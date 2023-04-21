The 2023 NFL Draft is one week away. In today's thought exercise, the mock draft is expanded to seven rounds. At the top of the draft, four quarterbacks are taken inside the top five. It is an unrealistic outcome without any trades, but the intent is more so to shed light on some of the prospects who could hear their names called over the course of three days next week.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There are only 31 picks in the first round as a result of the Dolphins' pick being forfeited due to tampering violations.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
As draft day draws near, the drum beat grows louder in favor of Bryce Young going No. 1 overall. Head coach Frank Reich gets a point guard to play the quarterback position.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The final mock draft will come out next week but, for now, the choice is C.J. Stroud. I have a hard time imagining that the Texans will bypass the chance to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The Cardinals could use the extra draft assets to rebuild the roster, but Arizona is afraid of losing out on Will Anderson Jr. so it stays put and takes the best player available.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Indianapolis could have a choice to make between two quarterbacks. In this instance, it is Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. It is my belief that the Colts would take Levis. The Colts have lacked stability at the position since Andrew Luck retired.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Seattle restarts the financial clock at quarterback with the selection of Anthony Richardson. He is afforded the time to grow and develop as a professional under the guidance of Geno Smith before being inserted into the starting role.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Detroit lands arguably the best defensive prospect available at No. 6 overall. Jalen Carter has generated his share of discussion off the field but has the potential to be a dominant player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Offensive line and cornerback are big needs for Las Vegas. It could be too early to take an offensive lineman so the Raiders take a culture-building cornerback who is aggressive playing downhill, but also has the intelligence and awareness to thrive in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Tyree Wilson has been mentioned as a possibility to be taken before Will Anderson Jr. Atlanta is fortunate to land him at No. 8 overall. Arnold Ebiketie and Wilson should have one-on-one matchups with David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett working inside.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Peter Skoronski may only be an average offensive tackle, but is that more valuable than a good offensive guard? The Bears have the luxury of making that decision themselves. They bring Skoronski in to upgrade the floor of the offensive line unit; where he plays is less of a concern.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Philadelphia throws another pass rusher log onto the fire. The Eagles are a few players away from recreating the 2021 national champion Georgia defense with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and now Nolan Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Tennessee has been linked to quarterbacks in this draft class but the reality is that the infrastructure is nowhere near ready to insert a rookie quarterback. The Titans take Paris Johnson Jr. from Mike Vrabel's alma mater to upgrade the offensive line.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Cornerback is not the biggest need for the Texans but Christian Gonzalez may be the best player on the board. Derek Stingley Jr. and Gonzalez are an incredibly gifted duo.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The mock draft community may not have an answer as to how New York views Mekhi Becton and his progress toward a return before the draft. There is a case that the Jets need left and right tackles so that should not stop them from taking a player like Broderick Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Darnell Wright is the best offensive tackle prospect available and it is a desperate need for the franchise. Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu and Riley Reiff -- the Patriots have a bevy of options for the right side of the offensive line and should not sacrifice a long-term vision for players who may not fill that role beyond the upcoming season.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Green Bay is turning the offense over to Jordan Love. He needs weapons to succeed and build confidence on this new journey. The draft before Aaron Rodgers became the starter, the Packers selected wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the second round and tight end Jermichael Finley in the third round. A similar strategy could play out this year.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Washington needs to upgrade at the cornerback position so it adds Joey Porter Jr. one selection before his father's former team comes on the clock.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Pittsburgh is rumored to be interested in trading up for Jalen Carter but could also use offensive tackle help. The run on the position has already happened so the Steelers address another important need: cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Detroit doubles down on the defensive line with its first two selections. First, the Lions added Jalen Carter and now brings in Lukas Van Ness. The Lions will continue to be built through power.
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Tampa Bay invested in its offensive line for years but the unit needs some attention after the past few offseasons. The Buccaneers have at least two long-term pieces to build around with Tristan Wirfs and now O'Cyrus Torrence.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
After taking Anthony Richardson No. 5 overall, Seattle adds an important piece to its defensive front. The Seahawks have Boye Mafe, Dre'Mont Jones and now Myles Murphy.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The Chargers can walk away from Austin Ekeler after the season without any remorse because they add his replacement in the form of Bijan Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Baltimore has made the wide receiver room a lot more interesting with Quentin Johnston, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Lamar Jackson has plenty of options in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Minnesota adds a high-floor quarterback at a much lower cost to ease the transition from Kirk Cousins.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Jacksonville has invested a lot into its defensive front and it is time for those investments to pay dividends. Travon Walker, Bryan Bresee and Josh Allen give the Jaguars an athletically superior defensive line, but that needs to turn into production.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Steve Avila IOL
TCU • Sr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Steve Avila was a leader during the Horned Frogs' excellent season. The Giants have addressed the corners with two offensive tackles taken in the first round and now add to the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Brian Branch is a highly intelligent defensive back who brings leadership and accountability to the secondary. Stephon Gilmore, Trevon Diggs and Branch should have Cowboys fans feeling more confident about that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Buffalo is only concerned with keeping pace with Kansas City. Dalton Kincaid is a smooth pass catcher capable of making big plays after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Cincinnati adds depth and pass-rush ability to the interior defensive line. Calijah Kancey is not going to hold up against the run but the Bengals are bringing him in to heat up the quarterback in critical moments.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
New Orleans signed a few interior defenders in free agency to replace Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata. Mazi Smith is a wide body who will upgrade the run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'4" / 309 lbs
Similar to Detroit, Philadelphia doubles down on the defensive line. The defensive line has always been a position of strength for the defending NFC champions and it will remain that way under the direction of general manager Howie Roseman.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs
If Kansas City is not aggressive in adding some help to the offensive line, teams between now and their next selection are going to pounce on the opportunity and take all of the best talent off the board. The Chiefs take matters into their own hands by adding Dawand Jones.
Round 2
32. Steelers - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
33. Texans - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
34. Cardinals - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
35. Colts - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
36. Rams - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
37. Seahawks - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
38. Raiders - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
39. Panthers - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
40. Saints - Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State
41. Titans - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
42. Jets - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
43. Jets - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
44. Falcons - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
45. Packers - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
46. Patriots - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
47. Commanders - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
48. Lions - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
49. Steelers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
50. Buccaneers - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
51. Dolphins - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
52. Seahawks - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
53. Bears - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
54. Chargers - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
55. Lions - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
56. Jaguars - DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
57. Giants - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
58. Cowboys - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
59. Bills - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
60. Bengals - Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
61. Bears - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
62. Eagles - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
63. Chiefs - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
Round 3
64. Bears - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
65. Texans - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
66. Cardinals - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
67. Broncos - Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State
68. Broncos - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
69. Rams - Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
70. Raiders - Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
71. Saints - Quan Martin, S, Illinois
72. Titans - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
73. Texans - Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
74. Browns - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
75. Falcons - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
76. Patriots - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
77. Rams - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
78. Packers - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
79. Colts - Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
80. Steelers - Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
81. Lions - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
82. Buccaneers - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
83. Seahawks - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
84. Dolphins - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
85. Chargers - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
86. Ravens - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
87. Vikings - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
88. Jaguars - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
89. Giants - Marte Mapu, S/LB, Sacramento State
90. Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
91. Bills - Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama
92. Bengals - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
93. Panthers - Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
94. Eagles - Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah
95. Chiefs - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
96. Cardinals - Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
97. Commanders - Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
98. Browns - Byron Young, DL, Alabama
99. 49ers - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
100. Raiders - K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
101. 49ers - Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
102. 49ers - Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU
Round 4
103. Bears - Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
104. Texans - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
105. Cardinals - Carter Warren, OL, Pittsburgh
106. Colts - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
107. Patriots - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
108. Broncos - Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
109. Raiders - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
110. Falcons - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
111. Browns - Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
112. Jets - JL Skinner, S, Boise State
113. Falcons - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
114. Panthers - Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
115. Saints - Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
116. Packers - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
117. Patriots - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
118. Commanders - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
119. Vikings - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
120. Steelers - Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
121. Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
122. Chiefs - Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
123. Seahawks - DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
124. Ravens - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
125. Chargers - Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
126. Browns - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
127. Jaguars - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
128. Giants - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
129. Cowboys - Tre Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
130. Bills - Tank Dell, WR, Houston
131. Bengals - Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
132. Panthers - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
133. Bears - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
134. Chiefs - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
135. Patriots - Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
Round 5
136. Bears - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
137. Bills - Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
138. Colts - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
139. Broncos - Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
140. Browns - DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
141. Raiders - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
142. Browns - Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
143. Jets - Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson
144. Raiders - Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
145. Panthers - Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State
146. Saints - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
147. Titans - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
148. Bears - Israel Abinakanda, RB, Pittsburgh
149. Packers - Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky
150. Commanders - Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
151. Seahawks - Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State
152. Lions - Jon Gaines II, IOL, UCLA
153. Buccaneers - Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia
154. Seahawks - Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
155. 49ers - Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
156. Chargers - Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
157. Ravens - Nick Broeker, IOL, Ole Miss
158. Vikings - Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina
159. Lions - Jay Ward, DB, LSU
160. Giants - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
161. Texans - Asim Richards, OL, North Carolina
162. Colts - Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
163. Bengals - Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
164. 49ers - Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford
165. Saints - Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
166. Chiefs - Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan
167. Rams - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
168. Cardinals - Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
169. Cowboys - Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU
170. Packers - Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
171. Rams - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
172. Giants - Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan
173. 49ers - Jake Moody, K, Michigan
174. Raiders - Will Mallory, TE, Miami
175. Buccaneers - Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon
176. Colts - Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
177. Rams - Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
Round 6
178. Chiefs - Daniel Scott, S, California
179. Buccaneers - Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville
180. Cardinals - Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State
181. Buccaneers - Owen Pappoe, LB, Louisville
182. Rams - Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State
183. Lions - Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
184. Patriots - Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas
185. Jaguars - Tre Hawkins, CB, Old Dominion
186. Titans - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
187. Patriots - Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky
188. Jaguars - Tyrus Wheat, EDGE, Mississippi State
189. Rams - Richard Gouraige, OL, Florida
190. Browns - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
191. Rams - Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
192. Patriots - Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida
193. Commanders - Warren McLendon, OL, Georgia
194. Lions - Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan
195. Broncos - Starling Thomas IV, CB, UAB
196. Buccaneers - Shakel Brown, DL, Troy
197. Dolphins - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
198. Seahawks - Dee Winters, LB, TCU
199. Ravens - Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
200. Chargers - Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
201. Texans - Desjuan Johnson, DT, Toledo
202. Jaguars - Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
203. Texans - Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech
204. Raiders - Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
205. Bills - Andre Carter, EDGE, Army
206. Bengals - Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
207. Jets - Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas
208. Jaguars - Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State
209. Giants - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
210. Patriots - TK McLendon Jr., DL, Eastern Kentucky
211. Vikings - Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
212. Cowboys - Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
213. Cardinals - Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State
214. Raiders - McClendon Curtis, IOL, Chattanooga
215. Commanders - Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
216. 49ers - Ilm Manning, OL, Hawaii
217. Chiefs - Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
Round 7
218. Chiefs - Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, Georgia
219. Eagles - Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
220. Raiders - Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State
221. Colts - Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
222. 49ers - Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati
223. Rams - Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers
224. Falcons - TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon
225. Falcons - Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
226. Jaguars - Andrew Voorhees, IOL, USC
227. Saints - Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
228. Titans - Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
229. Browns - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
230. Texans - Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State
231. Raiders - DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama
232. Packers - Jaxson Kirkland, IOL, Washington
233. Commanders - Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss
234. Steelers - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame
235. Packers - Devonnsha Maxwell, DL, Chattanooga
236. Colts - Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
237. Seahawks - Atonio Mafi, IOL, UCLA
238. Dolphins - Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State
239. Chargers - Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
240. Giants - Jake Andrews, C, Troy
241. Steelers - Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky
242. Packers - Max Duggan, QB, TCU
243. Giants - Christian Izien, S, Rutgers
244. Cowboys - Durrell Johnson, EDGE, Liberty
245. Patriots - Travis Vokolek, TE, Nebraska
246. Bengals - Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas
247. 49ers - Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
248. Eagles - Ty Okada, S, Montana State
249. Chiefs - Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
250. Chiefs - John Ojukwu, IOL, Boise State
251. Rams - Eku Leota, EDGE, Auburn
252. Buccaneers - Grant Dubose, WR, Charlotte
253. 49ers - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
254. Giants - Micah Baskerville, LB, LSU
255. 49ers - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
256. Packers - Joey Fisher, OL, Shepherd
257. Saints - DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
258. Bears - Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan
259. Texans - Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The full list of prospect rankings can be found here.