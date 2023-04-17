We're inside two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft, which means, of course, the end is near. It also means you can expect a seven-round mock draft because what better way to cap off more than seven months of mock drafts than with what I will, in the name of comedy, call a celebration of all 259 picks. And because I truly want you to enjoy yourselves (or, perhaps, make it easier for you to send angry tweets -- either way, you're welcome!), I've broken down the picks by teams, as well.
One last thing: there are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
OK, let's get to it -- all 259 picks.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the top two QBs in this draft class. We've heard that the Panthers are high on Stroud -- and for now, we have him going No. 1 because it's easy to envision him transitioning from Ohio State to a Carolina staff that includes Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills. But he threw at his pro day and, like Stroud, showed off the traits that make him so special. He's our QB1 but it's not hard to imagine why, for example, the Panthers might prefer Stroud. If so, the Texans will jump at the chance to land Young here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the Cardinals go with arguably the safest pick in the draft: pass rusher Will Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Richardson was pretty impressive at his pro day; he's built like a defensive end runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game, not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lucas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Jalen Carter would be an option here too, but the Raiders have huge needs in the secondary and Christian Gonzalez is arguably the best corner in this class. A Colorado transfer, he's a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks. Off-field issues could affect where he's taken but there's no denying he's a top-5 talent and maybe the top overall player in this class.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Few teams have been as busy this offseason than the Bears, who added talent on both sides of the ball, including guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in '22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's still a need at right tackle and edge rusher but with many of the top free-agent offensive lineman already signed elsewhere, and since this draft class is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. here. He played LT last season at Ohio State and was the RG during the '21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is Priority No. 1, and they can circle back at pick No. 53 (or even 61) to get that pass rusher.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Eagles could choose to go EDGE here but the top three are already off the board, and maybe even running back Bijan Robinson is a consideration. Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 during the fall but he came in a 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Titans added Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in free agency to bolster the O-line but there's still room for improvement. Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle too. That's not the final determinant of success. In Tennessee he can play inside on Day 1.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Texans got their QB with the No. 2 pick, and now they give him a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State pro day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. It's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for Georgia, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season but was dominant for the Vols once he moved to the right side. And he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week and pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into the middle of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall but Banks put together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
Brents is 6-foot-3, ran a 4.53 40 at the combine and had among the best 3-cone and short-shuttle times too. He's long, fast, physical and plays with an edge -- he sounds like a Steelers corner.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
We were at Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold, you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. Even with the Baker Mayfield signing, the Bucs could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 20
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Zay Flowers, who has a chance to be WR1, was virtually unstoppable at Boston College and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets -- and he also has return skills.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
The Ravens added WRs Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and while the position is still a need, cornerback is near the top of the list. Forbes is almost 6-foot-1, but weighs just 166 pounds. But you wouldn't know it to watch him play, and more than that he's had 14 interceptions the past three seasons including a whopping six pick-sixes.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Murphy turned 21 in early January and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
The Giants would love to land an interior offensive linemen or a cornerback here but they would have to reach for one at this spot on the board. Instead, they target another need: wide receiver. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Dalton Schultz is now in Houston. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And yes, we know, the Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook a year ago. But Cook isn't an every-down back. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense? There are worse things.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming another one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he's is an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Philly.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
Round 2
|ROUND
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|COLLEGE
|2
|32
|Steelers
|Keion White
|EDGE
|Georgia Tech
|2
|33
|Texans
|BJ Ojulari
|EDGE
|LSU
|2
|34
|Cardinals
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|2
|35
|Colts
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|2
|36
|Rams
|Cody Mauch
|OL
|North Dakota State
|2
|37
|Seahawks
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|2
|38
|Raiders
|Matthew Bergeron
|OT
|Syracuse
|2
|39
|Panthers
|Will McDonald IV
|EDGE
|Iowa State
|2
|40
|Saints
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|2
|41
|Titans
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|2
|42
|Jets
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Iowa
|2
|43
|Jets
|John Michael Schmitz
|OC
|Minnesota
|2
|44
|Falcons
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|2
|45
|Packers
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|2
|46
|Patriots
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|2
|47
|Commanders
|Joe Tippman
|C
|Wisconsin
|2
|48
|Lions
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|2
|49
|Steelers
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|2
|50
|Buccaneers
|Siaki Ika
|DL
|Baylor
|2
|51
|Dolphins
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Pittsburgh
|2
|52
|Seahawks
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|2
|53
|Bears
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|EDGE
|USC
|2
|54
|Chargers
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Washington State
|2
|55
|Lions
|Mazi Smith
|DL
|Michigan
|2
|56
|Jaguars
|Jartavius Martin
|S
|Illinois
|2
|57
|Giants
|Steve Avila
|OL
|TCU
|2
|58
|Cowboys
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Texas A&M
|2
|59
|Bills
|Gervon Dexter
|DL
|Florida
|2
|60
|Bengals
|Cam Smith
|CB
|South Carolina
|2
|61
|Bears
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|2
|62
|Eagles
|Byron Young
|DL
|Alabama
|2
|63
|Chiefs
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|EDGE
|Northwestern
Round 3
|3
|64
|Bears
|Luke Wypler
|C
|Ohio State
|3
|65
|Texans
|Zacch Pickens
|DL
|South Carolina
|3
|66
|Cardinals
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Auburn
|3
|67
|Broncos
|Chandler Zavala
|OL
|NC State
|3
|68
|Broncos
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|3
|69
|Rams
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|3
|70
|Raiders
|Keeanu Benton
|DL
|Wisconsin
|3
|71
|Saints
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Oklahoma
|3
|72
|Titans
|Isaiah Foskey
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|3
|73
|Texans
|DJ Turner
|CB
|Michigan
|3
|74
|Browns
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|3
|75
|Falcons
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|3
|76
|Patriots
|Josh Downs
|WR
|UNC
|3
|77
|Rams
|Derick Hall
|EDGE
|Auburn
|3
|78
|Packers
|YaYa Diaby
|EDGE
|Louisville
|3
|79
|Colts
|Nick Saldiveri
|OL
|Old Dominion
|3
|80
|Steelers
|Tyler Steen
|OT
|Alabama
|3
|81
|Lions
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|Texas
|3
|82
|Buccaneers
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tulane
|3
|83
|Seahawks
|Marte Mapu
|LB
|Sacramento State
|3
|84
|Dolphins
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|South Dakota State
|3
|85
|Chargers
|Jalen Redmond
|DL
|Oklahoma
|3
|86
|Ravens
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|UCLA
|3
|87
|Vikings
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Syracuse
|3
|88
|Jaguars
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|3
|89
|Giants
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|3
|90
|Cowboys
|JL Skinner
|S
|Boise State
|3
|91
|Bills
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|Miami
|3
|92
|Bengals
|Jaquelin Roy
|DL
|LSU
|3
|93
|Panthers
|Cory Trice
|CB
|Purdue
|3
|94
|Eagles
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|3
|95
|Chiefs
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Tennessee
|3
|96
|Cardinals
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|3
|97
|Commanders
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Penn State
|3
|98
|Browns
|Brodric Martin
|DL
|Western Kentucky
|3
|99
|49ers
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|3
|100
|Raiders
|Sydney Brown
|S
|Illinois
|3
|101
|49ers
|Wanya Morris
|OT
|Oklahoma
|3
|102
|49ers
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Michigan State
|4
|103
|Bears
|Colby Wooden
|DL
|Auburn
|4
|104
|Texans
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
Round 4
|4
|105
|Cardinals
|Myles Brooks
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|106
|Colts
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|4
|107
|Patriots
|Byron Young
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|4
|108
|Broncos
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|4
|109
|Raiders
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|4
|110
|Falcons
|Braeden Daniels
|OG
|Utah
|4
|111
|Browns
|Andre Carter II
|EDGE
|Army
|4
|112
|Jets
|Jay Ward
|S
|LSU
|4
|113
|Falcons
|Jordan Battle
|S
|Alabama
|4
|114
|Panthers
|Nick Broeker
|OG
|Ole Miss
|4
|115
|Saints
|Karl Brooks
|EDGE
|Bowling Green
|4
|116
|Packers
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4
|117
|Patriots
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|Alabama
|4
|118
|Commanders
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Penn State
|4
|119
|Vikings
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|4
|120
|Steelers
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|4
|121
|Jaguars
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|4
|122
|Chiefs
|Cameron Young
|DL
|Mississippi State
|4
|123
|Seahawks
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|LSU
|4
|124
|Ravens
|Yasir Abdullah
|EDGE
|Louisville
|4
|125
|Chargers
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|4
|126
|Browns
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|Michigan
|4
|127
|Jaguars
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|LSU
|4
|128
|Giants
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|4
|129
|Cowboys
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|OL
|Alabama
|4
|130
|Bills
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Penn State
|4
|131
|Bengals
|Chris Smith II
|S
|Georgia
|4
|132
|Panthers
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|Houston
|4
|133
|Bears
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|4
|134
|Chiefs
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|TCU
|4
|135
|Patriots
|Quindell Johnson
|S
|Memphis
Round 5
|5
|136
|Bears
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|5
|137
|Bills
|Sidy Sow
|OG
|Eastern Michigan
|5
|138
|Colts
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|5
|139
|Broncos
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|5
|140
|Browns
|Isaiah Moore
|LB
|NC State
|5
|141
|Raiders
|Ricky Stromberg
|C
|Arkansas
|5
|142
|Browns
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|5
|143
|Jets
|Moro Ojomo
|DL
|Texas
|5
|144
|Raiders
|Henry Bainivalu
|OG
|Washington
|5
|145
|Panthers
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Cincinnati
|5
|146
|Saints
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Iowa
|5
|147
|Titans
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|ECU
|5
|148
|Bears
|DJ Johnson
|EDGE
|Oregon
|5
|149
|Packers
|Atonio Mafi
|OG
|UCLA
|5
|150
|Commanders
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
|5
|151
|Seahawks
|Viliami Fehoko
|DL
|San Diego State
|5
|152
|Lions
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Stanford
|5
|153
|Buccaneers
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|5
|154
|Seahawks
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|5
|155
|49ers
|Jon Gaines II
|OG
|UCLA
|5
|156
|Chargers
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Houston
|5
|157
|Ravens
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|5
|158
|Vikings
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|5
|159
|Lions
|Andrew Vorhees
|OG
|USC
|5
|160
|Giants
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Iowa
|5
|161
|Texans
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|C
|Michigan
|5
|162
|Colts
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|5
|163
|Bengals
|Zach Harrison
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|5
|164
|49ers
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami
|5
|165
|Saints
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|Duke
|5
|166
|Chiefs
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Oklahoma
|5
|167
|Rams
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|5
|168
|Cardinals
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Toledo
|5
|169
|Cowboys
|Dante Stills
|DL
|West Virginia
|5
|170
|Packers
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|Tulane
|5
|171
|Rams
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|5
|172
|Giants
|K.J. Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|5
|173
|49ers
|Chamarri Conner
|S
|Virginia Tech
|5
|174
|Raiders
|Tyrus Wheat
|EDGE
|Mississippi State
|5
|175
|Buccaneers
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|5
|176
|Colts
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Minnesota
|5
|177
|Rams
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Alabama
Round 6
|6
|178
|Chiefs
|Jose Ramirez
|EDGE
|Eastern Michigan
|6
|179
|Buccaneers
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|6
|180
|Cardinals
|Jake Andrews
|OL
|Troy
|6
|181
|Buccaneers
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|6
|182
|Rams
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|DL
|UT-Chattanooga
|6
|183
|Lions
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|6
|184
|Patriots
|Bryce Baringer
|P
|Michigan State
|6
|185
|Jaguars
|Kobie Turner
|DL
|Wake Forest
|6
|186
|Titans
|Jake Moody
|K
|Michigan
|6
|187
|Patriots
|DJ Dale
|DL
|Alabama
|6
|188
|Texans
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|NC State
|6
|189
|Rams
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|Ohio State
|6
|190
|Browns
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|6
|191
|Rams
|Jeremy Banks
|LB
|Tennessee
|6
|192
|Patriots
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|6
|193
|Commanders
|Jordan McFadden
|G
|Clemson
|6
|194
|Lions
|Connor Galvin
|G
|Baylor
|6
|195
|Broncos
|Trevor Downing
|C
|Iowa State
|6
|196
|Buccaneers
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|6
|197
|Dolphins
|AT Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|6
|198
|Seahawks
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|6
|199
|Ravens
|Ryan Hayes
|OT
|Michigan
|6
|200
|Chargers
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|6
|201
|Texans
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|6
|202
|Jaguars
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|6
|203
|Texans
|Jeremiah Martin
|EDGE
|Washington
|6
|204
|Raiders
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|6
|205
|Bills
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Oklahoma State
|6
|206
|Bengals
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|6
|207
|Jets
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|Wake Forest
|6
|208
|Jaguars
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|6
|209
|Giants
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|6
|210
|Patriots
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|North Dakota State
|6
|211
|Vikings
|Jerrod Clark
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|212
|Cowboys
|Isaiah Land
|LB
|Florida A&M
|6
|213
|Cardinals
|Mark Evans II
|OG
|Arkansas Pine Bluff
|6
|214
|Raiders
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|6
|215
|Commanders
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|6
|216
|49ers
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|6
|217
|Chiefs
|Keidron Smith
|CB
|Kentucky
Round 7
|7
|218
|Bears
|Matt Landers
|WR
|Arkansas
|7
|219
|Eagles
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|7
|220
|Raiders
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|7
|221
|Colts
|Tavius Robinson
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|7
|222
|49ers
|Jerome Carvin
|OG
|Tennessee
|7
|223
|Rams
|Ochaun Mathis
|EDGE
|Nebraska
|7
|224
|Falcons
|Christian Braswell
|CB
|Rutgers
|7
|225
|Falcons
|Elijah Higgins
|WR
|Stanford
|7
|226
|Jaguars
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Houston
|7
|227
|Saints
|Dee Winters
|LB
|TCU
|7
|228
|Titans
|Richard Gouraige
|OT
|Florida
|7
|229
|Browns
|MJ Anderson
|DL
|Iowa State
|7
|230
|Texans
|Alex Ward
|LS
|UAB
|7
|231
|Raiders
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|7
|232
|Packers
|Tyler Lacy
|DL
|Oklahoma State
|7
|233
|Commanders
|Aubrey Miller
|LB
|Jackson State
|7
|234
|Steelers
|Thomas Incoom
|EDGE
|Central Michigan
|7
|235
|Packers
|Malik Knowles
|WR
|Kansas State
|7
|236
|Colts
|Rejzohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|7
|237
|Seahawks
|Jahleel Billingsley
|TE
|Texas
|7
|238
|Dolphins
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|7
|239
|Chargers
|Noah Taylor
|EDGE
|UNC
|7
|240
|Giants
|Asim Richards
|OG
|UNC
|7
|241
|Steelers
|Arquon Bush
|CB
|Cincinnati
|7
|242
|Packers
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Maryland
|7
|243
|Giants
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|South Alabama
|7
|244
|Cowboys
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OC
|South Carolina
|7
|245
|Patriots
|Anthony Johnson
|S
|Virginia
|7
|246
|Bengals
|Alex Forsyth
|OC
|Oregon
|7
|247
|49ers
|Robert Beal Jr.
|EDGE
|Georgia
|7
|248
|Eagles
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|7
|249
|Chiefs
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|7
|250
|Chiefs
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DL
|Arizona State
|7
|251
|Rams
|Tashawn Manning
|OG
|Kentucky
|7
|252
|Buccaneers
|Mike Morris
|EDGE
|Michigan
|7
|253
|49ers
|Charlie Thomas
|S
|Georgia Tech
|7
|254
|Giants
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|7
|255
|49ers
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|7
|256
|Packers
|Andre Jones
|EDGE
|Louisiana
|7
|257
|Saints
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|7
|258
|Bears
|Antoine Green
|WR
|UNC
|7
|259
|Texans
|Quinton Barrow
|OL
|Grand Valley State
Team-by-team picks breakdown
49ers
3.99 Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
3.101 Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
3.102 Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
5.155 Jon Gaines II, OG, UCLA
5.164 Will Mallory, TE, Miami
5.173 Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech
6.216 Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
7.222 Jerome Carvin, OG, Tennessee
7.247 Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, Georgia
7.253 Charlie Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
7.255 Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky
Bears
1.9 Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
2.53 Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
2.61 Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
3.64 Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
4.103 Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
4.133 Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
5.136 DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
5.148 DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
7.218 Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas
7.258 Antoine Green, WR, UNC
Bengals
1.28 Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
2.60 Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
3.92 Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
4.131 Chris Smith II, S, Georgia
5.163 Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
6.206 Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
7.246 Alex Forsyth, OC, Oregon
Bills
1.27 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
2.59 Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
3.91 Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
4.130 Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
5.137 Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
6.205 Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Broncos
3.67 Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State
3.68 Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
4.108 Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
5.139 Daniel Scott, S, California
6.195 Trevor Downing, C, Iowa State
Browns
3.74 Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
3.98 Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky
4.111 Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
4.126 Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
5.140 Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State
5.142 Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
6.190 Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
7.229 MJ Anderson, DL, Iowa State
Buccaneers
1.19 Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
2.50 Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
3.82 Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
5.153 Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
5.175 Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
6.179 Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
6.181 Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
6.196 Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
7.252 Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
Cardinals
1.3 Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
2.34 Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
3.66 Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
3.96 Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
4.105 Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
5.168 Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo
6.180 Jake Andrews, OL, Troy
6.213 Mark Evans II, OG, Arkansas Pine Bluff
Chargers
1.21 Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2.54 Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
3.85 Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
4.125 Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
5.156 Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
6.200 Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU
7.239 Noah Taylor, EDGE, UNC
Chiefs
1.31 Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
2.63 Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
3.95 Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
4.122 Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State
4.134 Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
5.166 Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma
6.178 Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan
6.217 Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky
7.249 Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
7.250 Nesta Jade Silvera, DL, Arizona State
Colts
1.4 Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
2.35 Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
3.79 Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
4.106 Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
5.138 Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
5.162 Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
5.176 Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
7.221 Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss
7.236 Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State
Commanders
1.16 Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
2.47 Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin
3.97 Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
4.118 Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
5.150 Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
6.193 Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson
6.215 Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
7.233 Aubrey Miller, LB, Jackson State
Cowboys
1.26 Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
2.58 Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
3.90 JL Skinner, S, Boise State
4.129 Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, Alabama
5.169 Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
6.212 Isaiah Land, LB, Florida A&M
7.244 Jovaughn Gwyn, C, South Carolina
Dolphins
2.51 Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
3.84 Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
6.197 AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
7.238 Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
Eagles
1.10 Devin Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
1.30 Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
2.62 Byron Young, DL, Alabama
3.94 Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
7.219 SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
7.248 Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Falcons
1.8 Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
2.44 Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
3.75 Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
4.110 Braeden Daniels, OG, Utah
4.113 Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
5.159 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
7.224 Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers
7.225 Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford
Giants
1.25 Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
2.57 Steve Avila, OL, TCU
3.89 Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
4.128 Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
5.160 Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
5.172 K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
6.209 Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
7.240 Asim Richards, OG, UNC
7.243 Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
7.254 Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
Jaguars
1.24 Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
2.56 Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
3.88 Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
4.121 Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
4.127 Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU
6.185 Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest
6.202 Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
6.208 Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
7.226 Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
Jets
1.13 Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
2.42 Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
2.43 John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota
4.112 Jay Ward, S, LSU
5.143 Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
6.207 Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest
Lions
1.6 Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
1.18 Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
2.48 Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
2.55 Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
3.81 DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
5.152 Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
6.183 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
6.194 Connor Galvin, G, Baylor
Packers
1.15 Brian Branch, S, Alabama
2.45 Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
3.78 YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
4.116 Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
5.149 Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA
5.170 Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
7.232 Tyler Lacy, DL, Oklahoma State
7.235 Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State
7.242 Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
7.256 Andre Jones, EDGE, Louisiana
Panthers
1.1 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
2.39 Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
3.93 Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
4.114 Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss
4.132 Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
5.145 Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
Patriots
1.14 Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
2.46 Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
3.76 Josh Downs, WR, UNC
4.107 Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
4.117 Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
4.135 Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
6.184 Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
6.187 DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
6.192 Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
6.210 Hunter Luepke, RB, North Dakota State
7.245 Anthony Johnson, S, Virginia
Raiders
1.7 Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
2.38 Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
3.70 Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
3.100 Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
4.109 Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
5.141 Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
5.144 Henry Bainivalu, OG, Washington
5.174 Tyrus Wheat, EDGE, Mississippi State
6.204 Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
6.214 Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
7.220 Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
7.231 Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
Rams
2.36 Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
3.69 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
3.77 Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
5.167 Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
5.171 Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
5.177 Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
6.182 Devonnsha Maxwell, DL, UT-Chattanooga
6.189 Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
6.191 Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
7.223 Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
7.251 Tashawn Manning, OG, Kentucky
Ravens
1.22 Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
3.86 Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
4.124 Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville
5.157 Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
6.199 Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
Saints
1.29 Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
2.40 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
3.71 Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
4.115 Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green
5.146 Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
5.165 Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke
7.227 Dee Winters, LB, TCU
7.257 Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
Seahawks
1.5 Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
1.20 O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
2.37 Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
2.52 Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
3.83 Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
4.123 Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
5.151 Viliami Fehoko, DL, San Diego State
5.154 Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
6.198 Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
7.237 Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas
Steelers
1.17 Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
2.32 Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
2.49 Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
3.80 Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
4.120 Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
7.234 Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan
7.241 Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati
Texans
1.2 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
1.12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2.33 BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
3.65 Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
3.73 DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
4.104 Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
5.161 Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
6.188 Drake Thomas, LB, NC State
6.201 Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
6.203 Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
7.230 Alex Ward, LS, UAB
7.259 Quinton Barrow, OL, Grand Valley State
Titans
1.11 Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
2.41 Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
3.72 Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
5.147 Keaton Mitchell, RB, ECU
6.186 Jake Moody, K, Michigan
7.228 Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
Vikings
1.23 Jordan Addison, WR, USC
3.87 Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
4.119 Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
5.158 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
6.211 Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina