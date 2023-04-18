From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the top two QBs in this draft class. We've heard that the Panthers are high on Stroud -- and for now, we have him going No. 1 because it's easy to envision him transitioning from Ohio State to a Carolina staff that includes Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills. But he threw at his pro day and, like Stroud, showed off the traits that make him so special. He's our QB1 but it's not hard to imagine why, for example, the Panthers might prefer Stroud. If so, the Texans will jump at the chance to land Young here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the Cardinals go with arguably the safest pick in the draft: pass rusher Will Anderson.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Richardson was pretty impressive at his pro day; he's built like a defensive end runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game, not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lucas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter would be an option here too, but the Raiders have huge needs in the secondary and Christian Gonzalez is arguably the best corner in this class. A Colorado transfer, he's a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks. Off-field issues could affect where he's taken but there's no denying he's a top-5 talent and maybe the top overall player in this class.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Few teams have been as busy this offseason than the Bears, who added talent on both sides of the ball, including guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in '22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's still a need at right tackle and edge rusher but with many of the top free-agent offensive lineman already signed elsewhere, and since this draft class is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. here. He played LT last season at Ohio State and was the RG during the '21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is Priority No. 1, and they can circle back at pick No. 53 (or even 61) to get that pass rusher.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles could choose to go EDGE here but the top three are already off the board, and maybe even running back Bijan Robinson is a consideration. Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 during the fall but he came in a 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans added Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in free agency to bolster the O-line but there's still room for improvement. Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle too. That's not the final determinant of success. In Tennessee he can play inside on Day 1.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Texans got their QB with the No. 2 pick, and now they give him a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State pro day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. It's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for Georgia, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season but was dominant for the Vols once he moved to the right side. And he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week and pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into the middle of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall but Banks put together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Julius Brents CB Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 10th Brents is 6-foot-3, ran a 4.53 40 at the combine and had among the best 3-cone and short-shuttle times too. He's long, fast, physical and plays with an edge -- he sounds like a Steelers corner.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd We were at Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold, you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. Even with the Baker Mayfield signing, the Bucs could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Zay Flowers, who has a chance to be WR1, was virtually unstoppable at Boston College and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets -- and he also has return skills.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th The Ravens added WRs Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and while the position is still a need, cornerback is near the top of the list. Forbes is almost 6-foot-1, but weighs just 166 pounds. But you wouldn't know it to watch him play, and more than that he's had 14 interceptions the past three seasons including a whopping six pick-sixes.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy turned 21 in early January and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants would love to land an interior offensive linemen or a cornerback here but they would have to reach for one at this spot on the board. Instead, they target another need: wide receiver. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Dalton Schultz is now in Houston. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And yes, we know, the Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook a year ago. But Cook isn't an every-down back. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense? There are worse things.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming another one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he's is an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Philly.