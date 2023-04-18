dorian-thompson-robinson.jpg
USATSI

We're inside two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft, which means, of course, the end is near. It also means you can expect a seven-round mock draft because what better way to cap off more than seven months of mock drafts than with what I will, in the name of comedy, call a celebration of all 259 picks. And because I truly want you to enjoy yourselves (or, perhaps, make it easier for you to send angry tweets -- either way, you're welcome!), I've broken down the picks by teams, as well.

Also: remember to check out With the First Pick, the NFL Draft podcast I co-host with former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. We're live THREE times a week: every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and you can watch us live on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel. And you can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

One last thing: there are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

OK, let's get to it -- all 259 picks.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the top two QBs in this draft class. We've heard that the Panthers are high on Stroud -- and for now, we have him going No. 1 because it's easy to envision him transitioning from Ohio State to a Carolina staff that includes Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills. But he threw at his pro day and, like Stroud, showed off the traits that make him so special. He's our QB1 but it's not hard to imagine why, for example, the Panthers might prefer Stroud. If so, the Texans will jump at the chance to land Young here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the Cardinals go with arguably the safest pick in the draft: pass rusher Will Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Richardson was pretty impressive at his pro day; he's built like a defensive end runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game, not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lucas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jalen Carter would be an option here too, but the Raiders have huge needs in the secondary and Christian Gonzalez is arguably the best corner in this class. A Colorado transfer, he's a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks. Off-field issues could affect where he's taken but there's no denying he's a top-5 talent and maybe the top overall player in this class.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Few teams have been as busy this offseason than the Bears, who added talent on both sides of the ball, including guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in '22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's still a need at right tackle and edge rusher but with many of the top free-agent offensive lineman already signed elsewhere, and since this draft class is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. here. He played LT last season at Ohio State and was the RG during the '21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is Priority No. 1, and they can circle back at pick No. 53 (or even 61) to get that pass rusher.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles could choose to go EDGE here but the top three are already off the board, and maybe even running back Bijan Robinson is a consideration. Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 during the fall but he came in a 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans added Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in free agency to bolster the O-line but there's still room for improvement. Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle too. That's not the final determinant of success. In Tennessee he can play inside on Day 1.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Texans got their QB with the No. 2 pick, and now they give him a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State pro day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. It's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for Georgia, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season but was dominant for the Vols once he moved to the right side. And he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week and pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into the middle of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall but Banks put together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Julius Brents CB
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
10th
Brents is 6-foot-3, ran a 4.53 40 at the combine and had among the best 3-cone and short-shuttle times too. He's long, fast, physical and plays with an edge -- he sounds like a Steelers corner.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
We were at Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold, you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. Even with the Baker Mayfield signing, the Bucs could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
1st
Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Zay Flowers, who has a chance to be WR1, was virtually unstoppable at Boston College and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets -- and he also has return skills.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Emmanuel Forbes CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Ravens added WRs Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and while the position is still a need, cornerback is near the top of the list. Forbes is almost 6-foot-1, but weighs just 166 pounds. But you wouldn't know it to watch him play, and more than that he's had 14 interceptions the past three seasons including a whopping six pick-sixes.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Murphy turned 21 in early January and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants would love to land an interior offensive linemen or a cornerback here but they would have to reach for one at this spot on the board. Instead, they target another need: wide receiver. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
4th
Dalton Schultz is now in Houston. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And yes, we know, the Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook a year ago. But Cook isn't an every-down back. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense? There are worse things.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming another one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he's is an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Philly.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

Round 2

ROUNDPICKTEAMPLAYERPOSITIONCOLLEGE
232SteelersKeion WhiteEDGEGeorgia Tech
233TexansBJ OjulariEDGELSU
234CardinalsDawand JonesOTOhio State
235ColtsDrew SandersLBArkansas
236RamsCody MauchOLNorth Dakota State
237SeahawksKelee RingoCBGeorgia
238RaidersMatthew BergeronOTSyracuse
239PanthersWill McDonald IVEDGEIowa State
240SaintsJahmyr GibbsRBAlabama
241TitansJalin HyattWRTennessee
242JetsJack CampbellLBIowa
243JetsJohn Michael SchmitzOCMinnesota
244FalconsNick HerbigLBWisconsin
245PackersLuke MusgraveTEOregon State
246PatriotsDarnell WashingtonTEGeorgia
247CommandersJoe TippmanCWisconsin
248LionsDalton KincaidTEUtah
249SteelersAntonio JohnsonSTexas A&M
250BuccaneersSiaki IkaDLBaylor
251DolphinsCalijah KanceyDLPittsburgh
252SeahawksTyler ScottWRCincinnati
253BearsTuli TuipulotuEDGEUSC
254ChargersDaiyan HenleyLBWashington State
255LionsMazi SmithDLMichigan
256JaguarsJartavius MartinSIllinois
257GiantsSteve AvilaOLTCU
258CowboysDevon AchaneRBTexas A&M
259BillsGervon DexterDLFlorida
260BengalsCam SmithCBSouth Carolina
261BearsJakorian BennettCBMaryland
262EaglesByron YoungDLAlabama
263ChiefsAdetomiwa AdebaworeEDGENorthwestern

Round 3

364BearsLuke WyplerCOhio State
365TexansZacch PickensDLSouth Carolina
366CardinalsTank BigsbyRBAuburn
367BroncosChandler ZavalaOLNC State
368BroncosTrenton SimpsonLBClemson
369RamsHendon HookerQBTennessee
370RaidersKeeanu BentonDLWisconsin
371SaintsMarvin MimsWROklahoma
372TitansIsaiah FoskeyEDGENotre Dame
373TexansDJ TurnerCBMichigan
374BrownsRoschon JohnsonRBTexas
375FalconsFelix Anudike-UzomahEDGEKansas State
376PatriotsJosh DownsWRUNC
377RamsDerick HallEDGEAuburn
378PackersYaYa DiabyEDGELouisville
379ColtsNick SaldiveriOLOld Dominion
380SteelersTyler SteenOTAlabama
381LionsDeMarvion OvershownLBTexas
382BuccaneersTyjae SpearsRBTulane
383SeahawksMarte MapuLBSacramento State
384DolphinsTucker KraftTESouth Dakota State
385ChargersJalen RedmondDLOklahoma
386RavensZach CharbonnetRBUCLA
387VikingsGarrett WilliamsCBSyracuse
388JaguarsJaelyn DuncanOTMaryland
389GiantsDarius RushCBSouth Carolina
390CowboysJL SkinnerSBoise State
391BillsTyrique StevensonCBMiami
392BengalsJaquelin RoyDLLSU
393PanthersCory TriceCBPurdue
394EaglesZach EvansRBOle Miss
395ChiefsCedric TillmanWRTennessee
396CardinalsJonathan MingoWROle Miss
397CommandersJi'Ayir BrownSPenn State
398BrownsBrodric MartinDLWestern Kentucky
39949ersKyu Blu KellyCBStanford
3100RaidersSydney BrownSIllinois
310149ersWanya MorrisOTOklahoma
310249ersJayden ReedWRMichigan State
4103BearsColby WoodenDLAuburn
4104TexansJammie RobinsonSFlorida State

Round 4

4105CardinalsMyles BrooksCBLouisiana Tech
4106ColtsClark Phillips IIICBUtah
4107PatriotsByron YoungEDGETennessee
4108BroncosKei'Trel ClarkCBLouisville
4109RaidersOwen PappoeLBAuburn
4110FalconsBraeden DanielsOGUtah
4111BrownsAndre Carter IIEDGEArmy
4112JetsJay WardSLSU
4113FalconsJordan BattleSAlabama
4114PanthersNick BroekerOGOle Miss
4115SaintsKarl BrooksEDGEBowling Green
4116PackersTre TuckerWRCincinnati
4117PatriotsHenry To'oTo'oLBAlabama
4118CommandersBrenton StrangeTEPenn State
4119VikingsCam JonesLBIndiana
4120SteelersTrey PalmerWRNebraska
4121JaguarsCameron MitchellCBNorthwestern
4122ChiefsCameron YoungDLMississippi State
4123SeahawksJarrick Bernard-ConverseCBLSU
4124RavensYasir AbdullahEDGELouisville
4125ChargersEric GrayRBOklahoma
4126BrownsLuke SchoonmakerTEMichigan
4127JaguarsAnthony BradfordOGLSU
4128GiantsIvan Pace Jr.LBCincinnati
4129CowboysEmil Ekiyor Jr.OLAlabama
4130BillsJuice ScruggsCPenn State
4131BengalsChris Smith IISGeorgia
4132PanthersNathaniel DellWRHouston
4133BearsZack KuntzTEOld Dominion
4134ChiefsKendre MillerRBTCU
4135PatriotsQuindell JohnsonSMemphis

Round 5

5136BearsDeWayne McBrideRBUAB
5137BillsSidy SowOGEastern Michigan
5138ColtsParker WashingtonWRPenn State
5139BroncosDaniel ScottSCalifornia
5140BrownsIsaiah MooreLBNC State
5141RaidersRicky StrombergCArkansas
5142BrownsBlake Freeland
OTBYU
5143JetsMoro OjomoDLTexas
5144RaidersHenry BainivaluOGWashington
5145PanthersJosh WhyleTECincinnati
5146SaintsRiley MossCBIowa
5147TitansKeaton MitchellRBECU
5148BearsDJ JohnsonEDGEOregon
5149PackersAtonio MafiOGUCLA
5150CommandersAidan O'ConnellQBPurdue
5151SeahawksViliami FehokoDLSan Diego State
5152LionsMichael WilsonWRStanford
5153BuccaneersBrandon JosephSNotre Dame
5154SeahawksNick HamptonEDGEAppalachian State
515549ersJon Gaines IIOGUCLA
5156ChargersGervarrius OwensSHouston
5157RavensRashee RiceWRSMU
5158VikingsJake HaenerQBFresno State
5159LionsAndrew VorheesOGUSC
5160GiantsKaevon MerriweatherSIowa
5161TexansOlusegun OluwatimiCMichigan
5162ColtsIsaiah McGuireEDGEMissouri
5163BengalsZach HarrisonEDGEOhio State
516449ersWill MalloryTEMiami
5165SaintsShaka HeywardLBDuke
5166ChiefsBrayden WillisTEOklahoma
5167RamsTerell SmithCBMinnesota
5168CardinalsDesjuan JohnsonDLToledo
5169CowboysDante StillsDLWest Virginia
5170PackersDorian WilliamsLBTulane
5171RamsCarter Warren
OTPittsburgh
5172GiantsK.J. HenryEDGEClemson
517349ersChamarri ConnerSVirginia Tech
5174RaidersTyrus WheatEDGEMississippi State
5175BuccaneersXavier HutchinsonWRIowa State
5176ColtsJordan HowdenSMinnesota
5177RamsCameron LatuTEAlabama

Round 6

6178ChiefsJose RamirezEDGEEastern Michigan
6179BuccaneersNoah SewellLBOregon
6180CardinalsJake AndrewsOLTroy
6181BuccaneersWarren McClendonOTGeorgia
6182RamsDevonnsha MaxwellDLUT-Chattanooga
6183LionsDorian Thompson-RobinsonQBUCLA
6184PatriotsBryce BaringerPMichigan State
6185JaguarsKobie TurnerDLWake Forest
6186TitansJake MoodyKMichigan
6187PatriotsDJ DaleDLAlabama
6188TexansDrake ThomasLBNC State
6189RamsRonnie HickmanSOhio State
6190BrownsCharlie JonesWRPurdue
6191RamsJeremy BanksLBTennessee
6192PatriotsEvan HullRBNorthwestern
6193CommandersJordan McFaddenGClemson
6194LionsConnor GalvinGBaylor
6195BroncosTrevor DowningCIowa State
6196BuccaneersPayne DurhamTEPurdue
6197DolphinsAT PerryWRWake Forest
6198SeahawksSean TuckerRBSyracuse
6199RavensRyan HayesOTMichigan
6200ChargersAli GayeEDGELSU
6201TexansPuka NacuaWRBYU
6202JaguarsDavis AllenTEClemson
6203TexansJeremiah MartinEDGEWashington
6204RaidersChase BrownRBIllinois
6205BillsJason Taylor IISOklahoma State
6206BengalsIsrael AbanikandaRBPittsburgh
6207JetsBlake WhiteheartTEWake Forest
6208JaguarsKayshon BoutteWRLSU
6209GiantsDontayvion WicksWRVirginia
6210PatriotsHunter LuepkeRBNorth Dakota State
6211VikingsJerrod ClarkDLCoastal Carolina
6212CowboysIsaiah LandLBFlorida A&M
6213CardinalsMark Evans IIOGArkansas Pine Bluff
6214RaidersEli RicksCBAlabama
6215CommandersCarrington ValentineCBKentucky
621649ersRonnie BellWRMichigan
6217ChiefsKeidron SmithCBKentucky

Round 7

7218BearsMatt LandersWRArkansas
7219EaglesSirVocea DennisLBPittsburgh
7220RaidersDemario DouglasWRLiberty
7221ColtsTavius RobinsonEDGEOle Miss
722249ersJerome CarvinOGTennessee
7223RamsOchaun MathisEDGENebraska
7224FalconsChristian BraswellCBRutgers
7225FalconsElijah HigginsWRStanford
7226JaguarsClayton TuneQBHouston
7227SaintsDee WintersLBTCU
7228TitansRichard Gouraige
OTFlorida
7229BrownsMJ AndersonDLIowa State
7230TexansAlex WardLSUAB
7231RaidersJaren HallQBBYU
7232PackersTyler LacyDLOklahoma State
7233CommandersAubrey MillerLBJackson State
7234SteelersThomas IncoomEDGECentral Michigan
7235PackersMalik KnowlesWRKansas State
7236ColtsRejzohn WrightCBOregon State
7237SeahawksJahleel BillingsleyTETexas
7238DolphinsKenny McIntoshRBGeorgia
7239ChargersNoah TaylorEDGEUNC
7240GiantsAsim RichardsOGUNC
7241SteelersArquon BushCBCincinnati
7242PackersChad RylandKMaryland
7243GiantsDarrell Luter Jr.CBSouth Alabama
7244CowboysJovaughn GwynOCSouth Carolina
7245PatriotsAnthony JohnsonSVirginia
7246BengalsAlex ForsythOCOregon
724749ersRobert Beal Jr.EDGEGeorgia
7248EaglesMax DugganQBTCU
7249ChiefsAndrei IosivasWRPrinceton
7250ChiefsNesta Jade SilveraDLArizona State
7251RamsTashawn ManningOGKentucky
7252BuccaneersMike MorrisEDGEMichigan
725349ersCharlie ThomasSGeorgia Tech
7254GiantsTanner McKeeQBStanford
725549ersChris Rodriguez Jr.RBKentucky
7256PackersAndre JonesEDGELouisiana
7257SaintsStetson BennettQBGeorgia
7258BearsAntoine GreenWRUNC
7259TexansQuinton BarrowOLGrand Valley State

Team-by-team picks breakdown

49ers

3.99 Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
3.101 Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
3.102 Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
5.155 Jon Gaines II, OG, UCLA
5.164 Will Mallory, TE, Miami
5.173 Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech
6.216 Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
7.222 Jerome Carvin, OG, Tennessee
7.247 Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, Georgia
7.253 Charlie Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
7.255 Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

Bears

1.9 Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
2.53 Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
2.61 Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
3.64 Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
4.103 Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
4.133 Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
5.136 DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
5.148 DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
7.218 Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas
7.258 Antoine Green, WR, UNC

Bengals

1.28 Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
2.60 Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
3.92 Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
4.131 Chris Smith II, S, Georgia
5.163 Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
6.206 Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
7.246 Alex Forsyth, OC, Oregon

Bills

1.27 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
2.59 Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
3.91 Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
4.130 Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
5.137 Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
6.205 Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Broncos

3.67 Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State
3.68 Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
4.108 Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
5.139 Daniel Scott, S, California
6.195 Trevor Downing, C, Iowa State

Browns

3.74 Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
3.98 Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky
4.111 Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
4.126 Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
5.140 Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State
5.142 Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
6.190 Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
7.229 MJ Anderson, DL, Iowa State

Buccaneers

1.19 Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
2.50 Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
3.82 Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
5.153 Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
5.175 Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
6.179 Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
6.181 Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
6.196 Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
7.252 Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

Cardinals

1.3 Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
2.34 Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
3.66 Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
3.96 Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
4.105 Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
5.168 Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo
6.180 Jake Andrews, OL, Troy
6.213 Mark Evans II, OG, Arkansas Pine Bluff

Chargers

1.21 Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2.54 Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
3.85 Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
4.125 Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
5.156 Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
6.200 Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU
7.239 Noah Taylor, EDGE, UNC

Chiefs

1.31 Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
2.63 Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
3.95 Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
4.122 Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State
4.134 Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
5.166 Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma
6.178 Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan
6.217 Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky
7.249 Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
7.250 Nesta Jade Silvera, DL, Arizona State

Colts

1.4 Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
2.35 Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
3.79 Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
4.106 Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
5.138 Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
5.162 Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
5.176 Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
7.221 Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss
7.236 Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State

Commanders

1.16 Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
2.47 Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin
3.97 Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
4.118 Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
5.150 Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
6.193 Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson
6.215 Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
7.233 Aubrey Miller, LB, Jackson State

Cowboys

1.26 Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
2.58 Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
3.90 JL Skinner, S, Boise State
4.129 Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, Alabama
5.169 Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
6.212 Isaiah Land, LB, Florida A&M
7.244 Jovaughn Gwyn, C, South Carolina

Dolphins

2.51 Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
3.84 Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
6.197 AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
7.238 Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Eagles

1.10 Devin Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
1.30 Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
2.62 Byron Young, DL, Alabama
3.94 Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
7.219 SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
7.248 Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Falcons

1.8 Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
2.44 Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
3.75 Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
4.110 Braeden Daniels, OG, Utah
4.113 Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
5.159 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
7.224 Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers
7.225 Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

Giants

1.25 Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
2.57 Steve Avila, OL, TCU
3.89 Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
4.128 Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
5.160 Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
5.172 K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
6.209 Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
7.240 Asim Richards, OG, UNC
7.243 Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
7.254 Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Jaguars

1.24 Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
2.56 Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
3.88 Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
4.121 Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
4.127 Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU
6.185 Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest
6.202 Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
6.208 Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
7.226 Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Jets

1.13 Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
2.42 Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
2.43 John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota
4.112 Jay Ward, S, LSU
5.143 Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
6.207 Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest

Lions

1.6 Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
1.18 Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
2.48 Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
2.55 Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
3.81 DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
5.152 Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
6.183 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
6.194 Connor Galvin, G, Baylor

Packers

1.15 Brian Branch, S, Alabama
2.45 Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
3.78 YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
4.116 Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
5.149 Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA
5.170 Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
7.232 Tyler Lacy, DL, Oklahoma State
7.235 Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State
7.242 Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
7.256 Andre Jones, EDGE, Louisiana

Panthers

1.1 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
2.39 Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
3.93 Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
4.114 Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss
4.132 Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
5.145 Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Patriots

1.14 Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
2.46 Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
3.76 Josh Downs, WR, UNC
4.107 Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
4.117 Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
4.135 Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
6.184 Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
6.187 DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
6.192 Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
6.210 Hunter Luepke, RB, North Dakota State
7.245 Anthony Johnson, S, Virginia

Raiders

1.7 Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
2.38 Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
3.70 Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
3.100 Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
4.109 Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
5.141 Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
5.144 Henry Bainivalu, OG, Washington
5.174 Tyrus Wheat, EDGE, Mississippi State
6.204 Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
6.214 Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
7.220 Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
7.231 Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

Rams

2.36 Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
3.69 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
3.77 Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
5.167 Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
5.171 Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
5.177 Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
6.182 Devonnsha Maxwell, DL, UT-Chattanooga
6.189 Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
6.191 Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
7.223 Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
7.251 Tashawn Manning, OG, Kentucky

Ravens

1.22 Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
3.86 Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
4.124 Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville
5.157 Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
6.199 Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Saints

1.29 Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
2.40 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
3.71 Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
4.115 Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green
5.146 Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
5.165 Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke
7.227 Dee Winters, LB, TCU
7.257 Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Seahawks

1.5 Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
1.20 O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
2.37 Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
2.52 Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
3.83 Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
4.123 Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
5.151 Viliami Fehoko, DL, San Diego State
5.154 Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
6.198 Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
7.237 Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas

Steelers

1.17 Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
2.32 Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
2.49 Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
3.80 Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
4.120 Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
7.234 Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan
7.241 Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati

Texans

1.2 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
1.12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2.33 BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
3.65 Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
3.73 DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
4.104 Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
5.161 Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
6.188 Drake Thomas, LB, NC State
6.201 Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
6.203 Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
7.230 Alex Ward, LS, UAB
7.259 Quinton Barrow, OL, Grand Valley State

Titans

1.11 Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
2.41 Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
3.72 Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
5.147 Keaton Mitchell, RB, ECU
6.186 Jake Moody, K, Michigan
7.228 Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

Vikings 

1.23 Jordan Addison, WR, USC
3.87 Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
4.119 Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
5.158 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
6.211 Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina