From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st As draft day draws near, the drum beat grows louder in favor of Bryce Young going No. 1 overall. Head coach Frank Reich gets a point guard to play the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The final mock draft will come out next week but, for now, the choice is C.J. Stroud. I have a hard time imagining that the Texans will bypass the chance to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals could use the extra draft assets to rebuild the roster, but Arizona is afraid of losing out on Will Anderson Jr. so it stays put and takes the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis could have a choice to make between two quarterbacks. In this instance, it is Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. It is my belief that the Colts would take Levis. The Colts have lacked stability at the position since Andrew Luck retired.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle restarts the financial clock at quarterback with the selection of Anthony Richardson. He is afforded the time to grow and develop as a professional under the guidance of Geno Smith before being inserted into the starting role.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit lands arguably the best defensive prospect available at No. 6 overall. Jalen Carter has generated his share of discussion off the field but has the potential to be a dominant player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line and cornerback are big needs for Las Vegas. It could be too early to take an offensive lineman so the Raiders take a culture-building cornerback who is aggressive playing downhill, but also has the intelligence and awareness to thrive in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyree Wilson has been mentioned as a possibility to be taken before Will Anderson Jr. Atlanta is fortunate to land him at No. 8 overall. Arnold Ebiketie and Wilson should have one-on-one matchups with David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett working inside.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski may only be an average offensive tackle, but is that more valuable than a good offensive guard? The Bears have the luxury of making that decision themselves. They bring Skoronski in to upgrade the floor of the offensive line unit; where he plays is less of a concern.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia throws another pass rusher log onto the fire. The Eagles are a few players away from recreating the 2021 national champion Georgia defense with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and now Nolan Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee has been linked to quarterbacks in this draft class but the reality is that the infrastructure is nowhere near ready to insert a rookie quarterback. The Titans take Paris Johnson Jr. from Mike Vrabel's alma mater to upgrade the offensive line.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback is not the biggest need for the Texans but Christian Gonzalez may be the best player on the board. Derek Stingley Jr. and Gonzalez are an incredibly gifted duo.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The mock draft community may not have an answer as to how New York views Mekhi Becton and his progress toward a return before the draft. There is a case that the Jets need left and right tackles so that should not stop them from taking a player like Broderick Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Darnell Wright is the best offensive tackle prospect available and it is a desperate need for the franchise. Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu and Riley Reiff -- the Patriots have a bevy of options for the right side of the offensive line and should not sacrifice a long-term vision for players who may not fill that role beyond the upcoming season.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay is turning the offense over to Jordan Love. He needs weapons to succeed and build confidence on this new journey. The draft before Aaron Rodgers became the starter, the Packers selected wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the second round and tight end Jermichael Finley in the third round. A similar strategy could play out this year.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Washington needs to upgrade at the cornerback position so it adds Joey Porter Jr. one selection before his father's former team comes on the clock.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh is rumored to be interested in trading up for Jalen Carter but could also use offensive tackle help. The run on the position has already happened so the Steelers address another important need: cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit doubles down on the defensive line with its first two selections. First, the Lions added Jalen Carter and now brings in Lukas Van Ness. The Lions will continue to be built through power.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay invested in its offensive line for years but the unit needs some attention after the past few offseasons. The Buccaneers have at least two long-term pieces to build around with Tristan Wirfs and now O'Cyrus Torrence.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th After taking Anthony Richardson No. 5 overall, Seattle adds an important piece to its defensive front. The Seahawks have Boye Mafe, Dre'Mont Jones and now Myles Murphy.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers can walk away from Austin Ekeler after the season without any remorse because they add his replacement in the form of Bijan Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore has made the wide receiver room a lot more interesting with Quentin Johnston, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Lamar Jackson has plenty of options in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota adds a high-floor quarterback at a much lower cost to ease the transition from Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has invested a lot into its defensive front and it is time for those investments to pay dividends. Travon Walker, Bryan Bresee and Josh Allen give the Jaguars an athletically superior defensive line, but that needs to turn into production.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Steve Avila IOL TCU • Sr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Steve Avila was a leader during the Horned Frogs' excellent season. The Giants have addressed the corners with two offensive tackles taken in the first round and now add to the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch is a highly intelligent defensive back who brings leadership and accountability to the secondary. Stephon Gilmore, Trevon Diggs and Branch should have Cowboys fans feeling more confident about that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo is only concerned with keeping pace with Kansas City. Dalton Kincaid is a smooth pass catcher capable of making big plays after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati adds depth and pass-rush ability to the interior defensive line. Calijah Kancey is not going to hold up against the run but the Bengals are bringing him in to heat up the quarterback in critical moments.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans signed a few interior defenders in free agency to replace Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata. Mazi Smith is a wide body who will upgrade the run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin • Sr • 6'4" / 309 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 12th Similar to Detroit, Philadelphia doubles down on the defensive line. The defensive line has always been a position of strength for the defending NFC champions and it will remain that way under the direction of general manager Howie Roseman.