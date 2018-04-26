Seven-round NFL Mock Draft: All the picks, 21 trades and draft class analysis for 32 teams
Find out exactly what your team could do in the 2018 NFL Draft
You've seen plenty of mock drafts at this point (and here are some more great ones). Most are of the one-round variety, but you've been able to dig up some that go deeper, and even a few that cover all seven rounds. But how many have you seen that go the full seven rounds and include trades throughout the entire draft?
That's what we've done here, going pick by pick to determine what teams could do with each of their picks over the three-day draft. This project combines overall prospect talent, team needs, prospect visits in some cases, and sensible trading in order for teams with enough draft capital to move around for the right guy.
First, you can find my team-by-team mock drafts, complete with analysis for each draft class. After that, you can see the full 256-pick mock, with mock trades noted by an asterisk. Finally, I've included a table with every mock trade in my draft, including which player teams moved up to select. Hat tip to the great prospect visit tracker at Walter Football for collecting all that info in one spot.
Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL Draft coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day of the draft with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.
Does this have any chance at being close to what actually happens on draft weekend? Of course not -- at least when it comes to specific players. However, I feel like each of these 32 draft classes represents a realistic scenario for the type of draft each team could have.
Let's go.
Note: This mock originally ran on April 20.
Team-by-team mock draft
Arizona Cardinals
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|15
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
|
|2
|47
|Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
|
|3
|79
|Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
|
|3
|97
|Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
|Compensatory
|4
|134
|Andre Smith, ILB, North Carolina
|Compensatory
|5
|152
|Godwin Igwebuike, SS, Northwestern
|
|6
|182
|Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
|from DEN
|7
|254
|Brendan Mahon, G, Penn State
|Compensatory
Lamar Jackson has as high a ceiling as any quarterback in the draft, and it would be interesting to see what offensive coordinator Mike McCoy cooks up for the run/pass weapon. McCoy is someone who will try to fit an offense to a quarterback's strengths, not the other way around.
Donte Jackson brings speed across from Patrick Peterson, and cornerback is a position the Cardinals have to address early in the draft. O'Neill adds another option at tackle, where the Cardinals have a pair of uninspiring starters. Fountain is an excellent athlete who could be special under the tutelage of Larry Fitzgerald.
Smith gives the defense a potential two-down middle linebacker, plus having two Andre Smiths on the same team should be barrels of laughs. Igwebuike brings more depth to a secondary that needs it. Carlson might be the best kicker in the class, and Phil Dawson is 43. Mahon can be developed into a potential starter down the road.
Atlanta Falcons
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|26
|Traded to Pittsburgh
|
|1
|28
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|from PIT
|2
|58
|Braden Smith, G, Auburn
|
|3
|90
|Da'Shawn Hand, DT, Alabama
|
|4
|126
|B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
|
|5
|148
|Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
|from PIT/SF
|6
|200
|Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia
|
|7
|244
|Nick Bawden, FB, San Diego State
|
|7
|256
|Grant Haley, CB, Penn State
|Compensatory
The Falcons make a small trade back and pick up a fifth-rounder before taking Ridley, who should be a dynamo No. 2 receiver for the offense and is a great value this late. He'd be a perfect fit for a team with an established No. 1, and if he gets out of the top 20, Ridley could make a playoff-caliber offense that much more dangerous.
Smith should be a better starting option at right guard than free-agent signing Brandon Fusco, whose salary is fine for a backup role. Hand is a nice Day 2 option at defensive tackle if the position isn't addressed in Round 1. If that's the case, doubling up at the position with Hill could make sense and give the team a nice rotation on the D-line.
With the added pick in the first-round trade, the team lands a cornerback with size in Toliver, then comes back around to get depth defending the slot and a key special-teams player in Haley. With their other two Day 3 picks, the Falcons pick up a young, developmental quarterback and a new fullback who excelled blocking for nation-leading rushers at San Diego State.
Baltimore Ravens
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|16
|Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
|
|2
|52
|Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
|
|3
|83
|Traded to New Orleans
|
|3
|91
|Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
|from NO
|4
|118
|Michael Dickson, P, Texas
|
|5
|154
|Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane
|
|5
|164
|Tracy Walker, FS, Louisiana-Lafayette
|from NO
|6
|178
|Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama
|from IND
|6
|190
|Traded to Indianapolis
|
|6
|215
|Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
|Compensatory
|7
|238
|Traded to Indianapolis
|
The Ravens are seriously considering going quarterback in the first round and high on Rudolph, per our Jason La Canfora, and here they take the plunge. Cutting Joe Flacco after the 2018 season would save the team $10.5 million against the cap, and that number shoots up to $18.5 million if he's a post-June release in 2019. Rudolph is clearly in the second-tier among QB prospects, but he has enough talent that he'll be taken in the first round.
Hurst finally stabilizes the tight end position, and he gives Rudolph a passing-game weapon to grow with along with Cain, who could quickly take over the No. 2 receiver role behind Michael Crabtree. Before taking Cain, the Ravens trade back a few spots and pick up a fifth-rounder from New Orleans.
Dickson is the best punting prospect to head to the NFL in several years, and he's an ideal fourth-round pick for a team with a lot of Day 3 selections. Aruna is a versatile piece for the defensive line. Walker is a nice third safety early who could enter the starting lineup if Eric Weddle is too expensive to keep in 2019. The Ravens sacrifice their seventh to move up for Bozeman, another quality lineman who can compete inside to start. And in Ozzie Newsome's last draft, the team follows one Alabama player with another in Hamilton, who can serve as depth inside at linebacker.
Buffalo Bills
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|4
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|from CLE/HOU
|1
|12
|Traded to Cleveland
|from CIN
|1
|22
|Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
|from KC
|2
|34
|D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
|from NYG
|2
|53
|Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
|
|2
|56
|Traded to New York Giants
|from LAR
|3
|65
|Traded to New York Giants
|from CLE
|3
|96
|Traded to Cleveland
|from PHI
|4
|121
|Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
|
|5
|166
|Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
|from JAC
|6
|187
|Traded to Minnesota
|from CIN
|6
|204
|Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
|from MIN
|6
|218
|Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State
|from MIN
After quarterbacks go 1-2-3, the Bills trade up to No. 4 by giving the Browns No. 12, No. 96 and their 2019 first-rounder, a pick that I think would appeal to the Browns more than No. 22 this year. It's a similar price to what the Chiefs paid the Bills last year to move from No. 27 to No. 10 for Patrick Mahomes, and though this is a shorter jump in terms of total spots, it's more expensive to move up early in the draft. Mayfield has a sneaky-good chance to be the best QB out of this class.
By trading next year's first, the Bills are free to use No. 22 on the best guard prospect this year outside of Quenton Nelson. The Bills move up in the second round by trading No. 56 and No. 65 to the Giants to land D.J. Moore, who will be an immediate weapon out of the slot and give Mayfield a target monster out of the gate. After the two trades, the Bills are left with just one more Day 2 pick, which they use on a talented linebacker to add to a mediocre unit.
A trade-up for Moore shouldn't prevent the team from continuing to attack their lack of depth at receiver, so they come back and grab a big weapon in Tate who could be a factor in the red zone. Ballage gives depth at running back, especially someone who can spell LeSean McCoy on third down when needed, and a potential return man. In the sixth round, the Bills trade back before landing two depth pieces on defense.
Carolina Panthers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|24
|Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
|
|2
|39
|Justin Reid, FS, Stanford
|from CAR
|2
|55
|Traded to Chicago
|
|3
|85
|Traded to Chicago
|from BUF
|3
|88
|Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
|
|5
|161
|Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
|
|6
|197
|Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri
|
|7
|234
|Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson
|from LAC/BUF
|7
|242
|Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State
|
The Panthers are looking for secondary help early in the draft, per our Jason La Canfora. I like them to snag Alexander, a late-riser during the draft process who should immediately slot into the starting lineup.
The Panthers are in the perfect spot to trade up for another key secondary target early in the second round, and here they trade No. 55 and No. 85 to draft Reid, who is a candidate to go in the first round. Penny improves their talent at running back and should be a great option to pair with Christian McCaffrey.
Coutee is a nice fifth-round find who brings speed to the receiver position and could take over for Torrey Smith eventually. Frazier could eventually develop into a starter at defensive end. Hearn brings depth at a position of need after the loss of Andrew Norwell. Izzo won't be a receiving weapon who can take over for Greg Olsen down the line, but he's a nice inline tight end.
Chicago Bears
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|8
|Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
|
|2
|39
|Traded to Carolina
|
|2
|55
|Arden Key, DE/LB, LSU
|from CAR
|3
|85
|Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
|from CAR/BUF
|4
|105
|Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
|
|4
|115
|Breeland Speaks, DE/DT, Ole Miss
|from ARI
|5
|145
|Tarvarius Moore, FS, Southern Miss
|
|6
|181
|J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
|
|7
|224
|Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana
|
The Bears benefit from what may be their best-case scenario at No. 8 with Nelson, a plug-and-play guard who should garner multiple All-Pro distinctions in his career, especially if he gets a little better in pass blocking.
The Bears trade down in the second round to pick up a third-rounder, getting No. 55 and No. 85 for No. 39. They use the first of their new Day 2 picks on Key, who has all the potential in the world to be a top-notch edge rusher despite a down 2017 and off-field red flags. Christian could make Bobby Massie expendable if he shows well in camp; otherwise, he's key depth at the position.
Griffin is an ace special-teams player who will also help depth at inside linebacker. Speaks gives the team more depth on the defensive line, and Moore is a steal in the fifth. Jackson is good value at corner in the sixth, and Cobbs improves depth at receiver behind the team's FA additions.
Cincinnati Bengals
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|21
|Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
|from BUF
|2
|46
|Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
|
|3
|77
|Fred Warner, LB, BYU
|
|3
|100
|Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn
|Compensatory
|4
|112
|John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
|
|5
|151
|Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
|
|5
|158
|Kyzir White, SS, West Virginia
|from BUF
|5
|170
|Matt Pryor, OT/G, TCU
|Compensatory
|7
|249
|Mike McCray, LB, Michigan
|from NE
|7
|252
|John Atkins, DT, Georgia
|Compensatory
|7
|253
|Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon
|Compensatory
With Mike McGlinchey coming off the board early, the Bengals pivot to taking Josh Jackson, a ballhawk corner who'd be great value if he makes it out of the top 20. The Bengals have a track record of emphasizing corner in the draft, and Jackson could serve as Darqueze Dennard insurance if he leaves in free agency, or as a cheaper alternative to Dre Kirkpatrick down the line.
Considering the Bengals are loaded with 11 picks, they should be looking to move up when the opportunity presents itself on Day 2 and Day 3. But it just didn't happen in my mock, so they stayed put and made all their picks here, something I doubt happens on draft weekend. Jones immediately gives help to an offensive line that needs it. Warner could take over for Vontaze Burfict if the team decides to move on, and the team later adds more depth at the position in McCray. Holland brings depth to the defensive end rotation.
Kelly is a talented back who could be the long-term No. 2 behind Joe Mixon. Ateman adds depth at receiver and serves as an insurance plan for John Ross. White offers nice value in the fifth to come in and push Shawn Williams. Pryor brings more O-line depth and could start down the road. Atkins can compete for a roster spot on the D-line, while Springs is a dart throw at corner.
Cleveland Browns
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|1
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|
|1
|4
|Traded to Buffalo
|from HOU
|1
|12
|Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
|from BUF/CIN
|1
|23
|Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
|from SEA/NE/LAR
|2
|33
|Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
|
|2
|35
|Traded to Seattle
|from HOU
|2
|64
|Traded to Seattle
|from PHI
|3
|96
|Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
|from BUF/PHI
|4
|114
|Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee
|from GB
|5
|150
|Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
|from GB
|5
|168
|Mark Walton, RB, Miami
|from SEA/NE
|6
|175
|Traded to New England
|
|6
|188
|Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
|from WAS
|6
|198
|Jullian Taylor, DT, Temple
|from NE/LAR
|6
|210
|Joshua Kalu, SS, Nebraska
|from NE/OAK
When I swapped out Allen for Sam Darnold in my previous mock, it just didn't feel like a Browns-y enough pick. Allen is likely the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the draft, while Darnold is probably the safest of the top four options. Which sounds more likely for Cleveland? With their other first-rounder, the Browns trade down with the Bills, picking up No. 12, No. 96 and a 2019 first-round pick. It's basically the same package the Bills received to move from No. 10 to No. 27 last year and let another team trade up for a QB. At No. 12, the Browns begin the post-Joe Thomas era at left tackle with McGlinchey.
With all the picks Cleveland has in the first three rounds (especially after trading down from No. 4), they have the ability to get a third first-round pick yet again this year. Here that means trading No. 35 and No. 64 to Seattle for No. 23 (which the Seahawks picked up in a trade down with the Patriots earlier) and No. 168. They then grab Landry, a nice consolation prize to passing on Bradley Chubb earlier, and pair him on the D-line with Hurst at No. 33. A front of Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Hurst and Landry should be fun, and the pick of Taylor later adds more depth to the line.
At the end of the third round the Browns add Avery, a potential long-term replacement for Jamie Collins, who might not be worth his massive cap hit in 2019. Next is a slot corner in Gaulden, before grabbing another long-term option at corner in Nelson, who's recovering from a torn meniscus. Walton adds another back to the rotation, someone who can serve as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. After trading back in the sixth, the Browns grab an interesting outside receiver with size in Scott. Kalu is a versatile defensive back who could factor in on special teams.
Dallas Cowboys
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|19
|Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
|
|2
|43
|James Daniels, G, Iowa
|from NE
|2
|50
|Traded to New England
|
|3
|81
|Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
|
|4
|116
|Traded to New England
|
|4
|137
|DeShon Elliott, SS, Texas
|Compensatory
|5
|162
|Cole Madison, G, Washington State
|from TEN
|5
|171
|Traded to Tennessee
|Compensatory
|6
|192
|Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
|from OAK/SEA
|6
|193
|R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami
|
|6
|208
|Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
|Compensatory
|7
|236
|Traded to Tennessee
|
Receiver looks like a big need for the Cowboys after the release of Dez Bryant, but they shouldn't feel forced to go there in the first round. Vander Esch is a supremely talented every-down linebacker who should eventually take over the Sean Lee role on defense. While this draft is deep on receiving talent, there isn't much left at linebacker outside the first round.
The beneficiaries of three compensatory picks, the Cowboys can afford to move up for the right guys. In the second round, that's trading No. 50 and No. 116 to move up for Daniels, who can immediately plug in at left guard and allow La'El Collins to stay at right tackle. In the third round, the Cowboys grab their receiver at a great value, and Gallup has the potential to keep getting better in the pros.
Elliott improves the team's depth at safety. After trading No. 171 and No. 236 for No. 162, the Cowboys boost their interior line depth with Madison, who could also develop into a starter if Zack Martin can't be re-signed. Quinn is a potential slot competition for Ryan Switzer as Cole Beasley's eventual successor, but cutting Beasley could also save the team $3.25 million. McIntosh gives the team an athlete to help depth on the defensive line. Phillips adds depth at cornerback as well as some return-man experience.
Denver Broncos
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|5
|Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
|
|2
|40
|Austin Corbett, G/C, Nevada
|
|3
|71
|D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
|
|3
|99
|Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
|Compensatory
|4
|106
|Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
|
|4
|113
|Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss
|from WAS
|5
|149
|Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
|from WAS
|5
|160
|Traded to Houston
|from LAR
|6
|177
|Oren Burks, ILB, Vanderbilt
|from HOU
|6
|211
|Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh
|from HOU
With four QBs off the board, the Broncos have a decision to make: Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley? I've mocked Barkley to them in the past, but ultimately the pull of pairing Chubb with Von Miller may be too much to go in another direction. Shaquil Barrett's a free agent after 2018, and Shane Ray's option shouldn't be picked up. Chubb also gives the team a premier pass-rusher on the off chance Miller becomes too expensive to keep down the road. But for however long Chubb and Miller play together, they should be a dynamic pass-rushing duo.
The Broncos grab an underrated interior line prospect in the second round in Corbett, who could end up starting immediately at left guard. Chark is a tall and fast weapon for Case Keenum, and a potential starter in 2019 depending on what the team does with its big-money recevers. Yiadom can be a special-teams ace initially who can eventually develop into Aqib Talib's replacement.
Freeman is a quality No. 2 back to pair with Devontae Booker. Haynes brings more pass rush help long-term and could allow the team to cut bait with the disappointing Ray immediately. Herndon is another dart throw at tight end who might develop into a starter. At No. 160, the Broncos trade back with Houston before taking inside linebacker depth in Burks at No. 177 and another big-and-fast receiver in Weah at No. 211.
Detroit Lions
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|20
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|
|2
|51
|Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
|
|3
|82
|Traded to L.A. Rams
|
|3
|87
|Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
|from LAR
|4
|117
|Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
|
|5
|153
|Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State
|
|6
|183
|Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
|from LAR/MIA
|7
|237
|Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss
|
Running back isn't the Lions' biggest need after the signing of LeGarrette Blount, but it's still enough of an issue that it's hard to pass on the super-talented Guice at No. 20. If the Lions pass on him, it feels like he could fall out of the first round, so they may want to explore a trade back 8-10 picks before grabbing him, if he ends up being their top target remaining at No. 20.
Goedert is a steal at No. 50, and he'd be a big upgrade over the tandem of Luke Willson and Michael Roberts. Before making their next pick, the Lions trade down a few spots and pick up a sixth-rounder. At No. 87, they then take Jewell, who is undersized but makes for great depth at linebacker.
White gives the team a quality No. 2 option to develop behind Matthew Stafford. Mata'afa is a little light to hold up on the defensive line, but he's talented enough to grab and use on special teams while waiting to see if he bulks up. Conklin is recovering from a serious foot injury but good enough to take a shot on with a Day 3 pick. Robertson is a lottery ticket to help receiving depth.
Green Bay Packers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|14
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|
|2
|45
|Sam Hubbard, DE/LB, Ohio State
|
|3
|76
|Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
|
|3
|93
|Foley Fatukasi, DE/DT, UConn
|from JAC
|4
|101
|Traded to Jacksonville
|from CLE
|4
|124
|Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
|from KC/LAR
|4
|133
|Traded to Kansas City
|Compensatory
|5
|138
|Jamil Demby, G, Maine
|from CLE
|5
|172
|Traded to Jacksonville
|Compensatory
|5
|174
|J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
|Compensatory
|6
|186
|D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
|
|6
|207
|Traded to Kansas City
|Compensatory
|7
|232
|Dejon Allen, C, Hawaii
|
|7
|239
|Traded to Kansas City
|from BUF
Having Ward fall to No. 14 is probably the best-case scenario for the Packers, and he slides right in as an immediate starter at a position of need. Adding Ward to Kevin King gives the team two quality young corners on cheap deals long-term.
Hubbard gives the team Clay Matthews insurance as an edge rusher. Miller is a great find in the third round to give the team another good receiver to pair with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. With eight picks on Day 3, the Packers have plenty of room to engineer some trade-ups under their new GM, and the first one (trading No. 101 and No. 172 to Jacksonville) gets them into the third round to land a defensive end who can take over for Muhammad Wilkerson in case he bolts for a big deal after one season in Green Bay.
The Packers then trade two late picks (No. 207, No. 239) to move up in the fourth round and get a smart inside linebacker who dealt with injury issues in college in Cichy. Demby can develop into a starting guard in time for the Packers to get rid of another quality lineman too early rather than too late. Moore brings the size that Miller doesn't, but he'll need work to develop into more than a red-zone weapon. Reed adds more depth at corner at in the return game. Allen can be developed into a potential starter for when Corey Linsley gets too expensive in a few years.
Houston Texans
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|3
|68
|Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
|
|3
|80
|Nathan Shepherd, DE, Fort Hays St
|from SEA
|3
|98
|Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
|Compensatory
|4
|103
|Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
|
|5
|160
|Jordan Whitehead, FS, Pittsburgh
|from DEN/LAR
|6
|177
|Traded to Denver
|
|6
|211
|Traded to Denver
|Compensatory
|6
|214
|Kendrick Norton, NT, Miami
|Compensatory
|7
|222
|John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin
|
The Texans are stuck waiting until the third round to draft thanks to two separate trades they made with the Browns (one to move up for Deshaun Watson last year, one to get Brock Osweiler off their books). Their first pick is an athletic tackle to address their biggest need. Shepherd is J.J. Watt insurance and should develop into a starter down the line. Nickerson is a potential eventual replacement for impending free agent Kareem Jackson.
Schultz can help out tackles as an in-line blocker and he's also solid as a pass-catcher, though not ever likely to be a top receiving weapon. Houston trades No. 177 and No. 211 to move up for Whitehead, who can apprentice under Tyrann Mathieu for a year. Norton and Franklin-Myers improve the team's depth on the defensive line. The Texans are still left with several holes after this draft, but that's going to be the case no matter what.
Indianapolis Colts
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|6
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|from NYJ
|2
|36
|Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
|
|2
|37
|Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State
|from NYJ
|2
|49
|Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
|from NYJ/SEA
|3
|67
|Rasheem Green, DE/DT, USC
|
|4
|104
|Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
|
|5
|140
|Holton Hill, CB, Texas
|
|6
|178
|Traded to Baltimore
|
|6
|190
|Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
|from BAL
|7
|221
|Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
|
|7
|238
|Mike Love, DE, South Florida
|from BAL
Once four QBs go off the board in the first four picks, the Colts are guaranteed one of Bradley Chubb and Saquon Barkley, and here they land Barkley, one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. Marlon Mack is a fine lead back, but he's no Barkley.
The Colts land three excellent talents in the second round, starting with Hughes, who can be an instant factor at corner and in the return game. Price suffered a partially torn pec during the predraft process but should still be ready to start at guard early. Kirk should immediately help from the slot. Green can take over the starting end role from Denico Autry in 2019 and be an interesting rotational pass-rusher in the meantime.
Parker is a potential option to start at right tackle, and the Colts should make protecting the QB a focus. Hill could easily outplay his Day 3 status but comes with character red flags. The Colts trade down in the sixth round before taking another receiver in Burnett. Moore is a medical question mark who the rebuilding Colts can afford to be patient with. Love is an interesting depth option on the defensive line.
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|29
|Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
|
|2
|61
|Ronnie Harrison, SS, Alabama
|
|3
|93
|Traded to Green Bay
|
|4
|101
|Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
|from GB/CLE
|4
|129
|Kenny Young, LB, UCLA
|
|5
|172
|Toby Weathersby, G, LSU
|from GB
|6
|203
|Kentavius Street, DE/DT, NC State
|
|7
|230
|Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
|from CIN
|7
|247
|Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
|
The Jaguars are fortunate enough to watch other potential suitors pass up Sutton and allow him to drop to No. 29. He should quickly become the team's No. 1 receiver while scratching that Moncrief-type itch for a big target for Blake Bortles. If he gets singled up regularly with teams stacking the box against Leonard Fournette, watch out.
Harrison is a nice value late in the second round, and he could end up taking over for Barry Church in 2019, as cutting the veteran would clear his entire $6.25 million off the cap. The Jaguars then trade out of the third round, getting the first pick of Day 3 (No. 101) and a fifth-rounder (No. 172). Andrews is another pass-catching weapon to play behind new No. 1 tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Young gives the team an option for a third linebacker after Paul Posluszny's retirement.
Weathersby is an experienced right tackle who could be developed as a versatile reserve lineman. Street tore his ACL but is a worthy IR stash. Wallace is as hard a worker you'll find in the seventh round as a former walk-on-turned-contributor for the Alabama defense. Ferguson is a practice-squad option who could potentially develop into a No. 2 QB.
Kansas City Chiefs
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|2
|54
|Tyrell Crosby, OT/G, Oregon
|
|3
|78
|Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
|from WAS
|3
|86
|Dorance Armstrong, OLB, Kansas
|
|4
|122
|Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
|
|4
|124
|Traded to Green Bay
|from LAR
|4
|133
|Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
|from GB
|6
|196
|Skyler Phillips, G/C, Idaho State
|
|6
|207
|Troy Apke, FS, Penn State
|from GB
|7
|233
|Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
|from ARI
|7
|239
|Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
|from GB/BUF
|7
|243
|Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
|from TEN
The Chiefs are left waiting until Day 2 thanks to last year's trade-up for Patrick Mahomes. With a franchise QB and star running back in place along with the signing of Sammy Watkins to give Mahomes a third quality passing-game weapon after Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the team loads up on defense early and often here, but not before adding an offensive lineman in Crosby who could compete to start at guard or serve as a key reserve at multiple positions.
Averett is a fast corner who could step in quickly as a starter on the outside. Armstrong gives the team a quality option at rush linebacker with Tamba Hali gone and Dee Ford recovering from a back injury. The Chiefs then add help at inside linebacker with Sam, who gives the team needed depth behind Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.
After trading down with their second fourth-rounder to pick up two late picks (No. 207, No. 233), the Chiefs land Callaway, a big talent with big off-field red flags, hoping to again catch lightning in a bottle at the position. Phillips is a great find in the sixth who should help interior depth immediately on the line. Apke proved incredibly fast at the combine for a safety (4.34 40-yard dash) and should factor in on special teams. Lasley is another character-red flag wild card to gamble on late. Joseph will have to prove he can compete in the NFL but is a nice gamble for a team that lacks depth at corner. Akins is an old prospect who can be a nice downfield weapon and potential stylistic backup to Travis Kelce if he can stick.
Los Angeles Chargers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|17
|Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
|
|2
|48
|Jessie Bates, FS, Wake Forest
|
|3
|84
|Will Richardson, OT, NC State
|
|4
|119
|Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
|
|5
|155
|Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
|
|6
|191
|Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State
|
|7
|251
|Aaron Evans, G, UCF
|Compensatory
The Chargers use No. 17 on a player that will immediately help their pass rush and could also be a tough player to handle in pass-rushing situations, especially considering the talent the defense has on the ends. Corey Liuget is suspended to open the year, so Payne should be in for all the work he can handle early.
Bates addresses the hole that remains in the secondary after the departure of Tre Boston. Richardson can compete to start at right tackle, where the team needs an upgrade. Hines is a scatback who could be lethal in small doses. Scales and Thomas bring talent to a linebacker group that's proven to be a rare weakness for this defense. Evans will try to stick as a depth piece on the line.
Los Angeles Rams
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|3
|82
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma
|from DET
|3
|87
|Traded to Detroit
|
|4
|111
|Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia
|from MIA
|4
|135
|Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
|from NYG
|4
|136
|Traded to Washington
|from NE
|5
|142
|Scott Quessenberry, G/C, UCLA
|from WAS/DEN
|6
|176
|Joe Ostman, OLB, Central Michigan
|from NYG
|6
|183
|Traded to Detroit
|from MIA
|6
|194
|Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona
|from DET
|6
|195
|Timon Parris, OT/G, Stony Brook
|from BUF
|7
|231
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado
|from WAS
The Rams are left waiting until the third round after the trade that brought Brandin Cooks out west. With an excellent rush linebacker in range, they sacrifice No. 183 to move up a few spots and grab Okoronkwo, who has the chance to develop into a star under Wade Phillips. Kiser adds more talent inside at linebacker after the team traded away Alec Ogletree. Meeks should be tried at corner initially but could be benefited from a move to safety.
The Rams trade back from No. 136 to pick up a seventh-rounder, then take a potential starting guard in Quessenberry. Ostman brings another rotational option at rush linebacker and a special-teams option, and while there are no stars at the position for the Rams, a group of Matt Longacre, Samson Ebukam, Okoronkwo and Ostman is enough to get by with.
Cruikshank is another special-teams weapon who might be developed into a starter at safety. Parris brings more depth on the offensive line. Lindsay is a great value in the seventh and could end up a factor on an offense that doesn't have much depth at running back.
Miami Dolphins
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|11
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|
|2
|42
|Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
|
|2
|60
|Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
|from PIT
|3
|73
|Traded to Pittsburgh
|
|4
|123
|Traded to Pittsburgh
|from CLE/CAR
|4
|131
|Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
|from PHI/NE
|6
|209
|Darrel Williams, RB, LSU
|from LAR/KC
|7
|227
|Javon Wims, WR, Georgia
|from SF
|7
|229
|Sean Welsh, G/C, Iowa
|
The Dolphins would surely love to land a Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen, but in this mock the top QBs go 1-2-3-4. So they pivot to taking the ultra-athletic Edmunds, who has the upside to be one of the best linebackers in the game. He'll slot in next to Raekwon McMillian as the team's top linebackers, and the Dolphins could look to trade Kiko Alonso for help at other positions or a late pick.
In the second round, the Dolphins snatch up a potential first-round talent in Bryan, who should take over for Ndamukong Suh as a starter from Day 1. Rather than wait and hope Gesicki gets to them in the third round, Miami trades No. 73 and No. 123 to move into the end of the second round and get him. Gesicki, like Edmunds, is insane athletically, and he should be an immediate force in the passing game.
Falk isn't likely to prove a worthy starter at quarterback, but he should be a better No. 2 option long-term than Brock Osweiler. Williams and Wims provide depth at skill positions on offense, while Welsh could back up all three spots on the interior of the offensive line.
Minnesota Vikings
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|30
|Frank Ragnow, G/C, Arkansas
|
|2
|62
|Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC
|
|3
|94
|Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
|
|5
|157
|Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State
|from NYJ/DAL
|5
|167
|Traded to New York Jets
|
|6
|187
|Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
|from BUF/CIN
|6
|204
|Traded to Buffalo
|
|6
|213
|Ike Boettger, G, Iowa
|Compensatory
|6
|218
|Traded to Buffalo
|Compensatory
|7
|225
|Traded to New York Jets
|from DEN
The Vikings make bolstering the offensive line the key focus of this draft, starting with Ragnow. He should start immediately at center or guard, and while this pick could be perceived as a bit of a reach, he could quickly emerge as a leader on the offensive line.
Nwosu is Anthony Barr insurance in case a long-term deal can't be worked out, and he'll immediately serve as quality depth for a linebacker group that has a strong starting unit but not much behind them. Pettis could wind up being a steal late in the third round as a Week 1 punt returner who could be a worthy slot receiver by next season.
The Vikings trade their seventh-rounder to move up in the fifth and grab Cappa, an intriguing small-school prospect who could compete to start at right tackle or kick inside to guard. Minnesota then trades up again, sacrificing No. 218 to move up 17 spots for Harris, a defensive back with great size who could develop into a starter at cornerback or safety. With their last pick, the Vikings add even more depth on the offensive line.
New England Patriots
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|18
|Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
|from SEA
|1
|23
|Traded to Seattle
|from LAR
|1
|31
|Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
|
|2
|43
|Traded to Dallas
|from SF
|2
|50
|Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia
|from DAL
|2
|63
|Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
|
|3
|95
|Traded to Seattle
|
|4
|116
|Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
|from DAL
|6
|175
|Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
|from CLE
|6
|198
|Traded to Cleveland
|from LAR
|6
|210
|Traded to Cleveland
|from OAK
|7
|219
|Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State
|from CLE
After trading Brandin Cooks to land the No. 23 pick, the Patriots package that selection with No. 95 to get ahead of the Lions and nab Marcus Davenport, the second-best pass-rusher in this draft. He could rotate with Trey Flowers and Adrian Clayborn initially as he gets acclimated to the NFL, giving the Patriots a massively upgraded pass rush for 2018. With their other first-rounder, the Patriots grab a replacement for Nate Solder at left tackle in Miller.
With No. 95 gone in the deal to move up for Davenport, the Patriots trade back in the second round and pick up a fourth-rounder so they aren't shut out of Rounds 3-5. After the move, they pick up Carter to improve their talent at linebacker. At the end of the second round, Lauletta should be the perfect QB to come in and mold into Tom Brady's backup.
With the added fourth-rounder, the Patriots land more defensive line help in Ejiofor, making the defensive front seven a priority in this draft. The Patriots then swing another deal to move up in the sixth round for Wadley, an undersized back who should be a weapon as a receiver. Neal is a dart throw at cornerback who might end up sticking at safety.
New Orleans Saints
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|27
|Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
|
|3
|83
|Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
|from BAL
|3
|91
|Traded to Baltimore
|
|4
|127
|Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
|
|5
|139
|Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
|from NYG
|5
|147
|Traded to N.Y. Giants
|from MIA
|5
|164
|Traded to Baltimore
|
|6
|189
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky
|from ARI
|6
|201
|Traded to N.Y. Giants
|
|7
|245
|Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
|
Guard is hardly the biggest need for the Saints, but they did have Hernandez in for a private workout, and he should be a starter in the NFL for a long time. Hernandez provides insurance with Andrus Peat recovering from ankle surgery, and he should definitely have a starting spot locked up by 2019.
The Saints get tired of waiting on Day 2, giving No. 164 to Baltimore to move up eight spots for Thomas, an underrated tight end in this class behind the top three names. He should be a well-rounded player with the ability to grow as a blocker. The fourth round brings the first of two Senats for the Saints, with Deadrin improving the depth on the defensive line.
The team wants to address their defensive end rotation, and here they do it with Holmes in Round 5. He could grow into a quality rotational piece. Iyiegbuniwe helps at a position that doesn't have quality depth, and he can be a factor on special teams right away. Greg Senat will try and develop into a swing tackle.
New York Giants
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|2
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|
|2
|34
|Traded to Buffalo
|
|2
|56
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|from BUF/LAR
|3
|65
|Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
|from BUF/CLE
|3
|66
|Kemoko Turay, OLB, Rutgers
|
|3
|69
|Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
|from TB
|4
|108
|Tony Adams, G/C, NC State
|from TB
|5
|139
|Traded to New Orleans
|
|5
|147
|Kylie Fitts, DE/LB, Utah
|from NO/MIA
|6
|201
|Justin Jones, DE, NC State
|from NO
The Giants land their quarterback at No. 2 with Darnold, who will be prepped to take over for Eli Manning in 2019. Considered the most pro-ready QB prospect in the draft by many, Darnold could also take the field in the second half of his rookie year if the Giants are going nowhere.
With the rebuild on, the Giants trade down from No. 34 to pick up two important selections, using the first on a new feature back in Michel. He's not Saquon Barkley, but he's a nice value outside the top 50. Now with three picks at the top of the third round, the Giants grab a right tackle in Brown, a 3-4 rush linebacker in Turay and a capable slot cornerback in Dawson.
In the fourth round, the Giants pick up an interior lineman who can battle for a starting spot with a strong showing in camp. The team then turns its remaining pick into two by trading down again. The Giants then draft another rush linebacker to improve depth in their new scheme, and a 3-4 end to also add to the team's depth.
New York Jets
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|3
|Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
|from IND
|3
|72
|Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
|
|4
|107
|Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
|
|5
|157
|Traded to Minnesota
|from DAL
|5
|167
|Leon Jacobs, OLB, Wisconsin
|from MIN
|6
|179
|Bilal Nichols, DE, Delaware
|
|7
|225
|Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
|from MIN/DEN
|7
|235
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
|from SEA
The Jets start by landing their franchise QB, and my guess is that they'll opt for Rosen over Baker Mayfield. The types of "red flags" he's had to deal with during the draft process reek of teams trying to push him down so they can draft him. The three inches he has on Mayfield are about the margin with which I have Rosen as the No. 3 pick.
The Jets paid a big price to get to No. 3, and that means waiting until No. 72 to take St. Brown, a tall receiving weapon to help the team's depth chart at receiver. Next up is Smythe, who will help blocking as an inline tight end and is a solid pass catcher.
Before picking in the fifth round, the Jets trade back to add another seventh-round pick, They then take Jacobs, who will look to develop into a rotational edge rusher, and Nichols, who could help replace Muhammad Wilkerson. In the seventh, the team adds a couple more skill-position depth pieces in Edmonds, an excellent FCS runner who dealt with leg issues last year, and Valdes-Scantling, who has the height and speed to dominate if he's coached properly.
Oakland Raiders
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|10
|Roquan Smith, WLB, Georgia
|
|2
|41
|James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
|
|3
|75
|Tim Settle, NT, Virginia Tech
|
|4
|110
|Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
|
|5
|146
|Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh
|from SEA/OAK
|5
|159
|Traded to Seattle
|from NE/CLE/KC
|5
|173
|Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
|Compensatory
|6
|185
|JK Scott, P, Alabama
|
|6
|212
|Traded to Seattle
|Compensatory
|6
|216
|Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
|Compensatory
|6
|217
|Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida
|Compensatory
|7
|228
|Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee
|
The Raiders have a ton of picks to give Jon Gruden the players he wants, and taking the draft's premier linebacker at No. 10 would give a huge boost to the defense. Smith gives defensive coordinator Paul Guenther his Vontaze Burfict, minus the character issues.
Washington gives the offense some depth behind their top two receivers and also serves as Jordy Nelson insurance. Settle is a massive force on the defensive line and would be a great value in the third round. Thomas has the tools to succeed, and he could develop into a key member of the pass-rush rotation.
The Raiders trade up in the fifth to land Jones-Smith, who could wind up taking over as starter at right tackle with the right development. The team grabs a couple cheap options for special teams in Scott and Pineiro, and a potential red-zone weapon in Lazard, in the sixth. With their final pick, the Raiders grab Reggie McKenzie's son to compete for a roster spot.
Philadelphia Eagles
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|32
|Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
|
|4
|130
|P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State
|from MIN
|4
|132
|Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State
|
|5
|169
|Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
|
|6
|206
|Justin Watson, WR, Penn
|
|7
|250
|Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
|from SEA/NE/PHI
I wouldn't be shocked if the Eagles trade down from No. 32 (maybe with Buffalo?), but after the team quickly moved on from Daryl Worley and his off-field issues, cornerback could be a great position to target with the talent expected to be available in the late-first, early-second range. Oliver gives the team long-term insurance in case Ronald Darby isn't re-signed, and he has the upside to be one of the league's top corners.
Without the tradedown, the Eagles sit and wait until the end of the fourth round to pick up Hall, an incredible FCS defensive lineman who could develop into a much cheaper starting option than Timmy Jernigan down the line. Samuels is an intriguing chess piece for Doug Pederson to move around the formation.
McFadden adds more depth at corner, and he might benefit from some development on the practice squad. Watson is another practice-squad player who could develop into something more with the right coaching. Jackson is a wild card who can compete for the No. 3 role at running back.
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|26
|Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama
|from ATL
|1
|28
|Traded to Atlanta
|
|2
|60
|Traded to Miami
|
|3
|73
|Derrick Nnadi, DE/DT, Florida State
|from MIA
|3
|92
|M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
|
|4
|123
|Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
|from MIA/CLE/CAR
|5
|148
|Traded to Atlanta
|from SF
|5
|165
|Marcus Allen, SS, Penn State
|
|7
|220
|Trevon Young, OLB, Louisville
|from NYG
|7
|246
|Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State
|
If Evans makes it to No. 27, the Steelers will have to worry about the Saints swiping him. It's worth giving up a fifth-round pick to jump a couple spots and land the much-needed inside linebacker.
In the second, they make up for sacrificing one pick and trading back 13 spots before taking Nnadi, a sack machine in college who can compete for snaps on the defensive line. Stewart is a versatile defensive back who should quickly develop into a starter somewhere.
The Steelers keep attacking the defense on Day 3, picking up two safety prospects in Watts and Allen for depth and special teams potential. Watts could end up developing into the best option at free safety. Young provides some depth at rush linebacker. The team's first and only offensive pick ends up being James, a small slot option who could be dangerous with the ball in space.
San Francisco 49ers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|9
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS/CB, Alabama
|
|2
|59
|Jerome Baker, OLB, Ohio State
|from NO
|3
|70
|Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
|from CHI
|3
|74
|Martinas Rankin, G/C, Mississippi State
|
|4
|128
|DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
|from PIT
|5
|143
|Dorian O'Daniel, ILB, Clemson
|from NYJ
|6
|184
|Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
|
|7
|223
|Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
|from MIA/TB
|7
|240
|Tre Flowers, FS, Oklahoma State
|from KC
The 49ers are a rare team that doesn't make a trade in my mock. In the first round they snap up Fitzpatrick, a slot corner/free safety who can move around the defensive formation and have success in a fluid role if the team wants to use him creatively.
Baker addresses an area of need at linebacker and should start immediately. Phillips is a great value in the third round who could get a lot of snaps early. Rankin helps boost the team's talent at guard. Hamilton adds depth at receiver and could develop into a quality secondary option in the passing game.
O'Daniel will help the team move on from Reuben Foster if it chooses to give up on the recent first-round pick. Otherwise, he makes for nice insurance. Brown in a fast corner who should excel on special teams and could be a key piece in the secondary eventually. Fumagalli and Flowers are solid players who could stick in camp.
Seattle Seahawks
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|18
|Traded to New England
|
|1
|23
|Traded to Cleveland
|from NE/LAR
|2
|35
|Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
|from CLE/HOU
|2
|64
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
|from CLE/PHI
|3
|95
|Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
|from NE
|4
|120
|Tyquan Lewis, DE/DT, Ohio State
|
|5
|141
|Terrell Edmunds, FS, Virginia Tech
|from HOU
|5
|146
|Traded to Oakland
|from OAK
|5
|156
|Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State
|from PHI/SEA
|5
|159
|Poona Ford, DT, Texas
|from OAK/NE/CLE/KC
|5
|168
|Traded to Cleveland
|from NE
|6
|212
|Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech
|from OAK
|7
|226
|Will Dissly, TE, Washington
|from NYJ
|7
|248
|Natrell Jamerson, SS, Wisconsin
|from MIN
The Seahawks get busy in Round 1, first trading No. 18 to the Patriots for No. 23 and No. 95, then shipping No. 23 to the Browns along with No. 168 for No. 35 and No. 64. That gives the Seahawks three picks on Day 2, and they use the first on a cornerback in Davis who should be a great scheme fit. Johnson gives the team a legitimate feature back to take pressure off Russell Wilson.
Noteboom has the chance to start right away for a team that needs an upgrade at right tackle. Lewis could try to be a Michael Bennett-lite for the Seahawks, playing end on early downs before kicking inside. Edmunds would be a great value in the fifth, and he could be developed into Earl Thomas's successor.
The Seahawks trade down with their next pick, then use their two remaining fifth-rounders on depth for both lines. Cantrell gives the team more depth at receiver after losing Paul Richardson. Dissly can contribute as a blocker and provide depth at tight end. Jamerson should be a nice special-teams player who will try to develop into a capable NFL safety.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|7
|Derwin James, SS, Florida State
|
|2
|38
|Connor Williams, OT, Texas
|
|4
|102
|Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
|from NYG
|5
|144
|Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh
|
|6
|180
|Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
|
|6
|202
|Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
|from PIT
|7
|255
|Justin Lawler, DE, SMU
|Compensatory
James gives the Bucs defense a fantastic talent to build around in the secondary, and he'll be the impact player at strong safety they didn't get in the failed T.J. Ward addition. The scary thing is that he still has room to grow into a better player.
Williams gives the team Demar Dotson insurance, but if he reaches his potential, he could easily wind up usurping Donovan Smith as Jameis Winston's blind-side blocker. At worst, he can kick inside and be a capable guard. Chubb gives the team much-needed talent at running back.
Maddox is small but fast with plus intangibles. Thompson boosts the defensive line rotation, which should have excellent depth inside. Flowers can serve as insurance for Alan Cross, who underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason. Lawler adds more depth at defensive end.
Tennessee Titans
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|25
|Josh Sweat, OLB, Florida State
|2
|57
|Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas
|3
|89
|Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia
|4
|125
|Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
|5
|162
|Traded to Dallas
|5
|171
|Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
|from DAL
|6
|199
|Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss
|7
|236
|Stephen Roberts, SS, Auburn
|from DAL
The Titans start by taking a late riser in the draft process in Sweat, who will get a year to grow into a more-complete outside linebacker before taking over a starting job in 2019. Jefferson adds talent at inside linebacker after the loss of Avery Williamson. He could also emerge as a starter down the road.
Brown improves depth on the defensive line and could be vicious as a pass-rusher in nickel formations. Teller continues the team's emphasis on competition at guard this offseason, joining Quinton Spain, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile in the race to start.
After trading back in the fifth round to pick up a seven-round selection, the Titans land a nice value in Tre'Quan Smith who can compete for a reserve receiver role. Ito Smith becomes the leader for the RB3 role in camp, and he could do some damage as a pass-catcher if Dion Lewis can't stay healthy. Roberts can compete for a roster spot as a special-teams ace and backup safety.
Washington Redskins
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|13
|Vita Vea, NT, Washington
|2
|44
|Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
|4
|109
|Mason Cole, G/C, Michigan
|from DEN/SF
|4
|136
|Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
|from LAR/NE
|5
|142
|Traded to L.A. Rams
|from DEN
|5
|163
|Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State
|from DEN/ATL
|6
|205
|Quin Blanding, SS, Virginia
|from CLE/NE
|7
|231
|Traded to L.A. Rams
|7
|241
|Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
|from LAR
Washington starts by landing a premier run-stuffer in Vea, and he's shown enough as a pass-rusher that he has the potential to be a three-down player if coached up. No. 13 might be a little high for that type of player, but he has the chance to be special and should be a good fit in Washington.
Jones comes in to form a nice tandem with Chris Thompson, as neither are good bets to handle a massive amount of touches but both should wow with lesser workloads. Cole and Harrison bring much-needed depth to the offensive line, with Cole having a great chance to start early and Harrison serving as important depth behind two recovering tackles. The Rams end up trading a seven-rounder to move up for Harrison on Day 3.
Kelly could try and land a key role as a corner or end up being a long-term starter at safety. Blanding brings depth at safety as well. Wilson brings depth at receiver and could grow into an eventual role in three wide sets if coached up.
Entire mock draft
|Overall
|Team
|Player
|1
|CLE
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|2
|NYG
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|3
|NYJ (f/IND)
|Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
|4
|BUF (f/CLE)*
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|5
|DEN
|Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
|6
|IND (f/NYJ)
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|7
|TB
|Derwin James, SS, Florida State
|8
|CHI
|Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
|9
|SF
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS/CB, Alabama
|10
|OAK
|Roquan Smith, WLB, Georgia
|11
|MIA
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|12
|CLE (f/BUF)*
|Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
|13
|WAS
|Vita Vea, NT, Washington
|14
|GB
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|15
|ARI
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
|16
|BAL
|Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
|17
|LAC
|Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
|18
|NE (f/SEA)*
|Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
|19
|DAL
|Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise St.
|20
|DET
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|21
|CIN (f/BUF)
|Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
|22
|BUF (f/KC)
|Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
|23
|CLE (f/SEA)*
|Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
|24
|CAR
|Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
|25
|TEN
|Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
|26
|PIT (f/ATL)*
|Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama
|27
|NO
|Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
|28
|ATL (f/PIT)*
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|29
|JAC
|Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
|30
|MIN
|Frank Ragnow, G/C, Arkansas
|31
|NE
|Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
|32
|PHI
|Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
|33
|CLE
|Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
|34
|BUF (f/NYG)*
|D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
|35
|SEA (f/CLE)*
|Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
|36
|IND
|Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
|37
|IND (f/NYJ)
|Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State
|38
|TB
|Connor Williams, OT, Texas
|39
|CAR (f/CHI)*
|Justin Reid, FS, Stanford
|40
|DEN
|Austin Corbett, G/C, Nevada
|41
|OAK
|James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
|42
|MIA
|Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
|43
|DAL (f/NE)*
|James Daniels, G/C, Iowa
|44
|WAS
|Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
|45
|GB
|Sam Hubbard, DE/LB, Ohio State
|46
|CIN
|Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
|47
|ARI
|Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
|48
|LAC
|Jessie Bates, FS, Wake Forest
|49
|IND (f/SEA)
|Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
|50
|NE (f/DAL)*
|Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia
|51
|DET
|Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
|52
|BAL
|Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
|53
|BUF
|Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
|54
|KC
|Tyrell Crosby, OT/G, Oregon
|55
|CHI (f/CAR)*
|Arden Key, DE/LB, LSU
|56
|NYG (f/BUF)*
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|57
|TEN
|Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas
|58
|ATL
|Braden Smith, G, Auburn
|59
|SF (f/NO)
|Jerome Baker, OLB, Ohio State
|60
|MIA (f/PIT)*
|Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
|61
|JAC
|Ronnie Harrison, SS, Alabama
|62
|MIN
|Uchenna Nwosu, DE/LB, USC
|63
|NE
|Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
|64
|SEA (f/CLE)*
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
|65
|NYG (f/BUF)*
|Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
|66
|NYG
|Kemoko Turay, OLB, Rutgers
|67
|IND
|Rasheem Green, DE/DT, USC
|68
|HOU
|Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
|69
|NYG (f/TB)
|Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
|70
|SF (f/CHI)
|Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
|71
|DEN
|D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
|72
|NYJ
|Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
|73
|PIT (f/MIA)*
|Derrick Nnadi, DE/DT, Florida State
|74
|SF
|Martinas Rankin, G/C, Mississippi State
|75
|OAK
|Tim Settle, NT, Virginia Tech
|76
|GB
|Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
|77
|CIN
|Fred Warner, LB, BYU
|78
|KC (f/WAS)
|Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
|79
|ARI
|Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
|80
|HOU (f/SEA)
|Nathan Shepherd, DE/DT, Fort Hays St
|81
|DAL
|Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
|82
|LAR (f/DET)*
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma
|83
|NO (f/BAL)*
|Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
|84
|LAC
|Will Richardson, OT, NC State
|85
|CHI (f/CAR)*
|Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
|86
|KC
|Dorance Armstrong, DE/LB, Kansas
|87
|DET (f/LAR)*
|Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
|88
|CAR
|Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
|89
|TEN
|Andrew Brown, DE/DT, Virginia
|90
|ATL
|Da'Shawn Hand, DE/DT, Alabama
|91
|BAL (f/NO)*
|Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
|92
|PIT
|M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
|93
|GB (f/JAC)*
|Foley Fatukasi, DE/DT, UConn
|94
|MIN
|Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
|95
|SEA (f/NE)*
|Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
|96
|CLE (f/BUF)*
|Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
|97
|ARI
|Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
|98
|HOU
|Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
|99
|DEN
|Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
|100
|CIN
|Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn
|101
|JAC (f/GB)*
|Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
|102
|TB (f/NYG)
|Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
|103
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
|104
|IND
|Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
|105
|CHI
|Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
|106
|DEN
|Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
|107
|NYJ
|Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
|108
|NYG (f/TB)
|Tony Adams, G/C, NC State
|109
|WAS (f/DEN)
|Mason Cole, G/C, Michigan
|110
|OAK
|Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
|111
|LAR (f/MIA)
|Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
|112
|CIN
|John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
|113
|DEN (f/WAS)
|Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss
|114
|CLE (f/GB)
|Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee
|115
|CHI (f/ARI)
|Breeland Speaks, DE/DT, Ole Miss
|116
|NE (f/DAL)*
|Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
|117
|DET
|Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
|118
|BAL
|Michael Dickson, P, Texas
|119
|LAC
|Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
|120
|SEA
|Tyquan Lewis, DE/DT, Ohio State
|121
|BUF
|Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
|122
|KC
|Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
|123
|PIT (f/MIA)*
|Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
|124
|GB (f/KC)*
|Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
|125
|TEN
|Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
|126
|ATL
|B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
|127
|NO
|Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
|128
|SF (f/PIT)
|DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
|129
|JAC
|Kenny Young, LB, UCLA
|130
|PHI (f/MIN)
|P.J. Hall, DE/DT, Sam Houston State
|131
|MIA (f/PHI)
|Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
|132
|PHI
|Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State
|133
|KC (f/GB)*
|Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
|134
|ARI
|Andre Smith, ILB, North Carolina
|135
|LAR (f/NYG)
|Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
|136
|WAS (f/LAR)*
|Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
|137
|DAL
|DeShon Elliott, SS, Texas
|138
|GB (f/CLE)
|Jamil Demby, G, Maine
|139
|NO (f/NYG)*
|Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
|140
|IND
|Holton Hill, CB, Texas
|141
|SEA (f/HOU)
|Terrell Edmunds, FS, Virginia Tech
|142
|LAR (f/WAS)*
|Scott Quessenberry, G/C, UCLA
|143
|SF (f/NYJ)
|Dorian O'Daniel, ILB, Clemson
|144
|TB
|Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh
|145
|CHI
|Tarvarius Moore, FS, Southern Miss
|146
|OAK (f/SEA)*
|Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh
|147
|NYG (f/NO)*
|Kylie Fitts, DE/LB, Utah
|148
|ATL (f/PIT)*
|Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
|149
|DEN (f/WAS)
|Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
|150
|CLE (f/GB)
|Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
|151
|CIN
|Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
|152
|ARI
|Godwin Igwebuike, SS, Northwestern
|153
|DET
|Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State
|154
|BAL
|Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane
|155
|LAC
|Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
|156
|SEA (f/PHI)
|Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State
|157
|MIN (f/NYJ)*
|Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State
|158
|CIN (f/BUF)
|Kyzir White, SS, West Virginia
|159
|SEA (f/OAK)*
|Poona Ford, DT, Texas
|160
|HOU (f/DEN)*
|Jordan Whitehead, FS, Pittsburgh
|161
|CAR
|Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
|162
|DAL (f/TEN)*
|Cole Madison, G, Washington State
|163
|WAS (f/DEN)
|Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State
|164
|BAL (f/NO)*
|Tracy Walker, FS, Louisiana-Lafayette
|165
|PIT
|Marcus Allen, SS, Penn State
|166
|BUF (f/JAC)
|Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
|167
|NYJ (f/MIN)*
|Leon Jacobs, OLB, Wisconsin
|168
|CLE (f/SEA)*
|Mark Walton, RB, Miami
|169
|PHI
|Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
|170
|CIN
|Matt Pryor, OT/G, TCU
|171
|TEN (f/DAL)*
|Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
|172
|JAC (f/GB)*
|Toby Weathersby, G, LSU
|173
|OAK (f/DAL)
|Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
|174
|GB
|J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
|175
|NE (f/CLE)*
|Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
|176
|LAR (f/NYG)
|Joe Ostman, OLB, Central Michigan
|177
|DEN (f/HOU)*
|Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
|178
|BAL (f/IND)*
|Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama
|179
|NYJ
|Bilal Nichols, DE, Delaware
|180
|TB
|Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
|181
|CHI
|J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
|182
|ARI (f/DEN)
|Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
|183
|DET (f/LAR)*
|Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
|184
|SF
|Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
|185
|OAK
|JK Scott, P, Alabama
|186
|GB
|D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
|187
|MIN (f/BUF)*
|Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
|188
|CLE (f/WAS)
|Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
|189
|NO (f/ARI)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky
|190
|IND (f/BAL)*
|Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
|191
|LAC
|Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State
|192
|DAL (f/OAK)
|Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
|193
|DAL
|R.J. McIntosh, DE/DT, Miami
|194
|LAR (f/DET)
|Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona
|195
|LAR (f/BUF)
|Timon Parris, OT/G, Stony Brook
|196
|KC
|Skyler Phillips, G/C, Idaho State
|197
|CAR
|Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri
|198
|CLE (f/NE)*
|Jullian Taylor, DT, Temple
|199
|TEN
|Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss
|200
|ATL
|Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia
|201
|NYG (f/NO)*
|Justin Jones, DE, NC State
|202
|TB (f/PIT)
|Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
|203
|JAC
|Kentavius Street, DE/DT, NC State
|204
|BUF (f/MIN)*
|Chris Campbell, CB, Penn State
|205
|WAS (f/CLE)
|Quin Blanding, SS, Virginia
|206
|PHI
|Justin Watson, WR, Penn
|207
|KC (f/GB)*
|Troy Apke, FS, Penn State
|208
|DAL
|Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
|209
|MIA (f/LAR)
|Darrel Williams, RB, LSU
|210
|CLE (f/NE)*
|Joshua Kalu, SS, Nebraska
|211
|DEN (f/HOU)*
|Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh
|212
|SEA (f/OAK)*
|Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech
|213
|MIN
|Ike Boettger, G, Iowa
|214
|HOU
|Kendrick Norton, NT, Miami
|215
|BAL
|Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
|216
|OAK
|Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
|217
|OAK
|Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida
|218
|BUF (f/MIN)*
|Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State
|219
|NE (f/CLE)
|Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State
|220
|PIT (f/NYG)
|Trevon Young, OLB, Louisville
|221
|IND
|Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
|222
|HOU
|John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin
|223
|SF (f/MIA)
|Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
|224
|CHI
|Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana
|225
|NYJ (f/MIN)*
|Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
|226
|SEA (f/NYJ)
|Will Dissly, TE, Washington
|227
|MIA (f/SF)
|Javon Wims, WR, Georgia
|228
|OAK
|Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee
|229
|MIA
|Sean Welsh, G/C, Iowa
|230
|JAC (f/CIN)
|Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
|231
|LAR (f/WAS)*
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado
|232
|GB
|Dejon Allen, C, Hawaii
|233
|KC (f/ARI)
|Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
|234
|CAR (f/BUF)
|Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson
|235
|NYJ (f/SEA)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
|236
|TEN (f/DAL)*
|Stephen Roberts, SS, Auburn
|237
|DET
|Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss
|238
|IND (f/BAL)*
|Mike Love, DE, South Florida
|239
|KC (f/GB)*
|Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
|240
|SF (f/KC)
|Tre Flowers, FS, Oklahoma State
|241
|WAS (f/LAR)
|Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
|242
|CAR
|Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State
|243
|KC (f/TEN)
|Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
|244
|ATL
|Nick Bawden, FB, San Diego State
|245
|NO
|Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
|246
|PIT
|Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State
|247
|JAC
|Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
|248
|SEA (f/MIN)
|Natrell Jamerson, SS, Wisconsin
|249
|CIN (f/NE)
|Mike McCray, LB, Michigan
|250
|PHI (f/SEA)
|Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
|251
|LAC
|Aaron Evans, G, UCF
|252
|CIN
|John Atkins, DT, Georgia
|253
|CIN
|Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon
|254
|ARI
|Brendan Mahon, G, Penn State
|255
|TB
|Justin Lawler, DE, SMU
|256
|ATL
|Grant Haley, CB, Penn State
*Indicates mock trade
Mock trades
|Team
|Assets received
|Team
|Assets received
|BUF
|No. 4 (QB Mayfield)
|CLE
|No. 12, 96, 2019 first
|NE
|No. 18 (DE Davenport)
|SEA
|No. 23, 95
|CLE
|No. 23 (DE Landry), 168
|SEA
|No. 35, 64
|PIT
|No. 26 (LB Evans)
|ATL
|No. 28, 148
|BUF
|No. 34 (WR Moore)
|NYG
|No. 56, 65
|CAR
|No. 39 (FS Reid)
|CHI
|No. 55, 85
|DAL
|No. 43 (G Daniels)
|NE
|No. 50, 116
|MIA
|No. 60 (TE Gesicki)
|PIT
|No. 73, 123
|LAR
|No. 82 (OLB Okoronkwo)
|DET
|No. 87, 183
|NO
|No. 83 (TE Thomas)
|BAL
|No. 91, 164
|GB
|No. 93 (DE Fatukasi)
|JAC
|No. 101, 172
|GB
|No. 124 (LB Cichy)
|KC
|No. 133, 207, 239
|WAS
|No. 136 (OT Harrison)
|LAR
|No. 142, 231
|NO
|No. 139 (DE Holmes)
|NYG
|No. 147, 201
|OAK
|No. 146 (OT Jones-Smith)
|SEA
|No. 159, 212
|MIN
|No. 157 (OT Cappa)
|NYJ
|No. 167, 225
|HOU
|No. 160 (FS Whitehead)
|DEN
|No. 177, 211
|DAL
|No. 162 (G Madison)
|TEN
|No. 171, 236
|NE
|No. 175 (RB Wadley)
|CLE
|No. 198, 210
|BAL
|No. 178 (C Bozeman)
|IND
|No. 190, 238
|MIN
|No. 187 (CB D.Harris)
|BUF
|No. 204, 218
-
2018 NFL Draft order, how to watch
Here's everything you need to know to follow the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday through Saturd...
-
La Canfora's mock: Giants stun at No. 2
Our NFL Insider decodes the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with all of the intel he's a...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Here's everything you need to know to follow all three days of this week's draft on CBS Sports...
-
2018 NFL Draft: Date, time, location
If you want to follow the draft this year, here's everything you'll need to know
-
Mock: Browns go Allen, then trade down
After the Bills trade up, quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 in Pete Prisco's latest mock draft
-
Draft: 27 locks for the first round
Quarterbacks and offensive linemen will weigh heavily in the first round of the draft