez Ivey, Florida 204 DET f/NE OLB Chase Hansen, Utah 205 BAL f/NE* LB Ulysees Gilbert, Akron 206 WAS TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia 207 LAR f/PIT* OLB Wyatt Ray, Boston College 208 TB f/PHI RB Myles Gaskin, Washington 209 MIN RB Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska 210 CIN OLB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington 211 CIN RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple 212 SF G Nate Herbig, Stanford 213 CIN CB Derrick Baity, Kentucky 214 SEA f/KC* TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College





215 TB f/ARI DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia 216 KC f/SF TE Zach Gentry, Michigan 217 SEA f/NYJ* RB Karan Higdon, Michigan 218 OAK DT Daniel Wise, Kansas 219 PIT f/TB TE Alize Mack, Notre Dame 220 HOU f/NYG DT Daylon Mack, Texas A&M 221 CLE f/JAC LB Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois 222 CHI f/DEN CB Hamp Cheevers, Boston College 223 CIN G Javon Patterson, Ole Miss 224 PHI f/DET* WR Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado 225 BUF SS Andrew Wingard, Wyoming 226 GB WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas 227 WAS OT Tyler Roemer, San Diego State 228 BUF f/CAR G Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky 229 DET f/MIA DE John Cominsky, Charleston 230 ATL WR Cody Thompson, Toledo 231 DET f/PHI* CB Blace Brown, Troy 232 NYG f/MIN G Paul Adams, Missouri 233 ATL f/MIA* QB Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss 234 MIA f/PIT OT Tyree St. Louis, Miami 235 CLE f/DEN* G Ethan Greenidge, Villanova 236 CAR f/JAC* WR Tyre Brady, Marshall 237 DEN f/HOU OLB Gerri Green, Mississippi State 238 CHI S/CB Ugo Amadi, Oregon 239 NE f/PHI QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State 240 IND CB Isaiah Wharton, Rutgers 241 DAL RB Tony Pollard, Memphis 242 LAC QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State 243 NE f/KC LB Jamal Davis II, Akron 244 NO OT/G Joshua Miles, Morgan State 245 NYG f/LAR QB Jacob Dolegala, Central Connecticut St 246 BAL f/NE* CB Jamal Peters, Mississippi State 247 JAC f/MIN* DE Landis Durham, Texas A&M 248 NYJ f/ARI* RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State 249 ARI LB Sione Takitaki, BYU 250 MIN G Tyler Jones, NC State 251 LAR OLB Malik Reed, Nevada 252 SF f/NE* P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah 253 WAS WR KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State 254 ARI RB Darwin Thompson, Utah State





Mock trades